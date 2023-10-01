“How much better does this feel than last time?” - Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland embrace each other and celebrate their Ryder Cup win

The 2023 Ryder Cup ended in quite the victory for Team Europe, who lifted the trophy with a final score of 16.5-11.5. It was a memorable moment for the team, who played with utmost passion and skill to win on their home soil.

The victory was even sweeter for those team members who played and lost the Ryder Cup to the US in 2021 at Whistling Straits. During their celebrations, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland were seen congratulating each other in great delight.

McIlroy asked Hovland, who made his debut at Whistling Straits:

"How much better does this feel than last time?"

Hovland was left speechless, and could only say one word over and over again - 'Wow'. Needless to say, it was a well-deserved victory for Team Europe, who came in with a fast start on day 1 and left the US team playing catch up.

Team captain Luke Donald was elated with the win, and so was the entire golf community and the home crowd. Donald said (via the Guardian):

“I’m pretty emotional. I enjoyed this one, it was stressful! USA put up a fight today. They really did, hats off to them, unbelievable. I’m so proud of my guys. We formed a bond from day one. They trusted me and they delivered for me."

Team Europe lift Ryder Cup trophy after exceptional performance over three days

Europe's start at the Ryder Cup was an ideal one as they swept the morning session of day 1, setting the tone for the rest of the weekend. It also gave the US team a lot to think about as the day ended with a score of 6.5-1.5.

Day 2 saw Team USA make a slight comeback, but it was a little too late by then as Team Europe ended the day with a 10.5-5.5. Finally, the team played their heart out on the last day, securing victory with a score of 16.5-11.5. After an unforgettable experience for the entire team, Donald said:

"This is why the Ryder Cup is so special, because we play for each other. We’ll share these memories forever. I couldn’t ask for a better setting here. Historic Rome. We made history here today.”

Team Europe impressed the world with their performance, and Rory McIlroy was the top scorer with a total of 4 points won over the weekend.