How much did Hae Ran Ryu win from the $2,300,000 purse? LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize money payouts explored

Hae Ran Ryu won the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday, October 1, beating Linnea Strom by a three-stroke margin. This is her first LPGA Tour victory.
The 22-year-old LPGA Tour rookie carded a 5-under 66 in the third and final round of the event, finishing at 19-under after 54 holes. Strom shot an impressive 7-under round, but it wasn't sufficient to close the lead that the South Korean had established in the first two rounds.
The purse size at the Pinnacle Country Club was $2.3 million, and Ryu earned $345,000 for her first LPGA Tour win. She is expected to enter the top 10 in the Race to the CME Globe rankings.
Strom received $214,000 for her runner-up finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan, Sei Young Kim, Jenny Shin, and Yuna Nishimura each won $112,775 for their joint third-place finish.
Here's the complete payout for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship:
- Hae Ran Ryu: $345,000
- 2. Linnea Strom: $214,011
- T3. Bianca Pagdanganan: $112,775
- T3. Sei Young Kim: $112,775
- T3. Jenny Shin: $112,775
- T3. Yuna Nishimura: $112,775
- 7. Hannah Green: $66,201
- T8. Yealimi Noh: $55,070
- T8. Lexi Thompson: $55,070
- T10. Elizabeth Szokol: $37,933
- T10. Lindsey Weaver-Wright: $37,933
- T10. Muni He: $37,933
- T10. Pornanong Phatlum: $37,933
- T10. Sarah Schmelzel: $37,933
- T10. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $37,933
- T10. Dottie Ardina: $37,933
- T10. Xiaowen Yin: $37,933
- T18. Grace Kim: $26,996
- T18. Jeongeun Lee5: $26,996
- T18. Hyo Joon Jang: $26,996
- T18. Eun Hee Ji: $26,996
- T18. Cheyenne Knight: $26,996
- T23. Jeongeun Lee6: $22,819
- T23. Jaravee Boonchant: $22,819
- T23. Mel Reid: $22,819
- T23. Yuka Saso: $22,819
- T27. Bailey Tardy: $18,445
- T27. Nicole Broch Estrup: $18,445
- T27. In Gee Chun: $18,445
- T27. Jennifer Song: $18,445
- T27. Georgia Hall: $18,445
- T27. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $18,445
- T27. A Lim Kim: $18,445
- T34. Marina Alex: $13,577
- T34. Alison Lee: $13,577
- T34. Lauren Stephenson: $13,577
- T34. Karis Davidson: $13,577
- T34. Minami Katsu: $13,577
- T34. Pernilla Lindberg: $13,577
- T34. Aline Krauter: $13,577
- T34. Olivia Cowan: $13,577
- T42. Amanda Doherty: $10,194
- T42. Lucy Li: $10,194
- T42. Wei-Ling Hsu: $10,194
- T42. Celine Herbin: $10,194
- T42. Maria Fassi: $10,194
- T42. Sofia Garcia: $10,194
- T48. Allison Emrey: $7,291
- T48. Gaby Lopez: $7,291
- T48. Chanettee Wannasaen: $7,291
- T48. Atthaya Thitikul: $7,291
- T48. Jasmine Suwannapura: $7,291
- T48. Brittany Lincicome: $7,291
- T48. Perrine Delacour: $7,291
- T48. Yu-Sang Hou: $7,291
- T48. Bronte Law: $7,291
- T48. Hyo Joo Kim: $7,291
- T48. Lydia Ko: $7,291
- T48. Gerina Mendoza: $7,291
- T48. Christina Kim: $7,291
- 61. Lindy Duncan: $5,742
- T62. Lilly Thomas (a):
- T62. Leona Maguire: $5,331
- T62. Samantha Wagner: $5,331
- T62. Brooke Matthews: $5,331
- T62. Yan Liu: $5,331
- T62. Su Oh: $5,331
- T62. Pauline Roussin: $5,331
- T69. Narin An: $4,862
- T69. Stephanie Kyriacou: $4,862
- 71. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $4,687
