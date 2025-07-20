How many wins does Haotong Li have? The Open contender's past results explored

Haotong Li has a total of eight professional wins, out of which four came on the DP World Tour. His first DP World Tour win came in 2016 at the Volvo China Open with a 22-under by defeating Felipe Aguilar. He next won the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic with a 23-under by ousting Rory McIlroy.

Li's next two DP World Tour victories came at the 2022 BMW International Open and the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with 22-under and 16-under, defeating Thomas Pieters and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, respectively.

Li had three PGA Tour China wins at the 2014 Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open with a 13-under by defeating Chan Shih-chang. Next, he won the Hainan Open in 2014 with 10-under by defeating Kim Do-hyun, and the CTS Tycoon Championship in 2014 with 11-under by defeating Raymond Beaufils.

This week, the golfer is playing at The Open Championship and is giving tough competition to the field. He finished in T2 after the third round with 10-under. He shot 67 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Haotong Li followed with 67 in the second round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The last round saw a 69 with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Haotong Li describes his performance at the Open Championship

Haotong Li joined the post-tournament press conference on Saturday and shared how he surprisingly played well throughout the week. He added that he felt confident since the warmup session. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“I don't know, just do it. I felt like I was quite comfortable in my warmup session as well. Like I said, I didn't expect that at all. I think to play without expectation is kind of a good thing for me…Just very happy to see my pull cut slowly coming back, which last week it didn't happen. Everything kind of pull, didn't cut. I think that's the most reason.

“I'll tell you what, the last couple weeks, I felt really, really bad, honest. I came in this week, I hardly get on the course to play because I felt like so many people, course being so packed…Even our Thursday, Friday morning session wasn't. But until today morning, actually quite nice.”

Haotong Li ended by sharing that he was looking forward to playing with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the final round, given he was four shots behind. Scheffler's best finish at the Open Championship was a T7 in 2024. But he's in good form in 2025 after winning a PGA Tour major, the PGA Championship, and two PGA Tour events.

