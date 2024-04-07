How much did winner win of $9,200,000 Texas Open prize purse? Exploring payouts for PGA Tour event

There was a lot of money at stake for golfers this weekend at the Valero Texas Open. $9.2 million was to be doled out to everyone who made the cut, and there was a lot at stake for the winner, who took home an impressive $1.656 million. The rest of the payouts were substantial as well, but the winner was only one of the two players who could earn over $1 million.

Akshay Bhatia won the Valero Texas Open 2024, but it was a difficult path to victory. He did technically lead wire to wire, but Denny McCarthy put on an epic showing to birdie eight of nine holes and tie it for a playoff.

Bhatia endured an injury on the first playoff hole before eventually securing his victory. It resulted in quite the payday for the young golfer who earned his second career PGA Tour win.

Final payouts for Valero Texas Open

Here's how much everyone ended up making for their Valero Open performances this weekend:

Denny McCarthy $1.0028 million 3: Rory McIlroy $634,800

Rory McIlroy put up another good performance, even though he could not win. The golfer hasn't put together a truly dominant showing yet in 2024, but he's once again shown why he's a great golfer. His final round helped him earn a much more stout payday.

Brendon Todd put together a fine performance. He was never a real threat to make it to the top of the leaderboard, but he still earns a very good payday. The same can be said of Ludvig Aberg, Lucas Glover, and several others.

Brendon Todd got paid well at the Valero Texas Open

It wasn't a great showing for everyone, as J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Ben Silverman, Ryan McCormick, and many others struggled mightily. Fortunately, they still finished with a paycheck.

Not making the cut means no paycheck from the PGA Tour. Hence, Zach Johnson, Erik van Rooyen, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel, Tom Kim, and Alejandro Tosti did not get paid for their efforts.