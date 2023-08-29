How much did FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland's caddie make this year? Shay Knight's earnings explored

Viktor Hovland claimed the 2023 FedEx Cup, aggregating at 27-under at the Tour Championship to beat Xander Schauffle by five strokes. For the win at the season-ending championship, he received a check for a whopping $18 million.

With Hovland's win, his caddie, Shay Knight, also hit the jackpot and bagged $1.8 million out of the golfer's earnings at the East Lake. For the uninitiated, the caddies take a 10% cut of the winner's paycheque.

Knight, who has been Hovland's since the 2019 Travelers Championship, has made a lot of money this year given the kind of season the duo has had.

The 26-year-old Norwegian has nine top-10 finishes this season and has claimed three titles. He also finished runner-up at the PGA Championship. He has earned a whopping $32,112,235 this season.

Usually, a caddie receives 10% for a win, 7% for a top-10 finish, and 5% for other results. Knight would have received $360,000 for each of his wins at the Memorial Tournament and the BMW Championship.

For his other six top-10 finishes, Knight has added at least $327,085 to his bank account through the 7% cut. For the remaining results, he has earned a minimum of $111,979 based on a 5% cut.

Before teaming up with the FedEx Cup champion, Knight had worked with players like DJ Trahan, Martin Laird, Matt Jones, Sean O’Hair, Aron Price, Chez Reavie, and Jerry Kelly.

Knight was introduced to Hovland by Rikcie Fowler's former caddie, Joe Skovron. He was quoted as saying via the Caddie Network:

"Joe called me. It was no secret that Viktor would be turning pro at some point this year. Like Viktor, Rickie went to OSU. There’s a strong contingent of OSU guys on the PGA Tour, and most are represented by the Wasserman Media Group, including Rickie and Viktor now.

"Joe asked me if I’d have any interest in caddying for Viktor when the decision to turn pro was official, and my answer, obviously, was yes.”

Knight and Hovland have together won 10 professional titles including six PGA Tour wins. Here are all the professional victories for the pair:

2020

Puerto Rico Open

Mayakoba Golf Classic

2021

World Wide Technology Championship

BMW International Open

Hero World Challenge

2022

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Hero World Challenge

2023

Memorial Tournament

BMW Championship

Tour Championship

Viktor Hovland's performances and earnings in the 2022–23 season

Here are Viktor Hovland's earnings for the 2022–23 season (results are written in brackets):

Zozo Championship: $401,500.00 (T5)

The Cj Cup In South Carolina: $119,280.00 (T21)

World Wide Technology Championship: $190,650.00 (T10)

Hero World Challenge: $1,000,000.00 (1)

Sentry Tournament Of Champions: $229,000.00 (T18)

At&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $182,250.00 (T13)

WM Phoenix Open: $65,350.00 (T42)

The Genesis Invitational: $197,666.67 (T20)

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard: $485,000.00 (T10)

The Players Championship: $1,475,000.00 (T3)

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $113,761.91 (T31)

Masters Tournament: $580,500.00 (T7)

RBC Heritage: $44,800.00 (T59)

Wells Fargo Championship: $69,000.00 (T43)

PGA Championship: $1,540,000.00 (T2)

Charles Schwab Challenge: $132,675.00 (T16)

The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday: $3,600,000.00 (P1)

US Open: $258,662.00 (19)

Travelers Championship: $134,000.00 (T29)

Genesis Scottish Open: $73,597.50 (T25)

The Open Championship: $232,875.00 (T13)

FedEx St. Jude Championship: $386,666.66 (T13)

BMW Championship: $3,600,000.00 (1)

Tour Championship: $18,000,000 (1)