  • home icon
  • Golf
  • How much has Ben Griffin earned on the PGA Tour? Earnings explored

How much has Ben Griffin earned on the PGA Tour? Earnings explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 25, 2025 06:27 GMT
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Ben Griffin (Image Source: Imagn)

Ben Griffin has earned a total of $9,403,580 from the PGA Tour so far in his career. The American golfer is in contention to win this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He took the lead in the game after three rounds in a tie with Matti Schmid.

Ad

According to the PGA Tour's official website, Ben Griffin earned around $7,540 in the 2018-19 season. In the next season, he earned $357,700. One of his best seasons on the PGA Tour in terms of earnings was in 2024, where he earned a total of $3,459,847. His official earnings add up to $9,929,357 via (PGA Tour's official website.)

Meanwhile, this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin started his outing with an opening round of 66. He then played another round of 63 and played a third round of 68.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This season has been pretty impressive for Griffin, as he won his maiden PGA Tour event earlier at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with Andrew Novak. He earned around $1,329,400 in prize money.

Here is the result and prize money Ben Griffin has earned on the PGA Tour in 2025:

  • 1. Sony Open in Hawaii – T45 | $24,381.75
  • 2. The American Express – T7 | $267,300.00
  • 3. Farmers Insurance Open – CUT | $0
  • 4. AT\&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T69 | $34,500.00
  • 5. WM Phoenix Open – T36 | $40,997.50
  • 6. The Genesis Invitational – T44 | $64,000.00
  • 7. Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – T4 | $315,000.00
  • 8. Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T4 | $414,000.00
  • 9. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T45 | $62,000.00
  • 10. THE PLAYERS Championship – CUT | $0
  • 11. Valspar Championship – CUT | $0
  • 12. Texas Children's Houston Open – T18 | $108,986.11
  • 13. Valero Texas Open – T40 | $37,525.00
  • 14. Zurich Classic of New Orleans – 1st (with Andrew Novak) | $1,329,400.00
  • 15. THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – CUT | $0
  • 16. Truist Championship – T46 | $53,600.00
  • 17. PGA Championship – T8 | $454,781.11
Ad

How much can Ben Griffin earn if he wins the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025?

If Ben Griffin wins the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, May 25, he has a chance to earn $1.71 million in prize money.

Here are the prize distributions of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

  • WIN: $1.71 million
  • 2: $1.035 million
  • 3: $655,500
  • 4: $465,500
  • 5: $389,500
  • 6: $344,375
  • 7: $320,625
  • 8: $296,875
  • 9: $277,875
  • 10: $258,875
  • 11: $239,875
  • 12: $220,875
  • 13: $201,875
  • 14: $182,875
  • 15: $173,375
  • 16: $163,875
  • 17: $154,375
  • 18: $144,875
  • 19: $135,375
  • 20: $125,875
  • 21: $116,375
  • 22: $106,875
  • 23: $99,275
  • 24: $91,675
  • 25: $84,075
  • 26: $76,475
  • 27: $73,625
  • 28: $70,775
  • 29: $67,925
  • 30: $65,075
  • 31: $62,225
  • 32: $59,375
  • 33: $55,337
  • 34: $54,150
  • 35: $51,775
  • 36: $49,400
  • 37: $47,025
  • 38: $45,125
  • 39: $43,225
  • 40: $41,325
  • 41: $39,425
  • 42: $37,525
  • 43: $35,625
  • 44: $33,725
  • 45: $31,825
  • 46: $29,925
  • 47: $28,025
  • 48: $26,505
  • 49: $25,175
  • 50: $24,415
  • 51: $23,845
  • 52: $23,275
  • 53: $22,895
  • 54: $22,515
  • 55: $22,325
  • 56: $22,135
  • 57: $21,954
  • 58: $21,755
  • 59: $21,565
  • 60: $21,375
  • 61: $21,185
  • 62: $20,995
  • 63: $20,805
  • 64: $20,615
  • 65: $20,425
  • 66: $20,235
  • 67: $20,045
  • 68: $19,855
  • 69: $19,655
  • 70: $19,475
  • 71: $19,285
  • 72: $19,095
  • 73: $18,905
  • 74: $18,715
  • 75: $18,525
  • 76: $18,335
  • 77: $18,145
  • 78: $17,955
  • 79: $17,765
  • 80: $17,575
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

Know More
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications