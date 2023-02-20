How much did DP World Tour Thailand Classic champion Thorbjorn Olesen win? Prize money explored

Thorbjorn Olesen won the 2023 Thailand Classic, which wrapped up with the finale on February 19 at the Amata Spring Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand.

Olesen won his seventh DP World Tour event and took home €319,738.38 from the purse of $2 million. He has also earned 15.9 points to be added to the Official World Golf rankings. Speaking about his performance, Olesen said:

"I had some good chances to make birdies but I didn't capitalise on them. Then it was a bonus to make birdies on two tough holes. It made me feel a little more comfortable. I felt steady and felt in control."

Thorbjorn Olesen finished at 66 to wrap up with a score of under 24 on the final day. He registered a four-stroke victory over second-finish Yannik Paul, who closed the last round at 68.

2023 Thailand Classic prize money explored

The Thailand Classic has a purse of $2 million that was distributed among 74 golfers who made it to the leaderboard of the 36-hole cut-off tournament. Thorbjorn Olesen took home the winner's share, while Yannik Paul earned a check of €206,889.54 in prize money.

The third position is jointly shared by Alexander Knappe and Joost Luiten, who received €106,265.99 in prize money. Nicolai Hojgaard finished in a three-way tie in fifth position and won €67,000 in prize money.

Here is the list of full prize money payouts at the 2023 Thailand Classic:

1.Thorbjørn Olesen: €319,738.38

2. Yannik Paul: €206,889.54

T3. Alexander Knappe: €106,265.99

T3. Joost Luiten: €106,265.99

T5. Rafa Cabrera Bello: €67,333.14

T5. Nicolai Højgaard: €67,333.14

T5. Antoine Rozner: €67,333.14

8. Jeunghun Wang: €47,020.35

T9. Dale Whitnell: €39,873.26

T9. Fabrizio Zanotti: €39,873.26

T11. Kazuki Higa: €33,478.49

T11. Matthew Southgate: €33,478.49

T13. Christoffer Bring: €28,306.25

T13. Grant Forrest: €28,306.25

T13. Niklas Nørgaard: €28,306.25

T13. Adrien Saddier: €28,306.25

T17. Zander Lombard: €23,472.56

T17. Edoardo Molinari: €23,472.56

T17. Jayden Schaper: €23,472.56

T17. Marcel Siem: €23,472.56

T17. Martin Simonsen: €23,472.56

T22. Thomas Aiken: €19,842.59

T22. Daniel Gavins: €19,842.59

T22. Richard Mansell: €19,842.59

T22. Kalle Samooja: €19,842.59

T22. Clément Sordet: €19,842.59

T22. Sami Välimäki: €19,842.59

T28.Alexander Björk: €16,739.24

T28. Manu Gandas: €16,739.24

T28. Takumi Kanaya: €16,739.24

T28. Romain Langasque: €16,739.24

T28. Marcel Schneider: €16,739.24

T33. Daan Huizing: €13,955.64

T33. Oliver Hundebøll: €13,955.64

T33. Matthieu Pavon: €13,955.64

T33. Connor Syme: €13,955.64

T33. Ashun Wu: €13,955.64

T38. Thomas Bjørn: €11,472.97

T38. Daniel Brown: €11,472.97

T38 Chase Hanna: €11,472.97

T38. Joakim Lagergren: €11,472.97

T38. Pablo Larrazábal: €11,472.97

T38. Thriston Lawrence: €11,472.97

T38. Robin Sciot-Siegrist: €11,472.97

T46. Louis De Jager: €9,215.99

T46. Alejandro Del Rey: €9,215.99

T46. Aaron Pike: €9,215.99

T46.Justin Walters: €9,215.99

T46. Ekpharit Wu: €9,215.99

T51. Nick Bachem: €7,178.44

T51. Jens Fahrbring: €7,178.44

T51. Pedro Figueiredo: €7,178.44

T51. Daniel Hillier: €7,178.44

T51. Jeong Weon Ko: €7,178.44

T51. Gudmundur Kristjansson: €7,178.44

T57. John Axelsen: €5,830.52

T57. Robert Macintyre: €5,830.52

T57. John Parry: €5,830.52

T57. Daniel Van Tonder: €5,830.52

T57. Paul Waring: €5,830.52

T62. Simon Forsström: €4,984.16

T62. James Morrison: €4,984.16

T62. Marc Warren: €4,984.16

T62. Blake Windred: €4,984.16

T66. Jorge Campillo: €4,325.87

T66.Gary Hurley: €4,325.87

69. Thongchai Jaidee: €3,949.71

T70. Kiradech Aphibarnrat: €3,667.59

T70. Joshua Lee: €3,667.59

72. Marcus Armitage: €2,821.22

73. Louis Dobbelaar: €2,818.22

74. Freddy Schott: €2,815.22

