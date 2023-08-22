How much is Erik Compton's career earning? Former PGA Tour golfer's net worth explored

Erik Compton has made headlines for unfortunate reasons, as he was arrested on charges of domestic battery and strong-arm robbery on Monday, August 21. His wife filed a report after the golfer hit her on the wall and threw her phone into the pool.

Compton has been without his PGA Tour card since 2016 and currently focuses on playing primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour. On the PGA Tour, his most recent appearance was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished T63 and took $18,705 home.

In his two starts this year, the 43-year-old golfer has earned $43,057, pushing his career earnings on the PGA Tour past $4,103,334. His most lucrative year in terms of earnings was 2014, when he accumulated $1,856,976 on the PGA Tour.

During the 2023 season, he made 17 cuts in 28 starts and secured three top-10 finishes. His strongest performance occurred at the US Open that year, where he finished as the runner-up and bagged $789,330. He has also made $886,041 on the Korn Ferry Tour, taking his earnings to $4,989,375.

Here are Compton's earnings over the years:

2022-23: $43,057

2021-22: $68,438

2015-16: $247,903

2014-15: $676,602

2013-14: $1,796,143

2012-13: $651,660

2011-12: $359,765

2010-11: $95,542

2009-10: $77,245

2008-09: $27,524

2007-08: $10,074

2004-05: $15,895

2003-04: $11,050

2001-02: $22,438

Erik Compton's career explored

Erik Compton during the 2014 U.S. Open - Final Round

Born to an American father and Norwegian mother on November 11, 1979, in Miami, Florida, Erik Compton played golf during his college days at the University of Georgia, where he played college golf. He has featured in the Palmer Cup and Walker Cup as an amateur.

Compton's childhood was marked by health challenges, as he was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy at the young age of nine. Viral cardiomyopathy leads to muscle inflammation, resulting in decreased pumping capacity of the heart.

Erik Compton's initial surgery occurred in 1992, when he was just 12 years old, followed by a second procedure in 2008. Despite these obstacles, he kept grinding in golf and was also awarded the Ben Hogan Award.

After graduating from the University of Georgia in 2001, he started his professional golf journey by competing on the Nationwide Tour the following year. His remarkable journey included a joint runner-up finish at the Preferred Health System Wichita Open in 2004.

Compton also participated on the Canadian Tour in 2003, where he emerged victorious in two events and earned the Order of Merit for his exceptional performance. Compton made his inaugural PGA Tour appearance in 2000 at the Doral-Ryder Open, finishing 72nd after shooting 2-over par.

He obtained his PGA Tour card in 2012 and has participated in 168 tour events over the years, making 94 cuts and achieving five top-10 finishes. Among these, he secured a notable runner-up finish at the 2014 US Open.

Since losing his PGA Tour card in 2016, Erik Compton has predominantly competed on the Korn Ferry Tour. On this circuit, he clinched victory at the 2011 Mexico Open, posting a cumulative score of 17-under par.