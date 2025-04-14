How much did caddie Harry Diamond earn from Rory McIlroy’s victory at Masters 2025?

Harry Diamond has earned around $420,000 from the winning amount of Rory McIlroy at the Masters 2025. The Northern Irish golfer finally clinched his maiden Masters title after 11 years of a winless streak in the Majors. He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the title and also $4.2 million in prize money.

According to ESPN analyst Michael Collins, the caddies are awarded ten percent of the winning prize money of the player, making Diamond earn around $420K from the Masters win of Rory McIlroy. This year has been one of a kind for him, as he has already seized victories in three tournaments.

As per Golf Monthly, Diamond has already made around $900,000 in bonuses prior to the Masters, and after the Major, his total earnings this season have exceeded over a million dollars.

Notably, Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and earned a check of $3.6 million, meaning around $360K was awarded to his caddie. Later, the World No. 2 won The Players Championship, which awarded him $4.5 million, and ten percent of that, around $450K, was given to his caddie.

Aside from that, the caddie received seven percent of the total prize money if the player finished in the top 10 and five percent for making the cut. McIlroy finished in the top 10 earlier this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He settled in the T5 position in the PGA Tour event and earned $337,843.75 in prize money, meaning around $23,649 was awarded to his caddie.

Aside from that, Rory McIlroy competed in two other events, the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, in which he settled in T17 and T15 positions, respectively. He made around $270,714.29 at the Genesis Invitational and $349,000 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

What is the prize money of the Masters 2025 featuring winner Rory McIlroy?

The 2025 Masters has a whopping purse pool of $21 million, with the winner receiving a total of $4.2 million.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money for the 2025 Masters (only the top 14 and their ties):

1st — Rory McIlroy — $4,200,000

2nd — Justin Rose — $2,268,000

3rd — Patrick Reed — $1,428,000

4th — Scottie Scheffler — $1,008,000

T-5th — Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau — $798,000

7th — Ludvig Åberg — $703,500

T-8th — Xander Schauffele, Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jason Day — $588,000

T-12th — Max Homa, Harris English — $462,000

T-14th — Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Matt McCarty, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson — $336,000

Notably, the Masters also awarded the professional players who have missed the cut. They all will receive $25,000.

