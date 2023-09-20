How much is the LIV Golf Chicago ‘party hole’ tickets? Price and availability explored

The party hole will make a comeback at this week's LIV Golf Chicago event, which is set to take place from Friday, September 22 to Saturday, September 24 at Rich Harvest Farms.

Earlier this year, the party hole was introduced by the LIV Golf at the Adelaide event and it became quite popular among the fans. Chase Koepka's ace at the par-three 12th hole at Grange Golf Club resulted in a wide celebration by his team and the spectators.

For the Chicago event, the par-3 17th hole at Rich Harvest Farms will be the 'party hole'. The tickets have almost sold out, and the price ranges from $45 up to $700 each.

See below for the complete ticket details as per tixr.com:

Grounds Passes

Grounds Pass Friday: $45

Grounds Pass Saturday: $52

Grounds Pass Sunday: $48

Grounds Pass 3-Day: $126

VIP Concert Experience

Fans can enjoy the concerts of Nelly on Friday or Tiesto on Saturday by purchasing this pass. This will also give them access to an all-inclusive bar during the concert and dedicated restrooms. Ground access to supercharged, world-class golf is also included.

Nelly VIP Experience Friday: $124

Tiesto VIP Experience Saturday: $170

Nelly & Tiesto VIP Experience Friday and Saturday: $274

The Lake Shore Club

The Lake Shore Club pass is an open-air venue that will include a live DJ, a bar, and three drinks (wine, beer, or soft drinks) per ticket holder. Similar to Birdy Shack, ground pass access is included in these tickets.

The Lake Shore Club Friday: $199

The Lake Shore Club Saturday: $225

The Lake Shore Club Sunday: $194

The Lake Shore Club 3-Day: $500

Gallery Club

Fans will be allowed to refuel with beverages (wine, beer, and soft drinks) and quick-bite food options.

Gallery Club Friday: Sold out

Gallery Club Saturday: Sold out

Gallery Club Sunday: $285

Gallery Club 3-Day: $874

RangeGoats Party Deck

RangeGoats Party Deck In Gallery Club Friday: $305

RangeGoats Party Deck In Gallery Club Saturday: $320

Range Goats Party Deck In Gallery Club Sunday: $290

Gallery Club Loge Box

Gallery Club Loge Box Friday: Sold out

Gallery Club Loge Box Saturday: Sold out

Gallery Club Loge Box Sunday: $458

Gallery Club Loge Box 3-Day: Sold out

Greenside Lounge at the Party Hole

Most premium tickets are for the Party Hole, which is located right on the 17th green. It has a semi-private, partially climate-controlled chalet with majestic views of the golf course. Beer, wine, ballpark fare, soft drinks, and in-seat wait service are included in the ticket.

Greenside Lounge Friday at the Party Hole: $749

Greenside Lounge Saturday at the Party Hole: $749

Greenside Lounge Sunday at the Party Hole: $749

LIV Golf Chicago schedule explored

Here's the schedule for LIV Golf Chicago:

Friday, September 22

Round 1: 1:15 pm ET shotgun start (CW App)

Saturday, September 23

Round 2: 1:15 pm ET shotgun start (CW)

Sunday, September 24

Round 3: 1:05 pm ET shotgun start (CW)

The LIV Golf Chicago will have a shotgun start, just like other events on the Saudi-backed circuit. This means that all the players will tee off at the same time but from different holes.