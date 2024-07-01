How much did Marcel Siem win at the 2024 Italian Open? DP World Tour event’s prize money payouts explored

Marcel Siem won the 2024 Italian Open on Sunday. The German golfer beat Tom McKibbin in a playoff to victory at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia in Milano Marittima, Ravenna, Italy. For the unversed, this was Siem’s sixth win on the DP World Tour.

The European golfer tied at 10-under 274 with McKibbin on Sunday. However, he came out on top of the sudden-death playoff he initiated by making a 22-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole. The win saw Siem add $556,000 to his career earnings.

While Siem took the major share of the Italian Open's $3,250,000 purse, the Northern Irishman got $359,000 for second place.

Sean Crocker and Jannik De Bruyn finished a shot behind the leaders. The duo tied for third place without making it to the playoff. The duo won around $185,000 each. Adri Arnaus, James Nicholas, Andrea Pavan, Antoine Rozner and Shubhankar Sharma won just over $101,000 each for finishing T5 in Italy.

Dan Bradbury and Aaron Cockerill were among the 12 players who shared T10. They won $48,000 each. Notably, Casey Jarvis and Rikard Karlberg shared the last position on the Italian Open’s 67-man leaderboard. The duo returned home with $7035 each.

2024 Italian Open prize money

Listed below is the complete prize money payout for the 2024 Italian Open at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia (Converted from Euros):

WIN: Marcel Siem - $556,255.79

P2: Tom Mckibbin - $359,930.23

T3: Sean Crocker - $184,873.25

T3: Jannik De Bruyn - $184,873.25

T5: Adri Arnaus - $101,304.00

T5: James Nicholas - $101,304.00

T5: Andrea Pavan - $101,304.00

T5: Antoine Rozner - $101,304.00

T5: Shubhankar Sharma - $101,304.00

T10: Dan Bradbury - $48,590.58

T10: Filippo Celli - $48,590.58

T10: Aaron Cockerill - $48,590.58

T10: Gregorio De Leo - $48,590.58

T10: Sam Jones - $48,590.58

T10: Matteo Manassero - $48,590.58

T10: David Micheluzzi - $48,590.58

T10: Lauri Ruuska - $48,590.58

T10: Matthias Schwab - $48,590.58

T10: Brandon Stone - $48,590.58

T10: Gunner Wiebe - $48,590.58

T10: Andrew Wilson - $48,590.58

T22: Ugo Coussaud - $34,029.76

T22: Julien Guerrier - $34,029.76

T22: Ross Mcgowan - $34,029.76

T22: Guido Migliozzi - $34,029.76

T22: Adrian Otaegui - $34,029.76

T22: Richie Ramsay - $34,029.76

T22: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen - $34,029.76

T29: Joe Dean - $28,630.81

T29: Ewen Ferguson - $28,630.81

T29: Rikuya Hoshino - $28,630.81

T29: Patrick Reed - $28,630.81

T33: Angel Ayora - $22,795.58

T33: Dylan Frittelli - $22,795.58

T33: Joel Girrbach - $22,795.58

T33: Justin Harding - $22,795.58

T33: Angel Hidalgo - $22,795.58

T33: Andrew Johnston - $22,795.58

T33: Tom Lewis - $22,795.58

T33: Niklas Norgaard - $22,795.58

T33: Tom Vaillant - $22,795.58

T42: Manuel Elvira - $17,014.88

T42: Sebastian Friedrichsen - $17,014.88

T42: Scott Jamieson - $17,014.88

T42: Mikko Korhonen - $17,014.88

T42: Pablo Larrazábal - $17,014.88

T42: Adrien Saddier - $17,014.88

T42: Callum Shinkwin - $17,014.88

T42: Bernd Wiesberger - $17,014.88

T50: Grégory Havret - $12,761.16

T50: Pieter Moolman - $12,761.16

T50: Marco Penge - $12,761.16

T50: Fabrizio Zanotti - $12,761.16

T50: Aron Zemmer - $12,761.16

T55: Thomas Aiken - $10,470.70

T55: Alex Fitzpatrick - $10,470.70

T55: Gavin Green - $10,470.70

T55: Edoardo Molinari - $10,470.70

T55: Jacopo Vecchi Fossa - $10,470.70

T60: Will Enefer - $9161.86

T60: Grant Forrest - $9161.86

T60: Yuto Katsuragawa - $9161.86

T63: Jonas Blixt - $8016.63

T63: Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño - $8016.63

T63: Marcus Kinhult - $8016.63

T63: Lorenzo Scalise - $8016.63

T67: Casey Jarvis - $7035.00

T67: Rikard Karlberg - $7035.00

After a successful Italian Open, the DP World Tour will head to the Golfclub München Eichenried in Moosinning, Germany for the BMW International Open. The event is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, July 4.

