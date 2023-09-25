How much did Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers team win at the $25,000,000 LIV Golf Chicago? Prize money explored

LIV Golf Chicago ended on Sunday, with Bryson DeChambeau taking the win. The 30-year-old won his second LIV Golf League event of the season at the Rich Harvest Farms course. The golfer bagged a whopping $4 million in prize money, taking his season earnings to over $13 million.

DeChambeau shot an 8-under 63 to win the tournament on the final stroke. He beat the likes of teammate Anirban Lahiri and Marc Leishman to take the trophy.

The 8x PGA Tour and 2x DP World Tour winner also led his Crushers side to victory. The golfer, along with Lahiri, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey split the $3 million winning team paycheck.

LIV Golf Chicago prize money

While Bryson DeChambeau won the winner’s $4,000,000 paycheck, runner-ups Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri settled for $1,812,500 each.

Sebastian Munoz finished sole fourth to bag $1,050,000. Peter Uihlein, Henrik Stenson, Talor Gooch and Abraham Ancer won $768,750 each for the T5 finish at LIV Golf Chicago.

Favorite Cameron Smith had a forgettable performance, though. The Australian finished T37 and settled for a $139,000 paycheck. Danny Lee finished last on the 48-man leaderboard and returned home with $120,000.

Here are the individual prize money playouts for LIV Golf Chicago:

WIN: Bryson DeChambeau - $4,000,000

T2: Marc Leishman - $1,812,500

T2: Anirban Lahiri - $1,812,500

4: Sebastian Munoz - $1,050,000

T5: Peter Uihlein - $768,750

T5: Henrik Stenson - $768,750

T5: Talor Gooch - $768,750

T5: Abraham Ancer - $768,750

T9: Richard Bland - $570,000

T9: Dustin Johnson - $570,000

T11: Brendan Steele - $450,000

T11: Carlos Ortiz - $450,000

T11: Thomas Pieters - $450,000

T14: Sergio Garcia - $248,000

T14: Sam Horsfield - $248,000

T14: Eugenio Chacarra - $248,000

T14: Scott Vincent - $248,000

T18: Charles Howell III - $194,667

T18: Joaquin Niemann - $194,667

T18: Charl Schwartzel - $194,667

T18: Patrick Reed - $194,667

T18: Dean Burmester - $194,667

T18: Louis Oosthuizen - $194,667

T24: Bubba Watson - $165,000

T24: Jason Kokrak - $165,000

T24: Brooks Koepka - $165,000

T24: Ian Poulter - $165,000

28: Matt Jones - $160,000

T29: Harold Vaner III - $156,000

T29: Pat Perez - $156,000

T29: Branden Grace - $156,000

T32: Paul Casey - $148,000

T32: Kevin Na - $148,000

T32: Mito Pereira - $148,000

T32: Graeme McDowell - $148,000

T32: David Puig - $148,000

T37: Bernd Wiesberger - $139,000

T37: Jediah Morgan - $139,000

T37: Cameron Smith - $139,000

T37: Cameron Tringale - $139,000

T41: James Piot - $132,000

T41: Martin Kaymer - $132,000

T41: Lee Westwood - $132,000

44: Matthew Wolff - $128,000

45: Phil Mickelson - $126,000

46: Sihwan Kim - $124,000

47: Chase Koepka - $122,000

48: Danny Lee - $120,000

LIV Golf DC team prize money

Here are the team prize money playouts for LIV Golf DC:

WIN: Crushers GC - $3,000,000

2: Fireballs GC - $1,500,000

3: 4Aces GC - $500,000

Following a successful LIV Golf Chicago outing, the series now heads to Saudi Arabia in two weeks for the season’s last event ahead of the Team Championship in Miami.