How much does it cost to go to the Masters? Ticket prices for 2024 Masters explored

The Masters 2024 is just a few weeks away, scheduled to take place at the Augusta National Golf Course. With a stellar field, the Masters is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year.

Fans have always been curious about how to acquire tickets for the event. The tickets for this prestigious tournament come with a high cost, ranging from $1000 to $3000.

There are two ways to obtain tickets for the event. The first involves applying for the Augusta National ticket lottery, while the other is to purchase them directly. Lottery tickets are significantly less expensive than those available on the open market.

2024 Masters lottery tickets

The Masters offers tickets through a lottery system, for which individuals need to register on the official website and submit an application. The application forms become available around June.

Following payment, lottery tickets are distributed to lucky fans. Applicants can apply for tickets covering all seven days, including three practice and four tournament rounds, but they will receive only one ticket through the lottery.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, and only one application per person is allowed. Additionally, applicants must apply using their permanent address and cannot gift tickets to family or friends. Any instance of misleading information may result in the withdrawal of the ticket.

For the practice rounds which will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (April 8 to 10), lottery tickets cost around $100 each. Meanwhile, daily tickets are valid for four official tournament rounds (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday (April 11-14)) and cost approximately $140 each.

The lottery ticket process for the 2024 Masters has concluded, and fans can now register for the 2025 edition. Registration is currently open for the Masters 2025, while the application form will be available from June 1st to June 20th.

2024 Masters last-minute tickets

Another option available to fans is to purchase tickets from the open market. According to vividseats.com, tickets for the event are priced around $1300.

For instance, tickets for Monday (April 8) can cost around $1361, while tickets for Tuesday may cost approximately $1,522. The third-day practice round ticket on Wednesday is available for around $2,268.

Fans also have the option to purchase tickets for all four rounds, from Thursday to Sunday (April 11 to 14), at around $6,927.

Here is the rate of tickets for The Masters 2024 (as per Vividseats.com):

Practice Day 1

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 7:00 am

Ticket price: $1,361

Practice Day 2

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 7:00 am

Ticket price: $1,522

Practice Day 3

Date: Wed, April 10

Time: 7:00 am

Ticket price: $2,268

Round 1 to Round 4

Date: Thursday through Sunday, April 11 to April 14

Ticket price: $6,927

Round 1

Date: Thursday, Apr 11

Time: 7:00 am

Ticket price: $1,959

Round 2

Date: Friday, Apr 12

Time: 7:00 am

Ticket price: $1,979

Round 3

Date: Saturday, Apr 13

Time: 7:00 am

Ticket price: $1,588

Round 4

Date: Sunday, Apr 14

Time: 7:00 am

Ticket price: $1,443

It is important to note that ticket rates are subject to change as the Masters approaches. The rates may vary as the event draws nearer. The ticket rates mentioned above are accurate as of the time of writing the article.