How much did each LIV Golfer win at the 2023 US Open? Exploring the players’ final standings and earning

The LIV-associated golfer continued to put on an impressive show in the US Open, just like the first two majors of this season. Notably, 15 players from the Saudi-backed circuit participated in the 123rd edition of the US Open, and 10 of them made it to the weekend.
In the Masters, three of the LIV golfers made it into the top 5. PGA Championship saw Brooks Koepka merging as a champion. Koepka has been the most successful golfer from Saudi backed circuit in majors. He has finished T2, 1, and T17 in three majors played so far.
Cameron Smith finished T34 in the Masters Tournament and then went on to finish in the top 10 of the PGA Championship and the US Open.
This year's US Open leaderboard saw two players from LIV in the top 10. While Smith finished 4th after shooting a 67 on Sunday, Dustin Johnson finished T10 at 3-under.
Smith received $990,867 for his fourth-place finish, the highest amount among LIV-associated golfers. Johnson bagged $435,018 for the joint tenth-place finish.
Here's a look at the prize money each LIV Golf player received at the US Open 2023:
- 4. Cameron Smith: $990,867
- T10. Dustin Johnson: $435,018
- T17. Brooks Koepka: $284,167
- T20. Bryson DeChambeau: $200,152
- T27. Sergio Garcia: $143,295
- T32. Joaquin Niemann: $108,001
- T39. David Puig: $85,441
- T49. Sebastian Munoz: $49,224
- T54. Abraham Ancer: $45,271
- T56. Patrick Reed: $44,421
- CUT. Phil Mickelson: -
- CUT. Mito Pereira: -
- CUT. Thomas Pieters: -
- CUT. Martin Kaymer: -
- CUT. Carlos Ortiz: -
How much money did each player win at the US Open 2023?
Here's a look at the prize money won by each player at the US Open 2023:
- 1. Wyndham Clark- $3.6 million
- 2. Rory McIlroy- $2.16 million
- 3. Scottie Scheffler- $1,413,430
- 4. Cameron Smith- $990,867
- T5. Min Woo Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler- $738,934
- T8. Tom Kim, Harris English- $562,808
- T10. Austin Eckroat, Justin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele- $435,018
- T14. Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay- $332,343
- T17. Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick- $284,167
- 19. Viktor Hovland- $258,662
- T20. Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Nick Hardy, Denny McCarthy, Keith Mitchell, Ryutaro Nagano- $200,152
- T27. Justin Suh, Tyrrell Hatton, Padraig Harrington, Sahith Theegala, Sergio Garcia- $143,295
- T32. Dylan Wu, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau Patrick Rodgers, Sam Burns- $108,001
- T39. David Puig, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim- $85,441
- T39. Gordon Sargent (a)- $0
- T43. Sam Bennett, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens, Billy Horschel, Ryan Fox, Brian Harman- $64,582
- T49. Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sebastian Munoz- $48,299
- T54. Romain Langasque, Abraham Ancer- $45,270
- T56. Patrick Reed, Ryan Gerard- $44,420
- 58. Yuto Katsuragawa- $43,783
- 59. Adam Hadwin- $43,358
- T60. Jacob Solomon, Adam Svensson- $42,720
- 62. Ben Carr (a)- $0
- 63. Ryo Ishikawa- $42,083
- 64. Aldrich Potgieter (a)- $0
- 65. Maxwell Moldovan (a)- $0