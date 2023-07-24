How much did Brian Harman win at The Open Championship 2023? Prize money payouts explored

Brian Harman won three million dollars for his victory in The Open Championship. This amount is an increase of half a million dollars over the amount received by the 2022 champion, Cameron Smith.
The $16.5 million purse was to be distributed in seven-figure sums up to third place. However, due to the ties at The Open Championship, these amounts had to be prorated and defined according to the rules governing the matter in international golf.
The second-place finishers received $1.08 million, while the next in order (T6) received just over $550,000.
The Open Championship is the lowest purse of the four major tournaments, but all participants receive prize money, even those who did not make the cut.
Those who did not play over the weekend will receive between $8,500 and $12,000, depending on their place on the leaderboard.
The Open Championship payouts
Below are the payouts of all players who made the cut at The Open Championship:
1. Brian Harman $3,000,000
T2. Tom Kim
Sepp Straka
Jason Day
Jon Rahm $1,084,625
T6. Emiliano Grillo
Rory McIlroy $551,250
T8. Shubhanker Sharma
Cameron Young $403,350
T10. Max Homa
Matthew Jordan
Tommy Fleetwood $308,400
T13. Hideki Matsuyama
Henrik Stenson
Thomas Detry
Viktor Hovland, $232,875
T17. Laurie Canter
Xander Schauffele
Alex Fitzpatrick $187,900
T20. Tyrrell Hatton
Sungjae Im
Antoine Rozner $163,067
T23. Adrian Meronk
Matthew Southgate
Scottie Scheffler
Louis Oosthuizen
Alex Noren
Stewart Cink
Byeong Hun An
Rickie Fowler
Jordan Spieth
Nicolai Hojgaard $121,500
T33. Adam Scott
Oliver Wilson
Wyndham Clark
Richard Bland
Patrick Reed
Cameron Smith
Patrick Cantlay
Romain Langasque $84,112
T41. Marcel Siem
Hurly Long
Victor Perez
JT Poston
Jordan Smith
Alexander Bjork
Min Woo Lee
Matt Fitzpatrick $58,725
T49. Christiaan Bezhuidenhout
Abe Ancer
Brendon Todd $45,933
T52. Ryan Fox
Michael Stewart
Corey Conners $43,433
T55. Andrew Putnam
Gary Woodland
Adrian Otaegui
Zach Johnson $41,375
59. Brandon Thompson Robinson $40,500
T60. Scott Stallings
Bryson DeChambeau
Kurt Kitayama
Rikuya Hoshino $40,200
T64. Padraig Harrington
Brooks Koepka
Richie Ramsay
Guido Migliozzi $39,025
T68. Danny Willett
David Lingmerth
Sami Valimaki $38,033
T71. Robert MacIntyre
Thomas Pieters
Joost Luiten $37,600
T74. Thriston Lawrence
Christo Lamprecht $37,100