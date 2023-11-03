How much is Cameron Percy worth? Golfer's net worth and earnings explored

Cameron Percy is an Australian pro golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. He turned pro in 1998, and joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2005. However, after enjoying little to no success, he returned to Australia to join the Von Nida Tour.

He rejoined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2008 and then subsequently earned his PGA Tour card for the 2010 season. Since then he has been on and off the Korn Ferry and PGA Tours, maintaining conditional status on the latter.

With all of his earnings over the years, Cameron Percy has a net worth of around $4.5 million. The year 2020-21 was his strongest, where he played in 27 tournaments and earned $784,607.

Cameron Percy has one win on the Web.com Tour at the 2014 Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he won with a score of -21. On the Von Nida Tour, he has won the 2005 National Australia Bank Victorian PGA Championship, the 2006 Minniecon & Burke Queensland Masters and the 2006 Greater Building Society QLD PGA Championship.

He won the Tasmanian Open in 1997 as an amateur, and then went on to win it again the next year when he turned pro.

Cameron Percy's professional earnings explored

Percy's highest earnings come from the Shriners Children's Open, totalling up to $400,000 over the years. Next on the list is the Safeway Open totalling up to $350,000. Following are his reported earnings since 2010 according to SalarySport.com:

2022 - $214,787

2021 - $784,607

2020 - $470,679

2018 - $387,612

2017 - $623,694

2016 - $313,456

2015 - $575,943

2013 - $277,336

2011 - $290,319

2010 - $620,262

Cameron Percy is currently leading the World Wide Technology Championship, which is being held at the Tiger Woods designed course El Cardonal at Diamante. Boasting a prize purse of $8.2 million, Percy's performance has been impressive so far and arguably the best one of his career.

The 49-year-old is two strokes clear of the field and is setting himself up to win his first ever PGA Tour tournament. However, he faces tough competition from the likes of Michael Kim, Camilo Villegas, Nate Lashley and Tano Goya.