How much has Michael Block earned on the PGA Tour so far? Golfer's career earnings explored 

Michael Block can earn the highest check of his career at the 2023 PGA Championship, which is underway at Oak Hills from May 18 to May 21.

The competition is nearing its conclusion, and Block has clinched the eighth spot after the third round, which may help him win roughly $418,300 in prize money.

Michael Block has earned $38,038 so far on the PGA tour, and if he finishes in the top 50 at the 2023 PGA Championship, he can earn more than his whole career earnings.

Here are the 2023 PGA Championship payouts:

1st: $3,150,000

2nd: $1,890,000

3rd: $1,190,000

4th: $840,000

5th: $700,000

6th: $620,000

7th: $575,000

8th: $535,000

9th: $500,000

10th: $465,000

11th: $430,000

12th: $395,000

13th: $365,000

14th: $335,000

15th: $309,000

16th: $288,000

17th: $268,000

18th: $248,000

19th: $228,000

20th: $213,000

21st: $198,000

22nd: $185,000

23rd: $175,000

24th: $165,000

25th: $155,000

26th: $145,000

27th: $135,000

28th: $125,000

29th: $116,500

30th: $110,000

31st: $105,000

32nd: $100,000

33rd: $95,000

34th: $90,000

35th: $85,000

36th: $80,000

37th: $75,000

38th: $70,000

39th: $65,000

40th: $60,000

41st: $55,000

42nd: $50,000

43rd: $48,000

44th: $46,000

45th: $44,000

46th: $43,000

47th: $42,000

48th: $41,000

49th: $40,000

50th: $39,000

51st: $38,000

52nd: $37,000

53rd: $36,500

54th: $36,000

55th: $35,500

56th: $35,000

57th: $34,500

58th: $34,000

59th: $33,500

60th: $33,000

61st: $32,500

62nd: $32,000

63rd: $31,500

64th: $31,000

65th: $30,500

66th: $30,000

67th: $29,500

68th: $29,000

69th: $28,500

70th: $28,000

71st: $27,500

Block is currently in eighth place after the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship, six strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka.

He is enjoying playing at Oak Hills and said:

"Before you know it, you’re 60 years old and retired and look back at the videos and remember that was the best week of my life. So I’m going to sit back as much as I can with my friends and my family at the house we rented and watch the videos tonight and see all my new followers on Instagram. It’s been crazy.”

Michael Block's professional career

Michael Block was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 15, 1976. He attended Mississippi State University and graduated from San Diego Golf Academy with a degree in golf course management.

From 1998 until 2004, he worked as an assistant club professional at the Lakes Country Club in Palm Desert, California.

Michael Block competed in the PGA Tour Q School in 2007 but did not go past the first stage. In his professional career, he has won five events.

Prior to joining the PGA Championship on May 18, he competed in 25 events, but could only make the cut in four of them.

Michael Block drew significant attention when he finished eighth after the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship. It was the first major tournament in which Block made the cut.

Besides the PGA Championship, he also played in the US Open twice but failed to make the cut. Michael Block will start the fourth round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Sunday, May 21 at 2 pm ET alongside Rory McIlroy.

