How much did Scottie Scheffler win of $25,000,000 Players Championship prize purse? Exploring payouts for PGA Tour event

The Players Championship is considered golf's fifth major, an unofficial title. It is one of the sport's biggest non-major tournaments, and its massive prize purse confirms as much. It will dole out $25 million to golfers, with one winner taking home a massive $4.5 million. It can be one of the season's most lucrative events, win or lose.

That winner ended up being Scottie Scheffler. He won the same amount last year for a win. It was an improbable victory that saw him charge up the leaderboard by shooting eight under par and just edging out the competition.

There has never been a player who defended their title with another win at the Players Championship other than Scheffler. In his two straight wins, he's earned an astonishing $9 million.

Players Championship payouts

Here's how the PGA Tour doled out the rest of the Players Championship payouts:

T2. Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark; -19: $1,891,666.67

5. Matt Fitzpatrick, -16 $1,025,000

T6. Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama; -15: $875,000

8. Ludvig Aberg; -14: $781,250

T9. Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy; -13: $706,250

T11. Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery; -12: $606,250

T13. Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nate Lashley; -11: $489,583.33

T16. Sam Ryder, Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim; -10: $406,250

Sam Ryder, Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim; -10: $406,250 T19. Harris English, Shane Lowry, Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren, Adam Schenk, Rory McIlroy; -9: $285,535.71

Xander Schauffele did well all weekend to the tune of -19, but it was a -17 entering the final round. Two under is far from a massive letdown, but it allowed Scheffler to sneak in. As a result, Schauffele was T2 with Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.

Wyndham Clark put on a show at the Players Championship

It was a solid if unspectacular weekend for Rory McIlroy, which is becoming a bit of a trend. He was tied for the lead after one round but faltered and let others surpass him in the later rounds. Still, he earned a nice paycheck in one of the most important events in his ramp-up for the Masters.

Sahith Theegala and Matt Fitzpatrick both turned in great performances, just not ones that were quite enough to compete with the top golfers at the Players Championship. They both did well financially, though.

Shane Lowry had a spectacular final round that more than saved his payout. He shot six under to close the tournament, which put him at nine under for the weekend. That brought him a lot more money.

Sadly, not placing means no paycheck. Therefore, those who missed the cut didn't get paid at all. Those players include Lucas Glover, Justin Suh, Charley Hoffman, Akshay Bhatia, Webb Simpson, Ryo Hisatsune and others.