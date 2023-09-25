How much did Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers team win at the $25,000,000 LIV Golf Chicago? Prize money explored

LIV Golf Chicago ended on Sunday, with Bryson DeChambeau taking the win. The 30-year-old won his second LIV Golf League event of the season at the Rich Harvest Farms course. The golfer bagged a whopping $4 million in prize money, taking his season earnings to over $13 million.
DeChambeau shot an 8-under 63 to win the tournament on the final stroke. He beat the likes of teammate Anirban Lahiri and Marc Leishman to take the trophy.
The 8x PGA Tour and 2x DP World Tour winner also led his Crushers side to victory. The golfer, along with Lahiri, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey split the $3 million winning team paycheck.
LIV Golf Chicago prize money
While Bryson DeChambeau won the winner’s $4,000,000 paycheck, runner-ups Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri settled for $1,812,500 each.
Sebastian Munoz finished sole fourth to bag $1,050,000. Peter Uihlein, Henrik Stenson, Talor Gooch and Abraham Ancer won $768,750 each for the T5 finish at LIV Golf Chicago.
Favorite Cameron Smith had a forgettable performance, though. The Australian finished T37 and settled for a $139,000 paycheck. Danny Lee finished last on the 48-man leaderboard and returned home with $120,000.
Here are the individual prize money playouts for LIV Golf Chicago:
- WIN: Bryson DeChambeau - $4,000,000
- T2: Marc Leishman - $1,812,500
- T2: Anirban Lahiri - $1,812,500
- 4: Sebastian Munoz - $1,050,000
- T5: Peter Uihlein - $768,750
- T5: Henrik Stenson - $768,750
- T5: Talor Gooch - $768,750
- T5: Abraham Ancer - $768,750
- T9: Richard Bland - $570,000
- T9: Dustin Johnson - $570,000
- T11: Brendan Steele - $450,000
- T11: Carlos Ortiz - $450,000
- T11: Thomas Pieters - $450,000
- T14: Sergio Garcia - $248,000
- T14: Sam Horsfield - $248,000
- T14: Eugenio Chacarra - $248,000
- T14: Scott Vincent - $248,000
- T18: Charles Howell III - $194,667
- T18: Joaquin Niemann - $194,667
- T18: Charl Schwartzel - $194,667
- T18: Patrick Reed - $194,667
- T18: Dean Burmester - $194,667
- T18: Louis Oosthuizen - $194,667
- T24: Bubba Watson - $165,000
- T24: Jason Kokrak - $165,000
- T24: Brooks Koepka - $165,000
- T24: Ian Poulter - $165,000
- 28: Matt Jones - $160,000
- T29: Harold Vaner III - $156,000
- T29: Pat Perez - $156,000
- T29: Branden Grace - $156,000
- T32: Paul Casey - $148,000
- T32: Kevin Na - $148,000
- T32: Mito Pereira - $148,000
- T32: Graeme McDowell - $148,000
- T32: David Puig - $148,000
- T37: Bernd Wiesberger - $139,000
- T37: Jediah Morgan - $139,000
- T37: Cameron Smith - $139,000
- T37: Cameron Tringale - $139,000
- T41: James Piot - $132,000
- T41: Martin Kaymer - $132,000
- T41: Lee Westwood - $132,000
- 44: Matthew Wolff - $128,000
- 45: Phil Mickelson - $126,000
- 46: Sihwan Kim - $124,000
- 47: Chase Koepka - $122,000
- 48: Danny Lee - $120,000
LIV Golf DC team prize money
Here are the team prize money playouts for LIV Golf DC:
- WIN: Crushers GC - $3,000,000
- 2: Fireballs GC - $1,500,000
- 3: 4Aces GC - $500,000
Following a successful LIV Golf Chicago outing, the series now heads to Saudi Arabia in two weeks for the season’s last event ahead of the Team Championship in Miami.