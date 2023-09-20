How much is the LIV Golf Chicago ‘party hole’ tickets? Price and availability explored

The party hole will make a comeback at this week's LIV Golf Chicago event, which is set to take place from Friday, September 22 to Saturday, September 24 at Rich Harvest Farms.
Earlier this year, the party hole was introduced by the LIV Golf at the Adelaide event and it became quite popular among the fans. Chase Koepka's ace at the par-three 12th hole at Grange Golf Club resulted in a wide celebration by his team and the spectators.
For the Chicago event, the par-3 17th hole at Rich Harvest Farms will be the 'party hole'. The tickets have almost sold out, and the price ranges from $45 up to $700 each.
See below for the complete ticket details as per tixr.com:
Grounds Passes
- Grounds Pass Friday: $45
- Grounds Pass Saturday: $52
- Grounds Pass Sunday: $48
- Grounds Pass 3-Day: $126
VIP Concert Experience
Fans can enjoy the concerts of Nelly on Friday or Tiesto on Saturday by purchasing this pass. This will also give them access to an all-inclusive bar during the concert and dedicated restrooms. Ground access to supercharged, world-class golf is also included.
- Nelly VIP Experience Friday: $124
- Tiesto VIP Experience Saturday: $170
- Nelly & Tiesto VIP Experience Friday and Saturday: $274
The Lake Shore Club
The Lake Shore Club pass is an open-air venue that will include a live DJ, a bar, and three drinks (wine, beer, or soft drinks) per ticket holder. Similar to Birdy Shack, ground pass access is included in these tickets.
- The Lake Shore Club Friday: $199
- The Lake Shore Club Saturday: $225
- The Lake Shore Club Sunday: $194
- The Lake Shore Club 3-Day: $500
Gallery Club
Fans will be allowed to refuel with beverages (wine, beer, and soft drinks) and quick-bite food options.
- Gallery Club Friday: Sold out
- Gallery Club Saturday: Sold out
- Gallery Club Sunday: $285
- Gallery Club 3-Day: $874
RangeGoats Party Deck
- RangeGoats Party Deck In Gallery Club Friday: $305
- RangeGoats Party Deck In Gallery Club Saturday: $320
- Range Goats Party Deck In Gallery Club Sunday: $290
Gallery Club Loge Box
- Gallery Club Loge Box Friday: Sold out
- Gallery Club Loge Box Saturday: Sold out
- Gallery Club Loge Box Sunday: $458
- Gallery Club Loge Box 3-Day: Sold out
Greenside Lounge at the Party Hole
Most premium tickets are for the Party Hole, which is located right on the 17th green. It has a semi-private, partially climate-controlled chalet with majestic views of the golf course. Beer, wine, ballpark fare, soft drinks, and in-seat wait service are included in the ticket.
- Greenside Lounge Friday at the Party Hole: $749
- Greenside Lounge Saturday at the Party Hole: $749
- Greenside Lounge Sunday at the Party Hole: $749
LIV Golf Chicago schedule explored
Here's the schedule for LIV Golf Chicago:
Friday, September 22
- Round 1: 1:15 pm ET shotgun start (CW App)
Saturday, September 23
- Round 2: 1:15 pm ET shotgun start (CW)
Sunday, September 24
- Round 3: 1:05 pm ET shotgun start (CW)
The LIV Golf Chicago will have a shotgun start, just like other events on the Saudi-backed circuit. This means that all the players will tee off at the same time but from different holes.