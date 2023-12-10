How many wins does Nelly Korda have? Exploring her record on the LPGA Tour

Nelly Korda, one of the most prominent names in the LPGA circuit, has achieved several accolades in her seven-year LPGA journey. The 25-year-old American professional golfer has eight wins on the tour.

Korda officially joined the tour in 2017 and secured her first victory the next year, winning the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship by two strokes against Minjee Lee. She won her second event at the 2019 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open again by two strokes against Ko Jin-young.

In the same year, she earned her third LPGA title at the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament. Korda won against Minjee Lee and Caroline Masson in a playoff round.

Nelly Korda didn’t win any PGA Tour event in 2020 but won four tournaments in 2021. She first went on to win the Gainbridge LPGA by three strokes against Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson. She earned another title at the Meijer LPGA Classic, winning by two strokes against Leona Maguire.

The current World No. 5 triumphed in her first Major event in the same year. Korda went on to secure the Women's PGA Championship event as she defeated Lizette Salas by three strokes.

Her fourth win of the year came at the Pelican Women's Championship in a playoff round against Kim Sei-young, Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson. Korda won the Pelican Women's Championship title in 2022 by one stroke against Lexi Thompson.

A look into Nelly Korda’s form at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational

This weekend, Nelly Korda teamed up with Tony Finau for the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational event. The mixed-team Challenge season tournament is a mixture of 16 LPGA golfers and 16 PGA stars, who are teeing off in a unique co-sanctioned event.

Friday’s scramble round saw the duo reaching the top of the scoreboard as they took a 1-shot lead with a 16-under 56 score. In a post-round press conference, the pair talked about their experience.

Tony Finau said:

“It was fantastic. We had a lot of fun and hit a lot of great shots. I watched a lot of great shots, a lot of great putts. Yeah, it was just so much fun to be able to — scramble I would say is probably the funnest format you can play in team golf.”

Nelly Korda stated:

“Yeah, I think you still want to perform at the end of the day, but it’s nice to have that blend of the two. As Tony said, team — I feel like the team events and the team atmosphere brings together just a completely different vibe, and it’s just so much fun.”

Nelly Korda and Tony Finau finished at a score of 2-under 70 in Saturday's round, giving Jason Day and Lydia Ko a chance to lead the second round by two strokes.