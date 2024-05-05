How much did Brooks Koepka win at 2024 LIV Golf Singapore? Full prize money payout explored

Brooks Koepka secured victory at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event after three days of intense competition. Finding his form on Day 2 and 3 of the tournament, Koepka held out for a two-stroke victory over Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman. Carding a 3 under 68 during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore, Koepka took his fourth victory on the Saudi circuit.

The total prize purse of the LIV Golf Singapore event stands at $25 million, of which Koepka will take home an impressive $4 million.

Ripper GC led by Cameron Smith, on the other hand, registered a back-to-back team win and will be taking home $3 million from the prize purse for their overall score of -32.

Following is the prize money payout for the top 3 teams at LIV Golf Singapore:

Ripper GC -32: $3,000,000 Fireballs GC -29: $1,000,000 Cleeks GC -29: $1,000,000

The no-cut format for the LIV Golf Series ensures that even golfers who finish at the bottom of the leaderboard walk away with a part of the prize fund.

Prize money payout for all golfers ft. Brooks Koepka at 2024 LIV Golf Singapore

Following is the prize money payout for all the golfers including Brooks Koepka at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event:

1. Brooks Koepka - $4,000,000

T2. Cameron Smith - $1,875,000

T2. Marc Leishman - $1,875,000

4. Talor Gooch - $1,000,000

T5. Tyrrell Hatton - $750,000

T5. Thomas Pieters - $750,000

T7. Dustin Johnson - $522,500

T7. Joaquín Niemann - $522,500

T7. Kevin Na - $522,500

T10. Jon Rahm - $371,250

T10. Eugenio Chacarra - $371,250

T10. Adrian Meronk - $371,250

T10. Abraham Ancer - $371,250

T14. Kalle Samooja - $287,000

T14. Patrick Reed - $287,000

T14. Sergio Garcia - $287,000

T14. Dean Burmester - $287,000

T14. Cameron Tringale - $287,000

T19. Carlos Ortiz - $240,000

T19. Martin Kaymer - $240,000

T19. Sebastián Muñoz - $240,000

T22. Phil Mickelson - $203,000

T22. Peter Uihlein - $203,000

T22. Richard Bland - $203,000

T22. Kieran Vincent - $203,000

T22. Louis Oosthuizen - $203,000

T27. David Puig - $180,000

T27. Bryson DeChambeau - $180,000

T27. Lucas Herbert - $180,000

T30. Anirban Lahiri - $167,500

T30. Matthew Wolff - $167,500

T32. Branden Grace - $155,000

T32. Paul Casey - $155,000

T32. Harold Varner III - $155,000

T35. Charl Schwartzel - $146,500

T35. Ian Poulter - $146,500

T37. Matt Jones - $140,333

T37. Graeme McDowell - $140,333

T37. Scott Vincent - $140,333

T40. Charles Howell III - $131,500

T40. Caleb Surratt - $131,500

T40. Brendan Steele - $131,500

T40. Jason Kokrak - $131,500

44. Henrik Stenson - $128,000

T45. Andy Ogletree - $125,000

T45. Bubba Watson - $125,000

T47. Mito Pereira - $121,500

T47. Sam Horsfield - $121,500

T49. Danny Lee - $60,000

T49. Hudson Swafford - $60,000

T49. Lee Westwood - $60,000

T52. Pat Perez - $50,000

T52. Anthony Kim - $50,000

54. Jinichiro Kozuma - $50,000

The LIV Golf Singapore event has finished just weeks ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship. Brooks Koepka's win in Singapore comes as a positive sign for him to defend his title at the second major of the year.