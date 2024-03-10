How much did Matteo Manassero win at Jonsson Workwear Open? Full prize money breakdown explored

Matteo Manassero put together a wonderful performance over the weekend to earn himself a very solid payday. He shot an otherworldly 26 under par over four rounds, securing himself a three-stroke victory at the Jonsson Workwear Open, bagging a whopping $255,000.

Manassero withstood some pretty strong competition by shooting six under par in the final round, which was more than enough to hold off Thriston Lawrence, who charged up the leaderboard with a -9 on Sunday.

The DP World Tour gave out $1.5 million in total. That was the prize purse for the Jonsson Workwear Open, and it was doled out among 70 golfers who placed well enough. Several golfers were impressive and earned themselves a good cut of that purse.

Full payouts for Jonsson Workwear Open

Here's how the payouts were to be doled out for the Jonsson Workwear Open (via Golf Monthly):

1st $255,000

2nd $165,000

3rd $94,500

4th $75,000

5th $63,600

6th $52,500

7th $45,000

8th $37,500

9th $33,600

10th $30,000

11th $27,600

12th $25,800

13th $24,150

14th $22,950

15th $22,050

16th $21,150

17th $20,250

18th $19,350

19th $18,600

20th $18,000

21st $17,400

22nd $16,950

23rd $16,500

24th $16.050

25th $15,600

26th $15,150

27th $14,700

28th $14,250

29th $13,800

30th $13,350

31st $12,800

32nd $12,450

33rd $12,000

34th $11,550

35th $11,000

36th $10,650

37th $10,350

38th $10,050

39th $9,750

40th $9,450

41st $9,150

42nd $9,000

43rd $8,850

44th $8,250

45th $7,950

46th $7,650

47th $7,350

48th $7,050

49th $6,750

50th $6,450

51st $6,150

52nd $5,850

53rd $5,500

54th $5,250

55th $5,150

56th $4,950

57th $4,800

58th $4,650

59th $4,500

60th $4,350

61st $4,200

62nd $4,050

63rd $3,900

64th $3,750

65th $3,600

66th $3,450

67th $3,300

68th $3,150

69th $3,000

70th $2,850.

Matteo Manassero won the event, so he took home the ultimate prize of over $250 thousand. Thriston Lawrence, Shaun Norris and Jordan Smith have slightly altered totals since they all tied for second, getting roughly $165 thousand each.

Thriston Lawrence came tied for second in the Jonsson Workwear Open

Daniel Brown wrapped up the top three of the event, earning himself a pretty nice payday of around $94,500. Everyone who placed among the top 70 earned a very nice paycheck from the DP World Tour.

It was Manassero's first win on the tour in 11 years. He said via ESPN:

"I won't be able to reflect for a while, but it is the best day of my life on the golf course. It has been a crazy journey, but in the last few years I knew I was getting back on track. Golf is such a difficult game. I am just so happy to be here now. I played well today, but the guys behind were playing some incredible golf and every time I looked at the leaderboard it was a new name with more birdies."