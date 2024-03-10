How much did Matteo Manassero win at Jonsson Workwear Open? Full prize money breakdown explored

Matteo Manassero put together a wonderful performance over the weekend to earn himself a very solid payday. He shot an otherworldly 26 under par over four rounds, securing himself a three-stroke victory at the Jonsson Workwear Open, bagging a whopping $255,000.
Manassero withstood some pretty strong competition by shooting six under par in the final round, which was more than enough to hold off Thriston Lawrence, who charged up the leaderboard with a -9 on Sunday.
The DP World Tour gave out $1.5 million in total. That was the prize purse for the Jonsson Workwear Open, and it was doled out among 70 golfers who placed well enough. Several golfers were impressive and earned themselves a good cut of that purse.
Full payouts for Jonsson Workwear Open
Here's how the payouts were to be doled out for the Jonsson Workwear Open (via Golf Monthly):
- 1st $255,000
- 2nd $165,000
- 3rd $94,500
- 4th $75,000
- 5th $63,600
- 6th $52,500
- 7th $45,000
- 8th $37,500
- 9th $33,600
- 10th $30,000
- 11th $27,600
- 12th $25,800
- 13th $24,150
- 14th $22,950
- 15th $22,050
- 16th $21,150
- 17th $20,250
- 18th $19,350
- 19th $18,600
- 20th $18,000
- 21st $17,400
- 22nd $16,950
- 23rd $16,500
- 24th $16.050
- 25th $15,600
- 26th $15,150
- 27th $14,700
- 28th $14,250
- 29th $13,800
- 30th $13,350
- 31st $12,800
- 32nd $12,450
- 33rd $12,000
- 34th $11,550
- 35th $11,000
- 36th $10,650
- 37th $10,350
- 38th $10,050
- 39th $9,750
- 40th $9,450
- 41st $9,150
- 42nd $9,000
- 43rd $8,850
- 44th $8,250
- 45th $7,950
- 46th $7,650
- 47th $7,350
- 48th $7,050
- 49th $6,750
- 50th $6,450
- 51st $6,150
- 52nd $5,850
- 53rd $5,500
- 54th $5,250
- 55th $5,150
- 56th $4,950
- 57th $4,800
- 58th $4,650
- 59th $4,500
- 60th $4,350
- 61st $4,200
- 62nd $4,050
- 63rd $3,900
- 64th $3,750
- 65th $3,600
- 66th $3,450
- 67th $3,300
- 68th $3,150
- 69th $3,000
- 70th $2,850.
Matteo Manassero won the event, so he took home the ultimate prize of over $250 thousand. Thriston Lawrence, Shaun Norris and Jordan Smith have slightly altered totals since they all tied for second, getting roughly $165 thousand each.
Daniel Brown wrapped up the top three of the event, earning himself a pretty nice payday of around $94,500. Everyone who placed among the top 70 earned a very nice paycheck from the DP World Tour.
It was Manassero's first win on the tour in 11 years. He said via ESPN:
"I won't be able to reflect for a while, but it is the best day of my life on the golf course. It has been a crazy journey, but in the last few years I knew I was getting back on track. Golf is such a difficult game. I am just so happy to be here now. I played well today, but the guys behind were playing some incredible golf and every time I looked at the leaderboard it was a new name with more birdies."