How much did Dean Burmester win of $20,000,000 LIV Golf Miami prize purse? Exploring full payouts for latest tournament

The LIV Golf Miami Invitational concluded this weekend, and it presented yet another chance for some golfers to get paid handsomely. The $20 million prize purse rivals the biggest in the entire sport, and it's become the standard for LIV. The winner was able to take home an impressive $4 million. The winning team was also able to split $3 million on top of their payments.

Dean Burmester ended as the individual winner to take home the $4 million check. It required a playoff after a tense final round, but he was able to come from behind and defeat Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

Final payouts for LIV Golf Miami

Here's what LIV Golf gave everyone for their showings in Miami this weekend:

Win: Dean Burmester, $4 million

P2: Sergio Garcia, $2.25 million

3: Louis Oosthuizen, $1.5 million

Despite losing in a playoff and choking a lead late in the contest, Garcia took home a very nice payday of over $2.25 million.

It is worth noting that 54 players get paid for their performances. As long as they don't withdraw, even the last-place player gets a significant check. Therefore, it's not as damaging that Anthony Kim, Lucas Herbert, Pat Perez and others had a tough weekend. Cameron Smith, on the other hand, had to withdraw.

It was a very solid outing for Joaquin Niemann, who earned a substantial influx of cash ahead of his trip to Augusta National for the Masters this year. The same is true of Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

Bryson DeChambeau did well in LIV Golf Miami

It wasn't a great showing for Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson, who are also heading to Augusta National, but they still earned quite a bit of money despite shooting over par. There's plenty of money in store for every LIV event, and this one was no different.

Legion XIII, Jon Rahm's team, earned $3 million for their second win of the year. Stingers GC earned a second-place prize of $1.5 million. Range Goats GC took home $500,000 for coming in third.