How much has Michael Block earned on the PGA Tour so far? Golfer's career earnings explored 

Michael Block can earn the highest check of his career at the 2023 PGA Championship, which is underway at Oak Hills from May 18 to May 21.
The competition is nearing its conclusion, and Block has clinched the eighth spot after the third round, which may help him win roughly $418,300 in prize money.
Michael Block has earned $38,038 so far on the PGA tour, and if he finishes in the top 50 at the 2023 PGA Championship, he can earn more than his whole career earnings.
Here are the 2023 PGA Championship payouts:
- 1st: $3,150,000
- 2nd: $1,890,000
- 3rd: $1,190,000
- 4th: $840,000
- 5th: $700,000
- 6th: $620,000
- 7th: $575,000
- 8th: $535,000
- 9th: $500,000
- 10th: $465,000
- 11th: $430,000
- 12th: $395,000
- 13th: $365,000
- 14th: $335,000
- 15th: $309,000
- 16th: $288,000
- 17th: $268,000
- 18th: $248,000
- 19th: $228,000
- 20th: $213,000
- 21st: $198,000
- 22nd: $185,000
- 23rd: $175,000
- 24th: $165,000
- 25th: $155,000
- 26th: $145,000
- 27th: $135,000
- 28th: $125,000
- 29th: $116,500
- 30th: $110,000
- 31st: $105,000
- 32nd: $100,000
- 33rd: $95,000
- 34th: $90,000
- 35th: $85,000
- 36th: $80,000
- 37th: $75,000
- 38th: $70,000
- 39th: $65,000
- 40th: $60,000
- 41st: $55,000
- 42nd: $50,000
- 43rd: $48,000
- 44th: $46,000
- 45th: $44,000
- 46th: $43,000
- 47th: $42,000
- 48th: $41,000
- 49th: $40,000
- 50th: $39,000
- 51st: $38,000
- 52nd: $37,000
- 53rd: $36,500
- 54th: $36,000
- 55th: $35,500
- 56th: $35,000
- 57th: $34,500
- 58th: $34,000
- 59th: $33,500
- 60th: $33,000
- 61st: $32,500
- 62nd: $32,000
- 63rd: $31,500
- 64th: $31,000
- 65th: $30,500
- 66th: $30,000
- 67th: $29,500
- 68th: $29,000
- 69th: $28,500
- 70th: $28,000
- 71st: $27,500
Block is currently in eighth place after the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship, six strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka.
He is enjoying playing at Oak Hills and said:
"Before you know it, you’re 60 years old and retired and look back at the videos and remember that was the best week of my life. So I’m going to sit back as much as I can with my friends and my family at the house we rented and watch the videos tonight and see all my new followers on Instagram. It’s been crazy.”
Michael Block's professional career
Michael Block was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 15, 1976. He attended Mississippi State University and graduated from San Diego Golf Academy with a degree in golf course management.
From 1998 until 2004, he worked as an assistant club professional at the Lakes Country Club in Palm Desert, California.
Michael Block competed in the PGA Tour Q School in 2007 but did not go past the first stage. In his professional career, he has won five events.
Prior to joining the PGA Championship on May 18, he competed in 25 events, but could only make the cut in four of them.
Michael Block drew significant attention when he finished eighth after the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship. It was the first major tournament in which Block made the cut.
Besides the PGA Championship, he also played in the US Open twice but failed to make the cut. Michael Block will start the fourth round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Sunday, May 21 at 2 pm ET alongside Rory McIlroy.