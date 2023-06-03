How much has Justin Suh earned so far on the PGA Tour? Golfer’s career earnings explored

Justin Suh carded a 6-under 66 on Friday to jump nine spots to the top of the leaderboard of the Memorial Tournament. Suh is currently at 8-under after two rounds of golf, carrying a one-stroke lead ahead of the third round. The 25-year-old PGA Tour rookie will be looking to finish at the top in the remaining two days.

Justin Suh has total earnings of $2,502,991. This year has been his best financially, as he has earned $2,047,028. His highest earnings came in the 2023 Players Championship, where he earned $736,607.15 for his T6 finish.

As per spotrac.com, here are his earnings since he turned professional:

2023: $2,047,028

2022: $15,680

2021: $388,181

2020: $38,150

2019: $13,952

A look at Justin Suh's professional journey

Justin Suh during the Zurich Classic Of New Orleans

Born on June 12, 1997, Justin Suh started playing golf in his early years in his native San Jose. Suh started playing college golf after joining the University of Southern California in 2018. That year, he was also part of Team USA in the Eisenhower Trophy, where he, along with Collin Morikawa and Cole Hammer, finished runner-up.

During his first year at the university, Suh became a Pac-12 player of the year. After becoming the World No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2018, Suh turned professional in 2019, just after graduating from college with a degree in business administration.

Although Suh had played in several events on the PGA Tour Latin America, he began his professional career in the Korn Ferry Tournament. In the second year of the Korn Ferry Tour, Suh posted 14 top 25s, including eight top 10s. His best performance came at the Utah Championship, where he finished runner-up.

2022 was Suh's best year on the KFT, as he went on to triumph at the 2022 Korn Ferry Championship, which earned him a PGA Tour card. He was also exempt from the 2023 Players Championship and the US Open.

Here's Justin Suh's performance in the respective events in 2023:

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T29

World Wide Technology Championship: T48

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T47

The RSM Classic: 66

Sony Open in Hawaii: T41

The American Express: T54

Farmers Insurance Open: T20

The Genesis Invitational: T40

The Honda Classic: T5

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T24

THE PLAYERS Championship: T6

Valspar Championship: T45

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

RBC Heritage: 73

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T23

Wells Fargo Championship: T59

AT&T Byron Nelson: CUT

PGA Championship: T26

Charles Schwab Challenge: T16

When will Justin Suh resume play at the 2023 Memorial International?

Justin Suh is leading at 8-under after two rounds at the 2023 Memorial Invitational. He will tee off on the 10th hole alongside Hideki Matsuyama at 1:35 pm EDT on Saturday at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

2014 Memorial champion Matsuyama shot 7-under 65 on Day 2 at Muirfield Village to take second place after 36 holes. He won the Memorial in 2014. Two-time winner Patrick Cantlay is at 6-under, followed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Rickie Fowler, who are tied for fourth at 4-under.

Poll : 0 votes