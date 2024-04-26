How much has Anthony Kim earned from LIV Golf since his comeback? 2024 Earnings explored

Anthony Kim joined the breakaway LIV Golf in February this year. Kim, 38, stepped away from Golf in 2012 after an Achilles injury. The Californian, since then, struggled physically and underwent seven surgeries until his return this year.

Till now, Anthony Kim has earned a sum of $1,60,000 in the three events he has played in the LIV Golf. Kim joined the league as a wildcard and isn't associated with any of the 13 teams. Hudson Swafford is another golfer on LIV Golf who is one of the two wildcards on LIV.

Kim started his LIV Golf journey from Jeddah. He was rusty in the tournament and finished in 50th position with a score of 16 over par. He still managed to earn $50,000 in the tournament.

After Jeddah, Kim headed to Hong Kong where he didn't see any major improvement in his performance and finished in the 50th position with 3 under par, earning $60,000 at the tournament.

Lately, Kim played at LIV Golf Miami, where he finished 53rd, a position better than Ben Campbell. He scored 21 over par and earned $50,000 from the tournament at Trump National Doral with a purse of $20 million.

Anthony Kim will next head to LIV Golf Adelaide, which will be held at the Grange Golf Club from April 26-28.

Anthony Kim shared that he is at LIV Golf not just to compete but to win

Coming out of retirement after a 12-year hiatus, Anthony Kim has had a rusty start so far at LIV Golf. In an interview with Golf Magic, Kim said that he returned to Golf because he wanted to win.

Recalling his conversation with the CEO of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, Kim said:

"I think about it [winning again] every day; I wouldn't be here if I didn't. That's not the person I am. When I had the conversation with Greg about certain expectations. I told him, 'I'm not here to be another one of the guys. If you want me to be, I shouldn't be on this tour'."

The Californian said that Norman sees the caliber in him yet he advised him to not expect much initially as the tournament has the likes of Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. Norman further said:

"I'm not here to be finishing 20th, 30th, 40th or 50th. I'm here to start competing for tournaments, and with some hard work and a couple of good bounces, I’m sure I’ll be there," Kim added.

Anthony Kim would seek to mirror his past performances in Adelaide. A decade ago, Tiger Woods lavished praises on Kim for the latter's use of a choked-down grip.

Anthony Kim was once ranked No. 6 in the World Rankings and has four wins so far in his career. He emerged victorious at the Wachovia Championship, Shell Houston Open, and AT&T National. Till his return, Kim had seven surgeries, which included three operations on his shoulder, one on his Achilles, and another on his knee.

Some of his best performances in the past are as follows:

2008 Wachovia Championship: 1st (PGA Tour)

2010 Shell Houston Open: 1st (PGA Tour)

2008 AT&T National: 1st (PGA Tour)

2010 Masters Tournament: 3rd (Majors)

2010 The Honda Classic: 2nd (PGA Tour)

2008 Verizon Heritage: T2 (PGA Tour)

2009 Volvo World Match Play Championship: 2nd (DP World Tour)

2008 BMW Championship: T3 (PGA Tour)

2009 Mercedes-Benz Championship: T2 (PGA Tour)

2011 The 140th Open Championship: T5 (Majors)

2009 AT&T National: 3rd (PGA Tour)

2008 The Tour Championship: T3 (PGA Tour)

2007 Wachovia Championship: T5 (PGA Tour)

2011 Barclays Singapore Open: T3 (Asian Tour)

2008 137th Open Championship: T7 (Majors)

2009 RBC Canadian Open: T3 (PGA Tour)

2008 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: T3 (PGA Tour)

2006 Valero Texas Open: T2 (PGA Tour)

2007 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T3 (PGA Tour)

2007 Shell Houston Open: T5 (PGA Tour)

2007 Nissan Open: T9 (PGA Tour)

2010 Quail Hollow Championship: T7 (PGA Tour)

2009 U.S. Open Championship: T16 (Majors)

2011 Farmers Insurance Open: T6 (PGA Tour)

2009 WGC-HSBC Champions: T10 (World Golf Championships)

2008 The Barclays: T12 (PGA Tour)

2007 US Open Championship: T20 (Majors)

2008 Kolon-Hana Bank 51st Korea Open: T3 (AsianTour)

2008 Ballantines Championship: T5 (Asian Tour)