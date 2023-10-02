How much did Hae Ran Ryu win from the $2,300,000 purse? LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize money payouts explored

Golf
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 02, 2023 06:49 GMT
Hae Ran Ryu reacts after sinking her final putt on the 18th green during the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Hae Ran Ryu won the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday, October 1, beating Linnea Strom by a three-stroke margin. This is her first LPGA Tour victory.

The 22-year-old LPGA Tour rookie carded a 5-under 66 in the third and final round of the event, finishing at 19-under after 54 holes. Strom shot an impressive 7-under round, but it wasn't sufficient to close the lead that the South Korean had established in the first two rounds.

The purse size at the Pinnacle Country Club was $2.3 million, and Ryu earned $345,000 for her first LPGA Tour win. She is expected to enter the top 10 in the Race to the CME Globe rankings.

Strom received $214,000 for her runner-up finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan, Sei Young Kim, Jenny Shin, and Yuna Nishimura each won $112,775 for their joint third-place finish.

Here's the complete payout for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship:

  • Hae Ran Ryu: $345,000
  • 2. Linnea Strom: $214,011
  • T3. Bianca Pagdanganan: $112,775
  • T3. Sei Young Kim: $112,775
  • T3. Jenny Shin: $112,775
  • T3. Yuna Nishimura: $112,775
  • 7. Hannah Green: $66,201
  • T8. Yealimi Noh: $55,070
  • T8. Lexi Thompson: $55,070
  • T10. Elizabeth Szokol: $37,933
  • T10. Lindsey Weaver-Wright: $37,933
  • T10. Muni He: $37,933
  • T10. Pornanong Phatlum: $37,933
  • T10. Sarah Schmelzel: $37,933
  • T10. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $37,933
  • T10. Dottie Ardina: $37,933
  • T10. Xiaowen Yin: $37,933
  • T18. Grace Kim: $26,996
  • T18. Jeongeun Lee5: $26,996
  • T18. Hyo Joon Jang: $26,996
  • T18. Eun Hee Ji: $26,996
  • T18. Cheyenne Knight: $26,996
  • T23. Jeongeun Lee6: $22,819
  • T23. Jaravee Boonchant: $22,819
  • T23. Mel Reid: $22,819
  • T23. Yuka Saso: $22,819
  • T27. Bailey Tardy: $18,445
  • T27. Nicole Broch Estrup: $18,445
  • T27. In Gee Chun: $18,445
  • T27. Jennifer Song: $18,445
  • T27. Georgia Hall: $18,445
  • T27. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $18,445
  • T27. A Lim Kim: $18,445
  • T34. Marina Alex: $13,577
  • T34. Alison Lee: $13,577
  • T34. Lauren Stephenson: $13,577
  • T34. Karis Davidson: $13,577
  • T34. Minami Katsu: $13,577
  • T34. Pernilla Lindberg: $13,577
  • T34. Aline Krauter: $13,577
  • T34. Olivia Cowan: $13,577
  • T42. Amanda Doherty: $10,194
  • T42. Lucy Li: $10,194
  • T42. Wei-Ling Hsu: $10,194
  • T42. Celine Herbin: $10,194
  • T42. Maria Fassi: $10,194
  • T42. Sofia Garcia: $10,194
  • T48. Allison Emrey: $7,291
  • T48. Gaby Lopez: $7,291
  • T48. Chanettee Wannasaen: $7,291
  • T48. Atthaya Thitikul: $7,291
  • T48. Jasmine Suwannapura: $7,291
  • T48. Brittany Lincicome: $7,291
  • T48. Perrine Delacour: $7,291
  • T48. Yu-Sang Hou: $7,291
  • T48. Bronte Law: $7,291
  • T48. Hyo Joo Kim: $7,291
  • T48. Lydia Ko: $7,291
  • T48. Gerina Mendoza: $7,291
  • T48. Christina Kim: $7,291
  • 61. Lindy Duncan: $5,742
  • T62. Lilly Thomas (a):
  • T62. Leona Maguire: $5,331
  • T62. Samantha Wagner: $5,331
  • T62. Brooke Matthews: $5,331
  • T62. Yan Liu: $5,331
  • T62. Su Oh: $5,331
  • T62. Pauline Roussin: $5,331
  • T69. Narin An: $4,862
  • T69. Stephanie Kyriacou: $4,862
  • 71. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $4,687

LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship leaderboard explored

Here's the leaderboard explored for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship:

  • 1 Hae Ran Ryu: -19
  • 2 Linnea Strom: -16
  • T3 Bianca Pagdanganan: -15
  • T3 Sei Young Kim: -15
  • T3 Jenny Shin: -15
  • T3 Yuna Nishimura: -15
  • 7 Hannah Green: -14
  • T8 Yealimi Noh: -13
  • T8 Lexi Thompson: -13

