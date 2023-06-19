How much did each LIV Golfer win at the 2023 US Open? Exploring the players’ final standings and earning

The LIV-associated golfer continued to put on an impressive show in the US Open, just like the first two majors of this season. Notably, 15 players from the Saudi-backed circuit participated in the 123rd edition of the US Open, and 10 of them made it to the weekend.

In the Masters, three of the LIV golfers made it into the top 5. PGA Championship saw Brooks Koepka merging as a champion. Koepka has been the most successful golfer from Saudi backed circuit in majors. He has finished T2, 1, and T17 in three majors played so far.

Cameron Smith finished T34 in the Masters Tournament and then went on to finish in the top 10 of the PGA Championship and the US Open.

This year's US Open leaderboard saw two players from LIV in the top 10. While Smith finished 4th after shooting a 67 on Sunday, Dustin Johnson finished T10 at 3-under.

Smith received $990,867 for his fourth-place finish, the highest amount among LIV-associated golfers. Johnson bagged $435,018 for the joint tenth-place finish.

Here's a look at the prize money each LIV Golf player received at the US Open 2023:

4. Cameron Smith: $990,867

$990,867 T10. Dustin Johnson: $435,018

$435,018 T17. Brooks Koepka: $284,167

$284,167 T20. Bryson DeChambeau: $200,152

$200,152 T27. Sergio Garcia: $143,295

$143,295 T32. Joaquin Niemann: $108,001

$108,001 T39. David Puig: $85,441

$85,441 T49. Sebastian Munoz: $49,224

$49,224 T54. Abraham Ancer: $45,271

$45,271 T56. Patrick Reed: $44,421

$44,421 CUT. Phil Mickelson: -

- CUT. Mito Pereira: -

- CUT. Thomas Pieters: -

- CUT. Martin Kaymer: -

- CUT. Carlos Ortiz: -

How much money did each player win at the US Open 2023?

Wyndham Clark poses with the trophy and medal after winning the 123rd U.S. Open Championship

Here's a look at the prize money won by each player at the US Open 2023:

1. Wyndham Clark - $3.6 million

- $3.6 million 2. Rory McIlroy - $2.16 million

- $2.16 million 3. Scottie Scheffler - $1,413,430

- $1,413,430 4. Cameron Smith - $990,867

- $990,867 T5. Min Woo Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowle r- $738,934

r- $738,934 T8. Tom Kim, Harris English - $562,808

- $562,808 T10. Austin Eckroat, Justin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele - $435,018

- $435,018 T14. Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay - $332,343

- $332,343 T17. Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick - $284,167

- $284,167 19. Viktor Hovland - $258,662

- $258,662 T20. Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Nick Hardy, Denny McCarthy, Keith Mitchell, Ryutaro Nagano - $200,152

- $200,152 T27. Justin Suh, Tyrrell Hatton, Padraig Harrington, Sahith Theegala, Sergio Garcia - $143,295

- $143,295 T32. Dylan Wu, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau Patrick Rodgers, Sam Burns - $108,001

- $108,001 T39. David Puig, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim - $85,441

- $85,441 T39. Gordon Sargent (a) - $0

- $0 T43. Sam Bennett, Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens, Billy Horschel, Ryan Fox, Brian Harman - $64,582

- $64,582 T49. Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sebastian Munoz - $48,299

- $48,299 T54. Romain Langasque, Abraham Ancer - $45,270

- $45,270 T56. Patrick Reed, Ryan Gerard - $44,420

- $44,420 58. Yuto Katsuragawa - $43,783

- $43,783 59. Adam Hadwin - $43,358

- $43,358 T60. Jacob Solomon, Adam Svensson - $42,720

- $42,720 62. Ben Carr (a) - $0

- $0 63. Ryo Ishikawa - $42,083

- $42,083 64. Aldrich Potgieter (a) - $0

- $0 65. Maxwell Moldovan (a)- $0

Poll : 0 votes