How much has Austin Eckroat earned on the PGA Tour? Earnings explored

Austin Eckroat does not have a win in 2025. He also does not yet have a top-10 finish this year. It has, by and large, been a fairly unsuccessful season in that regard, but he's still made just under $1.1 million for his performances. There's a lot of money in golf, even if players don't win.

That has translated to a career earnings total of $8,836,320, according to Spotrac. He's been a pro since 2021 and is just 26, but he's already encroaching on $10 million. A win at an event this season would nearly push him over that threshold, even if it wasn't a Signature Event.

That win could come this weekend. Austin Eckroat is currently -7 through 17 holes at the Travelers Championship, which puts him in the lead by a stroke over Wyndham Clark, whose day is done.

Players like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, JJ Spaun, Justin Thomas, and Hideki Matsuyama have not yet started their rounds, so things can change. However, he stands a good chance of being in the pole position when round one ends.

That would give him $3.6 million. However, even a good performance this weekend will net a substantial payday. How else has Eckroat gotten to this point financially? The golfer has two wins: the Cognizant Classic and the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024.

He also has 22 career top-25 finishes, which helps make money even when he doesn't win.

Austin Eckroat wanted to miss the cut at his first Masters

Austin Eckroat did not have a good showing in his first two rounds at Augusta National this year. Although it was his first-ever chance to play at the iconic venue, he didn't want to play a third and fourth round.

Austin Eckroat wanted to miss a cut (Image via Imagn)

He said via Golf.com that he felt exposed at the time and continued:

“I don’t know if it’s a little bit of a hazing thing, but you don’t know anything until you get there, and the yardage book sucks. There’s so many things that you have to figure out through experience.”

Austin Eckroat shot two over 74 on Thursday and followed it up with a 77 on Friday. Watching the cut line closely, he was concerned he'd end up making it and failing even more on the weekend.

After not making it, he said:

“I was embarrassed, honestly, with everything that went on and played poorly. It was a weird feeling. I had high expectations. I did not want to play Saturday. I was watching the cut line fall, and I was like, oh, gosh, I’m about to make this cut. Oh, my gosh, I’m going to shoot 80 tomorrow.”

The cut was a relief for him, as he didn't have to potentially embarrass himself even further for two more rounds.

