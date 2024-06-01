How many wins does Joel Dahmen have? Golfer’s past record explored

Joel Dahmen, a 36-year-old from the United States, has won three professional golf tournaments in his career. Dahmen is currently competing at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.

John Dahmen is right now in the solo third position at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. After scoring 3-under 67 in the first round, Dahmen scored 5-under 65 in the second round. He started with three birdies on 12th, 15th and 18th holes on the back nine. Dahmen finished with two more birdies on the first and fourth holes on the front nine.

The American golfer was born in Clarkston, Washington, in 1987. Joel Dahmen turned professional in 2010. His first professional win came in 2014 on the PGA Tour Canada, when he emerged victorious at the PC Financial Open. He won by one stroke over Brad Clapp and Eugene Wong.

Joel Dahmen's second win also came on PGA Tour Canada at the 2014 Syncrude Boreal Open. He won the tournament by five strokes over Richard McDonald. The two wins were significant as John Dahmen was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011.

Joel Dahmen's third and only PGA Tour victory came at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. He won the tournament with one stroke over Rafael Campos and Sam Ryder. Joel Dahmen was also the runner-up in the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship to Max Homa by three strokes.

Joel Dahmen's best performances in his golf career

Here's a quick recap of some of the best performances by Joel Dahmen in his professional career on different tours so far:

Wells Fargo Championship 2019 : 2 (PGA Tour)

: 2 (PGA Tour) Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship 2021 : 1 (PGA Tour)

: 1 (PGA Tour) U.S. Open 2022 : T10 (Major)

: T10 (Major) The Genesis Invitational 2020 : T5 (PGA Tour)

: T5 (PGA Tour) PGA Championship 2020 : T10 (Major)

: T10 (Major) Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard 2020 : T5 (PGA Tour)

: T5 (PGA Tour) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open 2021 : T5 (PGA Tour)

: T5 (PGA Tour) World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 2022 : T3 (PGA Tour)

: T3 (PGA Tour) ZOZO Championship @Sherwood 2020 : T8 (PGA Tour)

: T8 (PGA Tour) The Players Championship 2024 : T11 (PGA Tour)

: T11 (PGA Tour) John Deere Classic 2018 : T2 (PGA Tour)

: T2 (PGA Tour) The Players Championship 2019 : T12 (PGA Tour)

: T12 (PGA Tour) Farmers Insurance Open 2019 : T9 (PGA Tour)

: T9 (PGA Tour) Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2019 : T9 (PGA Tour)

: T9 (PGA Tour) The RSM Classic 2022 : T5 (PGA Tour)

: T5 (PGA Tour) AT&T Byron Nelson 2017 : T9 (PGA Tour)

: T9 (PGA Tour) RBC Canadian Open 2018 : T8 (PGA Tour)

: T8 (PGA Tour) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022 : T6 (PGA Tour)

: T6 (PGA Tour) Mayakoba Golf Classic 2019 : T6 (PGA Tour)

: T6 (PGA Tour) A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier 2018 : T5 (PGA Tour)

: T5 (PGA Tour) PC Financial Open 2014 : 1 (PGA Tour Canada)

: 1 (PGA Tour Canada) The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON 2014 : 1 (PGA Tour Canada)

: 1 (PGA Tour Canada) RBC Heritage 2022 : T12 (PGA Tour)

: T12 (PGA Tour) Shriners Children's Open 2023 : T7 (PGA Tour)

: T7 (PGA Tour) Nashville Golf Open 2016 : T3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

: T3 (Korn Ferry Tour) Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 : T19 (PGA Tour)

: T19 (PGA Tour) Wells Fargo Championship 2018 : T16 (PGA Tour)

: T16 (PGA Tour) WGC - FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020 : T20 (World Golf Championships)

: T20 (World Golf Championships) Cadence Bank Houston Open 2022 : T9 (PGA Tour)

: T9 (PGA Tour) BMW Championship 2020 : T20 (PGA Tour)

: T20 (PGA Tour) Travelers Championship 2020 : T20 (PGA Tour)

: T20 (PGA Tour) Sony Open in Hawaii 2020 : T12 (PGA Tour)

: T12 (PGA Tour) RBC Heritage 2019 : T16 (PGA Tour)

: T16 (PGA Tour) Barracuda Championship 2021 : T7 (PGA Tour)

: T7 (PGA Tour) Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER 2016 : T3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

: T3 (Korn Ferry Tour) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020 : T14 (PGA Tour)

: T14 (PGA Tour) Wells Fargo Championship 2021 : T18 (PGA Tour)

: T18 (PGA Tour) BMW Championship 2019 : T24 (PGA Tour)

: T24 (PGA Tour) Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 : T13 (PGA Tour)

: T13 (PGA Tour) LECOM Health Challenge 2016 : T5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

: T5 (Korn Ferry Tour) ATB Financial Classic 2014 : T2 (PGA Tour Canada)

: T2 (PGA Tour Canada) Aberto do Brasil/Aberto do Atlantico Presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo 2014 : T2 (PGA Tour Canada)

: T2 (PGA Tour Canada) Hyundai - BBVA 88° Abierto de Chile 2014: T2 (PGA Tour Canada)