How much does Justin Thomas’ caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay earn? Exploring his salary, earnings, and more

Justin Thomas is currently the most-trending golfer in the country after the Wyndham Championship. The American golfer ended the event with a T12 position and missed out on the playoffs by just one spot.

Thomas has been one of the best golfers in past seasons, and that has been possible due to several people around him. A caddie-golfer relationship is important for smooth functioning, and Jim Mackay excels in that spot.

Jim 'Bones' Mackay is certainly one of the best caddie's around due to his exceptional resume and experience. He has been associated with Thomas for two years now. However, before that, he used to accompany legendary golfer Phil Mickelson in all his escapades.

A caddy usually makes around 5% if the golfer finishes outside of the top 10, 6-8% if he manages to be in the top 10. However, it increases massively to 10% if the golfer wins the championship.

Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship last season and got the winner's share of $2,700,000. Through that assesment, James Mackay earned around $270,000 as Justin Thomas' caddy.

Mackay has been in the caddie business for several decades now and offers valuable insight to the golfer. Additionally, he was also inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2017.

James Mackay and Phil Mickelson's partnership ended on a bad note

Phil Mickelson is certainly one of the most competent golfers of recent times. His partnership with James Mackay is legendary. The duo won 41 PGA Tour titles and five majors together.

Sadly, all great things come to an end. However, the end for Mackay-Mickelson partnership was a bit unceremonious. American sportswriter Alan Shipnuck believes that financial issues were the cause of the duo's separation.

Phil Mickelson developed a gambling problem, and that led to him not being able to pay Mackay his part of the prize money. The amount added up to $900,000 and marked an end to their partnership.

Interestingly, James Mackay then partnered up with Justin Thomas who is widely known to be extremely generous to his caddies. The duo have created a great partnership and work really well together.