How much did Amy Yang win at the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship? Prize money payouts explored

The CME Group Tour Championship 2023 concluded on Sunday with Amy Yang lifting the trophy. The 34-year-old golfer beat the likes of Alison Lee and Nasa Hataoka to take her first victory on American soil. She bagged the $2,000,000 winner’s paycheck with the win at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Yang carded in a 6-under 66 with birdies in her last two holes on Sunday to land her fifth LPGA Tour win. Having had an impressive final round, the veteran golfer stuck to her A-game in the final round and made a 10-foot birdie putt to finish off in style. Owing to the event’s $11,000,000 prize purse, the South Korean won the largest prize money payout in women's golf.

2023 CME Group Tour Championship prize money payouts

While Yang took the major part of CME Group Tour Championship prize money, runner-ups Lee and Hataoka, received $445,000 each. Rolex Player of the Year award winner Lilia Vu finished solo fourth at the LPGA Tour event in Florida. She bagged $250,000 for her efforts. Meanwhile, Atthaya Thitikul finished fifth and took home $195,000.

Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin won $135,000 apiece for finishing T6. LPGA star Nelly Korda finished T8 with Minjee Lee at the circuit's season finale. They won $98,500 each. Interestingly, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Jin Young Ko, who failed to finish the CME Group Tour Championship due to withdrawal after making the Friday cut won $40,125 apiece.

Below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship:

WIN: Amy Yang - $2,000,000

T-2: Alison Lee - $445,000

T-2: Nasa Hataoka - $445,000

4: Lilia Vu - $250,000

5: Atthaya Thitikul - $195,000

T-6: Ruoning Yin - $135,000

T-6: Xiyu Lin - $135,000

T-8: Nelly Korda - $98,500

T-8: Minjee Lee - $98,500

T-10: Yu Liu - $85,250

T-10: Carlota Ciganda - $85,250

12: Brooke M. Henderson - $80,000

T-13: Yuna Nishimura - $75,000

T-13: Rose Zhang - $75,000

T-13: Hyo Joo Kim - $75,000

T-16: Celine Boutier - $66,714

T-16: Madelene Sagstrom - $66,714

T-16: Jasmine Suwannapura - $66,714

T-16: Charley Hull - $66,714

T-16: A Lim Kim - $66,714

T-16: Georgia Hall - $66,714

T-16: Ayaka Furue - $66,714

T-23: Sei Young Kim - $60,500

T-23: Hye-Jin Choi - $60,500

T-23: Hannah Green - $60,500

T-23: Yuka Saso - $60,500

T-27: Ariya Jutanugarn - $57,000

T-27: Cheyenne Knight - $57,000

T-27: Patty Tavatanakit - $57,000

T-30: Linn Grant - $53,125

T-30: Ally Ewing - $53,125

T-30: Linnea Strom - $53,125

T-30: Jennifer Kupcho - $53,125

T-30: Gaby Lopez - $53,125

T-30: Gemma Dryburgh - $53,125

T-36: Megan Khang - $49,375

T-36: Hae Ran Ryu - $49,375

T-36: Alexa Pano - $49,375

T-36: Leona Maguire - $49,375

T-40: Chanettee Wannasaen - $47,000

T-40: Allisen Corpuz - $47,000

T-40: Esther Henseleit - $47,000

T-43: Peiyun Chien - $45,750

T-43: Jenny Shin - $45,750

T-45: Maja Stark - $44,750

T-45: Danielle Kang - $44,750

T-47: Angel Yin - $43,500

T-47: Bianca Pagdanganan - $43,500

T-47: Grace Kim - $43,500

T-50: Aditi Ashok - $42,000

T-50: Sarah Kemp - $42,000

T-50: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $42,000

T-50: Ashleigh Buhai - $42,000

T-50: Anna Nordqvist - $42,000

55: Perrine Delacour - $41,250

56: Elizabeth Szokol - $41,000

T-57: Andrea Lee - $40,625

T-57: Stephanie Kyriacou - $40,625

WD: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $40,125

WD: Jin Young Ko - $40,125

After a successful CME Group Tour Championship outing, the LPGA Tour will now go into the season break. The circuit will return for the 2024 season in January with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida.