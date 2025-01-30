How many wins does Tom McKibbin have? Latest LIV Golf signing's past record explored

Tom McKibbin, who joined LIV Golf in 2025, has two professional titles. He turned pro in 2021 and played on the Challenge Tour. After this, he joined the DP World Tour, where he won the Porsche European Open in 2023.

McKibbin won another event called the 2022 Major I at the Minor League Golf Tour, with a score of 12 under 128. In 2024, he participated in the PGA Tour majors: the 2024 U.S. Open and the 2024 Open Championship, where he finished at T41 and T66, respectively. He also played in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open but missed the cut line after the second round.

In 2024, McKibbin had nine top-10 finishes at the DP World Tour, including a T4 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with a score of 11 under 277, a T2 at the Italian Open, where he attained a score of 10 under 274, a T6 at the KLM Open with a score of 9 under 275, and a T7 at the ISPS HANDA—CHAMPIONSHIP, bagging a score of 11 under 269.

In 2025, Tom McKibbin participated in three DP World Tour events i.e., the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the Alfred Dunhill Championship, and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished T60, T24, and T6, respectively.

Rory McIlroy gives his take on Tom McKibbin’s defection to the LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy told Golf Digest that his mentee Tom McKibbin's decision to move to the Saudi-backed league would lead him to compromise his major events' access and chances at the upcoming Ryder Cups.

McIlroy added that McKibbin had multiple conversations with him on this matter. He stated that if he had been in McKibbin's shoes, he would have made a different decision at the peak of his career.

“As soon as he got the offer, he rang me…We had a really good conversation, and I talked to him multiple times over the course of December to sort of get a feel for what he was thinking and basically what he was going to do. All I could do is give my perspective. I really like Tom as a person, as a player. I think he’s got a ton of potential. I said to him: ‘If I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you’re thinking of making,’” McIlroy said.

“Working so hard to get your card in the States, something that he did, to achieve that goal last year was a big achievement. I think what he potentially is sacrificing and giving up with access to majors, potential Ryder Cup spot," the Northern Irishman added.

Tom McKibbin will join Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf League team, Legion XIII. The team welcomed him with a post on social media.

