How much did Brooks Koepka win at 2024 LIV Golf Singapore? Full prize money payout explored

Brooks Koepka secured victory at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event after three days of intense competition. Finding his form on Day 2 and 3 of the tournament, Koepka held out for a two-stroke victory over Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman. Carding a 3 under 68 during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore, Koepka took his fourth victory on the Saudi circuit.
The total prize purse of the LIV Golf Singapore event stands at $25 million, of which Koepka will take home an impressive $4 million.
Ripper GC led by Cameron Smith, on the other hand, registered a back-to-back team win and will be taking home $3 million from the prize purse for their overall score of -32.
Following is the prize money payout for the top 3 teams at LIV Golf Singapore:
- Ripper GC -32: $3,000,000
- Fireballs GC -29: $1,000,000
- Cleeks GC -29: $1,000,000
The no-cut format for the LIV Golf Series ensures that even golfers who finish at the bottom of the leaderboard walk away with a part of the prize fund.
Prize money payout for all golfers ft. Brooks Koepka at 2024 LIV Golf Singapore
Following is the prize money payout for all the golfers including Brooks Koepka at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event:
- 1. Brooks Koepka - $4,000,000
- T2. Cameron Smith - $1,875,000
- T2. Marc Leishman - $1,875,000
- 4. Talor Gooch - $1,000,000
- T5. Tyrrell Hatton - $750,000
- T5. Thomas Pieters - $750,000
- T7. Dustin Johnson - $522,500
- T7. Joaquín Niemann - $522,500
- T7. Kevin Na - $522,500
- T10. Jon Rahm - $371,250
- T10. Eugenio Chacarra - $371,250
- T10. Adrian Meronk - $371,250
- T10. Abraham Ancer - $371,250
- T14. Kalle Samooja - $287,000
- T14. Patrick Reed - $287,000
- T14. Sergio Garcia - $287,000
- T14. Dean Burmester - $287,000
- T14. Cameron Tringale - $287,000
- T19. Carlos Ortiz - $240,000
- T19. Martin Kaymer - $240,000
- T19. Sebastián Muñoz - $240,000
- T22. Phil Mickelson - $203,000
- T22. Peter Uihlein - $203,000
- T22. Richard Bland - $203,000
- T22. Kieran Vincent - $203,000
- T22. Louis Oosthuizen - $203,000
- T27. David Puig - $180,000
- T27. Bryson DeChambeau - $180,000
- T27. Lucas Herbert - $180,000
- T30. Anirban Lahiri - $167,500
- T30. Matthew Wolff - $167,500
- T32. Branden Grace - $155,000
- T32. Paul Casey - $155,000
- T32. Harold Varner III - $155,000
- T35. Charl Schwartzel - $146,500
- T35. Ian Poulter - $146,500
- T37. Matt Jones - $140,333
- T37. Graeme McDowell - $140,333
- T37. Scott Vincent - $140,333
- T40. Charles Howell III - $131,500
- T40. Caleb Surratt - $131,500
- T40. Brendan Steele - $131,500
- T40. Jason Kokrak - $131,500
- 44. Henrik Stenson - $128,000
- T45. Andy Ogletree - $125,000
- T45. Bubba Watson - $125,000
- T47. Mito Pereira - $121,500
- T47. Sam Horsfield - $121,500
- T49. Danny Lee - $60,000
- T49. Hudson Swafford - $60,000
- T49. Lee Westwood - $60,000
- T52. Pat Perez - $50,000
- T52. Anthony Kim - $50,000
- 54. Jinichiro Kozuma - $50,000
The LIV Golf Singapore event has finished just weeks ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship. Brooks Koepka's win in Singapore comes as a positive sign for him to defend his title at the second major of the year.