How much did Brian Harman win at The Open Championship 2023? Prize money payouts explored

Brian Harman won three million dollars for his victory in The Open Championship. This amount is an increase of half a million dollars over the amount received by the 2022 champion, Cameron Smith.

The $16.5 million purse was to be distributed in seven-figure sums up to third place. However, due to the ties at The Open Championship, these amounts had to be prorated and defined according to the rules governing the matter in international golf.

The second-place finishers received $1.08 million, while the next in order (T6) received just over $550,000.

The Open Championship is the lowest purse of the four major tournaments, but all participants receive prize money, even those who did not make the cut.

Those who did not play over the weekend will receive between $8,500 and $12,000, depending on their place on the leaderboard.

The Open Championship payouts

Below are the payouts of all players who made the cut at The Open Championship:

1. Brian Harman $3,000,000

T2. Tom Kim

Sepp Straka

Jason Day

Jon Rahm $1,084,625

T6. Emiliano Grillo

Rory McIlroy $551,250

T8. Shubhanker Sharma

Cameron Young $403,350

T10. Max Homa

Matthew Jordan

Tommy Fleetwood $308,400

T13. Hideki Matsuyama

Henrik Stenson

Thomas Detry

Viktor Hovland, $232,875

T17. Laurie Canter

Xander Schauffele

Alex Fitzpatrick $187,900

T20. Tyrrell Hatton

Sungjae Im

Antoine Rozner $163,067

T23. Adrian Meronk

Matthew Southgate

Scottie Scheffler

Louis Oosthuizen

Alex Noren

Stewart Cink

Byeong Hun An

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

Nicolai Hojgaard $121,500

T33. Adam Scott

Oliver Wilson

Wyndham Clark

Richard Bland

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Patrick Cantlay

Romain Langasque $84,112

T41. Marcel Siem

Hurly Long

Victor Perez

JT Poston

Jordan Smith

Alexander Bjork

Min Woo Lee

Matt Fitzpatrick $58,725

T49. Christiaan Bezhuidenhout

Abe Ancer

Brendon Todd $45,933

T52. Ryan Fox

Michael Stewart

Corey Conners $43,433

T55. Andrew Putnam

Gary Woodland

Adrian Otaegui

Zach Johnson $41,375

59. Brandon Thompson Robinson $40,500

T60. Scott Stallings

Bryson DeChambeau

Kurt Kitayama

Rikuya Hoshino $40,200

T64. Padraig Harrington

Brooks Koepka

Richie Ramsay

Guido Migliozzi $39,025

T68. Danny Willett

David Lingmerth

Sami Valimaki $38,033

T71. Robert MacIntyre

Thomas Pieters

Joost Luiten $37,600

T74. Thriston Lawrence

Christo Lamprecht $37,100