How much did Celine Boutier win at the 2023 Maybank Championship? Prize money payouts explored

Celine Boutier won the inaugural Maybank Championship on Sunday (October 29). The LPGA golfer beat Atthaya Thitikul in an eventful playoff to take the trophy. With the win, the 29-year-old French golfer bagged the winner’s prize of $450,000 from the event’s $3,000,000 prize purse.

Boutier clinched victory after 81 holes at the Kuala Lumpur Country Club - West Course in Malaysia. While she took the winner’s paycheck, runner-up Thitikul settled for a $275,072 payout. Early tournament leader Jasmine Suwannapura and fan favorite Rose Zhang shared T3, winning $176,954 each.

Expand Tweet

2023 Maybank Championship prize money payout

Chien Peiyun finished solo fifth and bagged $124,246. Meanwhile, LPGA stars Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda shared T6 with Gemma Dryburgh. The trio won $87,097 each. Megan Khang bagged $67,018 for finishing solo ninth, while Gaby Lopez took home $60,993 after finishing 10th.

Lydia Ko settled for a T11 finish alongside Nasa Hataoka. The duo won $54,591 each for their efforts. Amanda Tan and Ida Ayu Melati finished last on the Maybank Championship leaderboard. The T76 finishers returned home with $5,688 each.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 Maybank Championship:

WIN: Celine Boutier, playoff: $450,000

2. Atthaya Thitikul, playoff runner-up: $275,072

T3. Jasmine Suwannapura, Rose Zhang; 19 under: $176,954

5. Peiyun Chien, 18 under: $124,246

T6. Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Gemma Dryburgh; 17 under: $87,097

9. Megan Khang, 16 under: $67,018

10. Gaby Lopez, 15 under: $60,993

T11. Lydia Ko, Nasa Hataoka; 14 under: $54,591

T13. Pajaree Anannarukarn, Chanettee Wannasaen; 13 under: $47,890

T15. Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim; 12 under: $42,468

T17. Ruoning Yin, Minami Katsu, Hannah Green; 11 under: $37,450

T20. Maja Stark, Yuka Saso, Olivia Cowan, Cheyenne Knight, Stephanie Meadow, Jin Young Ko, Xiyu Lin, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Sei Young Kim; 10 under: $29,986

T29. Alexa Pano, Hye-Jin Choi, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ayaka Furue, Gina Kim; 9 under: $22,740

T34. Lauren Coughlin, Sarah Kemp, Grace Kim, Leona Maguire; 8 under: $18,900

T38. Yuna Nishimura, Ariya Jutanugarn; 7 under: $16,641

T40. Jennifer Kupcho, Perrine Delacour, Sarah Schmelzel, Madeline Sagstrom, Linn Grant; 6 under: $14,458

T45. Hae Ran Ryu, Yu Liu; 5 under: $12,575

T47. Dottie Ardina, Narin An, Ashleigh Buhai, Moriya Jutanugarn, Maria Fassi; 4 under: $11,024

T52. Natasha Andrea Oon, Esther Henseleit, Mi Hyang Lee; 3 under: $9,638

T55. Andrea Lee, Patty Tavatanakit; 2 under: $8,885

T57. Jeneath Wong (a), Amy Yang; 1 under: $8,434

59. Stephanie Kyriacou, Even: $8,132

T60. Hinako Shibuno, Jenny Shin, Albane Valenzuela; 1 over: $7,581

T63. Linnea Strom, Aditi Ashok; 2 over: $7,153

T65. Eun-Hee Ji, Ashley Lau; 3 over: $6,852

T67. Matilda Castren, Danielle Kang; 4 over: $6,552

T69. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Ryann O'Toole, Celine Borge; 5 over: $6,174

72. Yan Liu, 7 over: $5,950

73. Alyaa Abdulghany, 9 over: $5,872

74. Jing Xuen Ng (a), 11 over: $0

75. Kelly Tan, 13 over: $5,797

T76. Amanda Tan, Ida Ayu Melati; 15 over: $5,688

After the Maybank Championship, the LPGA Tour will head to Japan for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic next week.