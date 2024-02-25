How much did Jake Knapp win at the Mexico Open 2024? Exploring payouts from $8,100,000 prize purse

It was an incredible weekend at Vidanta for the Mexico Open, with several golfers giving it their all in an effort to claim their slice of the $8.1 million prize purse. Although it's not necessarily one of the more notable PGA Tour events, there was plenty of money at stake. The winner could get a $1.458 million payout.

That winner was Jake Knapp. He put together a really nice performance throughout the weekend to stave off defeat. After starting +2 on the day to narrow his four-stroke lead over the field, he got back and eventually broke even on the fourth round, which was enough for a two-stroke win and $1.458 million.

Payouts for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Even though they didn't come out on top, there was still a bunch of money at stake for various golfers. First place took home almost $1.5 million, but second, third and the rest of the leaderboard ended up with nice paychecks as well:

2: Sami Valimaki, -17, $882,900

T-3: Stephan Jaeger, -14, $429,300

T-3: C.T. Pan, -14, $429,300

T-3: Justin Lower, -14, $429,300

T-6: Patrick Rodgers, -13, $283,500

T-6: Robert MacIntyre, -13, $283,500

T-8: Carson Young, -12, $253,125

T-8: Doug Ghim, -12, $236,925

T-8: Andrew Novak, -12, $220,725

T-8: Erik van Rooyen, -12, $204,525

T-8: Chan Kim, -12, $188.325

T-13: Maverick McNealy, -11, $172,125

T-13: Tony Finau, -11, $155,925

T-13: Alvaro Ortiz, -11, $147,825

T-13: Brandon Wu, -11, $139,725

T-13: Ben Silverman, -11, $131,625

T-13: Henrik Norlander, -11, $123,525

T-19: Aaron Rai, -10, $99,549

T-19: Greyson Sigg, -10, $99,549

T-19: Martin Trainer, -10, $99,549

T-19: Jorge Campillo, -10, $99,549

T-19: Keith Mitchell, -10, $99,549

T-24: Dylan Wu, -9, $61,695

T-24: Nico Echavarria, -9, $61,695

T-24: Aaron Baddeley, -9, $61,695

T-24: Chandler Phillips, -9, $61,695

T-24: Parker Coody, -9, $61,695

T-24: Stuart Macdonald, -9, $61,695

T-24: Chesson Hadley, -9, $61,695

T-24: Cameron Champ, -9, $61,695

T-24: Davis Thompson, -9, $61,695

Tony Finau ended up with a nice paycheck, but it was not what he was expected to earn. He came in as the odds-on favorite and was the defending champion after he beat Jon Rahm last year, but a T13 placement is far from bad.

Tony Finau played well at the Mexico Open

And while Doug Ghim, who was excellent in the final round, didn't come out on top, his showing on Sunday certainly improved his overall Mexico Open payout. The same can be said for Andrew Novak and Carson Young.

Stephan Jager, Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Rodgers and Chan Kim did well enough to find themselves in the top 10, which resulted in solid payouts for them as well. Overall, it was a lucrative weekend for many!