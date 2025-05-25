How much has Ben Griffin earned on the PGA Tour? Earnings explored

Ben Griffin has earned a total of $9,403,580 from the PGA Tour so far in his career. The American golfer is in contention to win this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He took the lead in the game after three rounds in a tie with Matti Schmid.
According to the PGA Tour's official website, Ben Griffin earned around $7,540 in the 2018-19 season. In the next season, he earned $357,700. One of his best seasons on the PGA Tour in terms of earnings was in 2024, where he earned a total of $3,459,847. His official earnings add up to $9,929,357 via (PGA Tour's official website.)
Meanwhile, this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin started his outing with an opening round of 66. He then played another round of 63 and played a third round of 68.
This season has been pretty impressive for Griffin, as he won his maiden PGA Tour event earlier at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with Andrew Novak. He earned around $1,329,400 in prize money.
Here is the result and prize money Ben Griffin has earned on the PGA Tour in 2025:
- 1. Sony Open in Hawaii – T45 | $24,381.75
- 2. The American Express – T7 | $267,300.00
- 3. Farmers Insurance Open – CUT | $0
- 4. AT\&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T69 | $34,500.00
- 5. WM Phoenix Open – T36 | $40,997.50
- 6. The Genesis Invitational – T44 | $64,000.00
- 7. Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – T4 | $315,000.00
- 8. Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T4 | $414,000.00
- 9. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T45 | $62,000.00
- 10. THE PLAYERS Championship – CUT | $0
- 11. Valspar Championship – CUT | $0
- 12. Texas Children's Houston Open – T18 | $108,986.11
- 13. Valero Texas Open – T40 | $37,525.00
- 14. Zurich Classic of New Orleans – 1st (with Andrew Novak) | $1,329,400.00
- 15. THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – CUT | $0
- 16. Truist Championship – T46 | $53,600.00
- 17. PGA Championship – T8 | $454,781.11
How much can Ben Griffin earn if he wins the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025?
If Ben Griffin wins the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, May 25, he has a chance to earn $1.71 million in prize money.
Here are the prize distributions of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:
- WIN: $1.71 million
- 2: $1.035 million
- 3: $655,500
- 4: $465,500
- 5: $389,500
- 6: $344,375
- 7: $320,625
- 8: $296,875
- 9: $277,875
- 10: $258,875
- 11: $239,875
- 12: $220,875
- 13: $201,875
- 14: $182,875
- 15: $173,375
- 16: $163,875
- 17: $154,375
- 18: $144,875
- 19: $135,375
- 20: $125,875
- 21: $116,375
- 22: $106,875
- 23: $99,275
- 24: $91,675
- 25: $84,075
- 26: $76,475
- 27: $73,625
- 28: $70,775
- 29: $67,925
- 30: $65,075
- 31: $62,225
- 32: $59,375
- 33: $55,337
- 34: $54,150
- 35: $51,775
- 36: $49,400
- 37: $47,025
- 38: $45,125
- 39: $43,225
- 40: $41,325
- 41: $39,425
- 42: $37,525
- 43: $35,625
- 44: $33,725
- 45: $31,825
- 46: $29,925
- 47: $28,025
- 48: $26,505
- 49: $25,175
- 50: $24,415
- 51: $23,845
- 52: $23,275
- 53: $22,895
- 54: $22,515
- 55: $22,325
- 56: $22,135
- 57: $21,954
- 58: $21,755
- 59: $21,565
- 60: $21,375
- 61: $21,185
- 62: $20,995
- 63: $20,805
- 64: $20,615
- 65: $20,425
- 66: $20,235
- 67: $20,045
- 68: $19,855
- 69: $19,655
- 70: $19,475
- 71: $19,285
- 72: $19,095
- 73: $18,905
- 74: $18,715
- 75: $18,525
- 76: $18,335
- 77: $18,145
- 78: $17,955
- 79: $17,765
- 80: $17,575