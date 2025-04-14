How much did Justin Rose win at the Masters? Payout and more details explored

Justin Rose finished runner-up at the 2025 Masters as he narrowly missed out on a victory in the playoff against Rory McIlroy. Despite finishing second, the English golfer won $2.26 million, while the winner bagged $4.2 million from the total prize money purse of $21 million.

Along with monetary benefits, Rose earned 500 FedEx Cup points and 60 OWGR points and is currently placed 12th in the world golf rankings. The winner, Rory McIlroy, received 700 FedEx Cup points and 100 OWGR points and is second in the world rankings.

Rose started the 2025 Masters on a high note as he carded -7 for the day and was leading the event on day one. However, he failed to continue this momentum on day two, as he carded -1 for the round. But thanks to his incredible day one performance, the English golfer maintained his top spot.

His performance dipped a bit on day three, where he remained +3 for the day and fell behind the leaders. He went into the final day in Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau's shadow and displayed incredible golfing prowess to force a playoff against the Northern Irishman. Rose carded ten birdies and four bogeys to score -6 for the day and -11 for the event.

Reflecting on his round after a runner-up finish, Justin Rose said he was proud of himself and the golf he played.

"I'm proud of myself, I think -- yeah, played great golf today," Justin Rose said via the Augusta Chronicle. "Came out -- I think I flipped the switch from yesterday. Yesterday I was so angry coming off the golf course because I turned 69 into 75 yesterday."

"I didn't let that momentum seep into today, and I think that that was, from a professionalism point of view, very, very proud of that switch overnight and into this morning," Justin Rose said.

Rose is a one-time major championship winner as he won the 2013 US Open and is still searching for his second major win.

2025 Masters prize money purse breakdown

Here's the prize money breakdown for all golfers who competed in the 2025 Masters, featuring the winner Rory McIlroy and runner-up Justin Rose.

1st — $4,200,000 — Rory McIlroy

2nd — $2,268,000 — Justin Rose

3rd — $1,428,000 — Patrick Reed

4th — $1,008,000 — Scottie Scheffler

T-5th — $798,000 — Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau

7th — $703,500 — Ludvig Åberg

T-8th — $588,000 — Xander Schauffele, Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jason Day

T-12th — $462,000 — Max Homa, Harris English

T-14th — $336,000 — Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Matt McCarty, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson

T-21st — $210,000 — Davis Riley, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

T-27th — $158,550 — Michael Kim, Aaron Rai

T-29th — $142,800 — Joaquín Niemann, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala

T-32nd — $121,538 — Rasmus Højgaard, Maverick McNealy, Brian Campbell, Max Greyserman

T-36th — $101,063 — Justin Thomas, Brian Harman, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay

T-40th — $88,200 — Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

T-42nd — $75,600 — Danny Willett, Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

T-46th — $61,180 — Sam Burns, Davis Thompson, Wyndham Clark

49th — $54,600 — Min Woo Lee

50th — $52,920 — J.J. Spaun

51st — $51,660 — Nico Echavarria

T-52nd — $49,980 — Tom Kim, Stephan Jaeger

