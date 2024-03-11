How much did Brice Garnett win out of the $4,000,000 purse at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open? Exploring the winner’s payout

Brice Garnett won the recently concluded Puerto Rico Open and earned $720,000 from the purse of $4 million.

The PGA Tour event was held from March 7 to 10 at the Grand Reserve Golf Course in Rio Grande. The tournament featured a regular full-size field, and at the end of four rounds, Garnett finished in a tie for the lead with Erik Barnes with a score of 19-under.

The two competed head-to-head in a sudden death playoff, where Garnett emerged victorious with a birdie on the fourth extra hole. In the playoff, both the golfers made a par on the first hole, followed by a birdie on the next.

They again finished in a tie on the third extra hole with a par before Garnett made a birdie on the next hole and registered the victory. It was his second PGA Tour win. He previously won the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Erik Banes, who finished in second position, took home a check for $436,000, while Victor Perez, Hayden Springer and Jimmy Stanger earned $212,000 each by finishing in a tie for third place.

2024 Puerto Rico Open prize money

Here is the prize money for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:

1 Brice Garnett: $720,000

2 Erik Barnes: $436,000

T3 Victor Perez: $212,000

T3 Hayden Springer: $212,000

T3 Jimmy Stanger: $212,000

T6 Adrien Dumont de Chassart: $135,000

T6 Joe Highsmith: $135,000

T6 Ben Kohles: $135,000

9 Norman Xiong: $117,000

T10 Jackson Van Paris (a): 0

T10 Evan Harmeling: $93,000

T10 Austin Cook : $93,000

T10 Martin Laird: $93,000

T10 Matti Schmid: $93,000

T15 Henrik Norlander: $69,000

T15 Nico Echavarria: $69,000

T18 Rafael Campos: $53,000

T18 Richy Werenski: $53,000

T18 Ryo Hisatsune: $53,000

T18 Sam Stevens: $53,000

T18 Vince Whaley: $53,000

T23 Kevin Chappell: $32,333

T23 Mac Meissner: $32,333

T23 Troy Merritt: $32,333

T23 Aaron Rai: $32,333

T23 Michael Kim: $32,333

T23 Jacob Bridgeman: $32,333

T23 Aaron Baddeley: $32,333

T23 Cody Gribble: $32,333

T23 Tyler Duncan: $32,333

T32 Zecheng Dou: $20,520

T32 S.Y. Noh: $20,520

T32 Tommy Gainey: $20,520

T32 Fred Biondi: $20,520

T32 Pierceson Coody: $20,520

T32 Kevin Tway: $20,520

T32 Garrick Higgo: $20,520

T32 Kevin Streelman: $20,520

T32 Robert MacIntyre: $20,520

T32 Rico Hoey: $20,520

T42 Ben Silverman: $13,423

T42 Brandon Wu: $13,423

T42 Ben Martin: $13,423

T42 Harrison Endycott: $13,423

T42 Raul Pereda: $13,423

T42 Patrick Fishburn: $13,423

T42 Scott Piercy: $13,423

T49 Jim Herman: $9,973

T49 Chris Nido: $9,973

T49 Taiga Semikawa: $9,973

T49 Rasmus Hojgaard: $9,973

T49 Harry Hall: $9,973

T49 Joel Dahmen: $9,973

T55 Ben Griffin: $9,320

T55 Roger Sloan: $9,320

T55 Ryan Brehm: $9,320

T58 Ryan McCormick: $9,080

T58 Michael Gligic: $9,080

T58 Paul Haley II: $9,080

T61 Sangmoon Bae: $8,720

T61 Josh Teater: $8,720

T61 Sean O’Hair: $8,720

T61 Kyle Stanley: $8,720

T61 Tom Whitney: $8,720

T61 Chan Kim: $8,720

67 David Skinns: $8,440

T68 Austin Smotherman: $8,280

T68 Brian Stuard: $8,280

T68 Tyler Collet: $8,280

71 Chris Stroud: $8,120

72 Angel Ayora: $8,040