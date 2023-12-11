How much did Lydia Ko and Jason Day earn at the Grant Thornton Invitational? Prize money payout explored

The inaugural edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational concluded on Sunday, December 10, with Lydia Ko and Jason Day lifting the trophy. The two former World No.1s carded a score of 26-under 190 to beat the rest of the field. The PGA-LPGA Tour golfers’ duo bagged $500,000 each for their victory at the Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

Ko and Day started off the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational as one of the favorites. The duo climbed to the top of the leaderboard on day 2 and managed to stay there till the final round. The golfers saw the lead through and won the $4 million prize purse event.

Grant Thornton Invitational prize money payout

Lydia Ko and Jason Day carded scores of 58-66-66. The Kiwi and the Aussie duo won the $1,000,000 prize from the 16-team field. It is pertinent to note that Ko’s biggest check this season came at the BMW Ladies Championship, where she took $147,030 to finish third. She bettered her season earnings with the team event.

The pairing of Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners finished second on the leaderboard. The duo won $560,000 for their efforts. Meanwhile, Madelene Sagstrom and Ludvig Aberg finished third and won $330,000. Event favorites and early leaders Nelly Korda and Tony Finau settled for a T4 finish alongside Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy. The two teams won $232,500 each.

The pairing of Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge finished last in the 16-team field. The duo returned home with a $120,000 paycheck.

Here’s the full purse money breakdown for the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club:

1: Lydia Ko / Jason Day - $1,000,000

2: Brooke Henderson / Corey Conners - $560,000

3: Madelene Sagstrom / Ludvig Aberg - $330,000

T-4: Megan Khang / Denny McCarthy - $232,500

T-4: Nelly Korda / Tony Finau - $232,500

T-6: Leona Maguire / Lucas Glover - $185,000

T-6: Lexi Thompson / Rickie Fowler - $185,000

8: Angel Yin / Nick Taylor - $170,000

T-9: Rose Zhang / Sahith Theegala - $151,666

T-9: Lilia Vu / Joel Dahmen - $151,666

T-9: Charley Hull / Justin Rose - $151,666

12: Celine Boutier / Harris English - $140,000

13: Mel Reid / Russell Henley - $135,000

T-14: Andrea Lee / Billy Horschel - $127,500

T-14: Allisen Corpuz / Cameron Champ - $127,500

16: Cheyenne Knight / Tom Hoge - $120,000

It is pertinent to note that the Grant Thornton Invitational is the first mixed-team event between the LPGA and PGA Tour since 1999 when the JCPenney Classic was held. It was won by the pairing of Laura Davies and John Daly.

Interestingly, the Invitational is also the highest-paying event on the LPGA schedule in 2023, apart from the major championships and the CME Group Tour Championship.