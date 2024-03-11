How much did Brice Garnett win out of the $4,000,000 purse at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open? Exploring the winner’s payout

Brice Garnett won the recently concluded Puerto Rico Open and earned $720,000 from the purse of $4 million.
The PGA Tour event was held from March 7 to 10 at the Grand Reserve Golf Course in Rio Grande. The tournament featured a regular full-size field, and at the end of four rounds, Garnett finished in a tie for the lead with Erik Barnes with a score of 19-under.
The two competed head-to-head in a sudden death playoff, where Garnett emerged victorious with a birdie on the fourth extra hole. In the playoff, both the golfers made a par on the first hole, followed by a birdie on the next.
They again finished in a tie on the third extra hole with a par before Garnett made a birdie on the next hole and registered the victory. It was his second PGA Tour win. He previously won the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
Erik Banes, who finished in second position, took home a check for $436,000, while Victor Perez, Hayden Springer and Jimmy Stanger earned $212,000 each by finishing in a tie for third place.
2024 Puerto Rico Open prize money
Here is the prize money for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:
- 1 Brice Garnett: $720,000
- 2 Erik Barnes: $436,000
- T3 Victor Perez: $212,000
- T3 Hayden Springer: $212,000
- T3 Jimmy Stanger: $212,000
- T6 Adrien Dumont de Chassart: $135,000
- T6 Joe Highsmith: $135,000
- T6 Ben Kohles: $135,000
- 9 Norman Xiong: $117,000
- T10 Jackson Van Paris (a): 0
- T10 Evan Harmeling: $93,000
- T10 Austin Cook : $93,000
- T10 Martin Laird: $93,000
- T10 Matti Schmid: $93,000
- T15 Henrik Norlander: $69,000
- T15 Nico Echavarria: $69,000
- T18 Rafael Campos: $53,000
- T18 Richy Werenski: $53,000
- T18 Ryo Hisatsune: $53,000
- T18 Sam Stevens: $53,000
- T18 Vince Whaley: $53,000
- T23 Kevin Chappell: $32,333
- T23 Mac Meissner: $32,333
- T23 Troy Merritt: $32,333
- T23 Aaron Rai: $32,333
- T23 Michael Kim: $32,333
- T23 Jacob Bridgeman: $32,333
- T23 Aaron Baddeley: $32,333
- T23 Cody Gribble: $32,333
- T23 Tyler Duncan: $32,333
- T32 Zecheng Dou: $20,520
- T32 S.Y. Noh: $20,520
- T32 Tommy Gainey: $20,520
- T32 Fred Biondi: $20,520
- T32 Pierceson Coody: $20,520
- T32 Kevin Tway: $20,520
- T32 Garrick Higgo: $20,520
- T32 Kevin Streelman: $20,520
- T32 Robert MacIntyre: $20,520
- T32 Rico Hoey: $20,520
- T42 Ben Silverman: $13,423
- T42 Brandon Wu: $13,423
- T42 Ben Martin: $13,423
- T42 Harrison Endycott: $13,423
- T42 Raul Pereda: $13,423
- T42 Patrick Fishburn: $13,423
- T42 Scott Piercy: $13,423
- T49 Jim Herman: $9,973
- T49 Chris Nido: $9,973
- T49 Taiga Semikawa: $9,973
- T49 Rasmus Hojgaard: $9,973
- T49 Harry Hall: $9,973
- T49 Joel Dahmen: $9,973
- T55 Ben Griffin: $9,320
- T55 Roger Sloan: $9,320
- T55 Ryan Brehm: $9,320
- T58 Ryan McCormick: $9,080
- T58 Michael Gligic: $9,080
- T58 Paul Haley II: $9,080
- T61 Sangmoon Bae: $8,720
- T61 Josh Teater: $8,720
- T61 Sean O’Hair: $8,720
- T61 Kyle Stanley: $8,720
- T61 Tom Whitney: $8,720
- T61 Chan Kim: $8,720
- 67 David Skinns: $8,440
- T68 Austin Smotherman: $8,280
- T68 Brian Stuard: $8,280
- T68 Tyler Collet: $8,280
- 71 Chris Stroud: $8,120
- 72 Angel Ayora: $8,040