How much did Hae Ran Ryu win from the $2,300,000 purse? LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize money payouts explored

Hae Ran Ryu won the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday, October 1, beating Linnea Strom by a three-stroke margin. This is her first LPGA Tour victory.

The 22-year-old LPGA Tour rookie carded a 5-under 66 in the third and final round of the event, finishing at 19-under after 54 holes. Strom shot an impressive 7-under round, but it wasn't sufficient to close the lead that the South Korean had established in the first two rounds.

The purse size at the Pinnacle Country Club was $2.3 million, and Ryu earned $345,000 for her first LPGA Tour win. She is expected to enter the top 10 in the Race to the CME Globe rankings.

Strom received $214,000 for her runner-up finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan, Sei Young Kim, Jenny Shin, and Yuna Nishimura each won $112,775 for their joint third-place finish.

Here's the complete payout for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship:

Hae Ran Ryu: $345,000

2. Linnea Strom: $214,011

T3. Bianca Pagdanganan: $112,775

T3. Sei Young Kim: $112,775

T3. Jenny Shin: $112,775

T3. Yuna Nishimura: $112,775

7. Hannah Green: $66,201

T8. Yealimi Noh: $55,070

T8. Lexi Thompson: $55,070

T10. Elizabeth Szokol: $37,933

T10. Lindsey Weaver-Wright: $37,933

T10. Muni He: $37,933

T10. Pornanong Phatlum: $37,933

T10. Sarah Schmelzel: $37,933

T10. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $37,933

T10. Dottie Ardina: $37,933

T10. Xiaowen Yin: $37,933

T18. Grace Kim: $26,996

T18. Jeongeun Lee5: $26,996

T18. Hyo Joon Jang: $26,996

T18. Eun Hee Ji: $26,996

T18. Cheyenne Knight: $26,996

T23. Jeongeun Lee6: $22,819

T23. Jaravee Boonchant: $22,819

T23. Mel Reid: $22,819

T23. Yuka Saso: $22,819

T27. Bailey Tardy: $18,445

T27. Nicole Broch Estrup: $18,445

T27. In Gee Chun: $18,445

T27. Jennifer Song: $18,445

T27. Georgia Hall: $18,445

T27. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $18,445

T27. A Lim Kim: $18,445

T34. Marina Alex: $13,577

T34. Alison Lee: $13,577

T34. Lauren Stephenson: $13,577

T34. Karis Davidson: $13,577

T34. Minami Katsu: $13,577

T34. Pernilla Lindberg: $13,577

T34. Aline Krauter: $13,577

T34. Olivia Cowan: $13,577

T42. Amanda Doherty: $10,194

T42. Lucy Li: $10,194

T42. Wei-Ling Hsu: $10,194

T42. Celine Herbin: $10,194

T42. Maria Fassi: $10,194

T42. Sofia Garcia: $10,194

T48. Allison Emrey: $7,291

T48. Gaby Lopez: $7,291

T48. Chanettee Wannasaen: $7,291

T48. Atthaya Thitikul: $7,291

T48. Jasmine Suwannapura: $7,291

T48. Brittany Lincicome: $7,291

T48. Perrine Delacour: $7,291

T48. Yu-Sang Hou: $7,291

T48. Bronte Law: $7,291

T48. Hyo Joo Kim: $7,291

T48. Lydia Ko: $7,291

T48. Gerina Mendoza: $7,291

T48. Christina Kim: $7,291

61. Lindy Duncan: $5,742

T62. Lilly Thomas (a):

T62. Leona Maguire: $5,331

T62. Samantha Wagner: $5,331

T62. Brooke Matthews: $5,331

T62. Yan Liu: $5,331

T62. Su Oh: $5,331

T62. Pauline Roussin: $5,331

T69. Narin An: $4,862

T69. Stephanie Kyriacou: $4,862

71. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $4,687

