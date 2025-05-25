How much has Ben Griffin earned on the PGA Tour? Earnings explored

Ben Griffin has earned a total of $9,403,580 from the PGA Tour so far in his career. The American golfer is in contention to win this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He took the lead in the game after three rounds in a tie with Matti Schmid.

According to the PGA Tour's official website, Ben Griffin earned around $7,540 in the 2018-19 season. In the next season, he earned $357,700. One of his best seasons on the PGA Tour in terms of earnings was in 2024, where he earned a total of $3,459,847. His official earnings add up to $9,929,357 via (PGA Tour's official website.)

Meanwhile, this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin started his outing with an opening round of 66. He then played another round of 63 and played a third round of 68.

This season has been pretty impressive for Griffin, as he won his maiden PGA Tour event earlier at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with Andrew Novak. He earned around $1,329,400 in prize money.

Here is the result and prize money Ben Griffin has earned on the PGA Tour in 2025:

1. Sony Open in Hawaii – T45 | $24,381.75

2. The American Express – T7 | $267,300.00

3. Farmers Insurance Open – CUT | $0

4. AT\&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T69 | $34,500.00

5. WM Phoenix Open – T36 | $40,997.50

6. The Genesis Invitational – T44 | $64,000.00

7. Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – T4 | $315,000.00

8. Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T4 | $414,000.00

9. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T45 | $62,000.00

10. THE PLAYERS Championship – CUT | $0

11. Valspar Championship – CUT | $0

12. Texas Children's Houston Open – T18 | $108,986.11

13. Valero Texas Open – T40 | $37,525.00

14. Zurich Classic of New Orleans – 1st (with Andrew Novak) | $1,329,400.00

15. THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – CUT | $0

16. Truist Championship – T46 | $53,600.00

17. PGA Championship – T8 | $454,781.11

How much can Ben Griffin earn if he wins the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025?

If Ben Griffin wins the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, May 25, he has a chance to earn $1.71 million in prize money.

Here are the prize distributions of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

WIN: $1.71 million

2: $1.035 million

3: $655,500

4: $465,500

5: $389,500

6: $344,375

7: $320,625

8: $296,875

9: $277,875

10: $258,875

11: $239,875

12: $220,875

13: $201,875

14: $182,875

15: $173,375

16: $163,875

17: $154,375

18: $144,875

19: $135,375

20: $125,875

21: $116,375

22: $106,875

23: $99,275

24: $91,675

25: $84,075

26: $76,475

27: $73,625

28: $70,775

29: $67,925

30: $65,075

31: $62,225

32: $59,375

33: $55,337

34: $54,150

35: $51,775

36: $49,400

37: $47,025

38: $45,125

39: $43,225

40: $41,325

41: $39,425

42: $37,525

43: $35,625

44: $33,725

45: $31,825

46: $29,925

47: $28,025

48: $26,505

49: $25,175

50: $24,415

51: $23,845

52: $23,275

53: $22,895

54: $22,515

55: $22,325

56: $22,135

57: $21,954

58: $21,755

59: $21,565

60: $21,375

61: $21,185

62: $20,995

63: $20,805

64: $20,615

65: $20,425

66: $20,235

67: $20,045

68: $19,855

69: $19,655

70: $19,475

71: $19,285

72: $19,095

73: $18,905

74: $18,715

75: $18,525

76: $18,335

77: $18,145

78: $17,955

79: $17,765

80: $17,575

