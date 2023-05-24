How much did Michael Block’s caddie make in the PGA Championship? Exploring the earnings of the bagman

Michael Block had the best week of his golf career last week, finishing the 2023 PGA Championship at T15. For the memorable performance at the second major of the season, he received $288,333, the highest-ever paycheck of his career.

Block's caddie, John Jackson also bagged a good sum of $20,183.31. A video surfaced online where Jackson could be seen using a calculator to estimate his earnings from the PGA Championship.

Jackson, who is Pacific Grove native, works as a full-time caddie at Spyglass Hills. He was a golfer himself and played for California State University, Monterey Bay, and also triumphed at the 2011 NCAA Division II National Championship.

When will Michael Block play next?

Michael Block will now compete at the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge which begins on Thursday, May 25, at Colonial Golf Club, in Fort Worth, Texas. Block received the invitation to the Colonial after his impressive performance in PGA Championship.

Block hasn't won on PGA Tour yet with a T15 finish at Oak Hill being his best performance in the majors championships.

The 46-year-old club professional has also received a sponsor invitation for June's RBC Canadian Open.

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will be a 120-field event featuring the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, and Tony Finau. Twenty-three of the top 50 golfers will be teeing off at Colonial Golf Club on Thursday.

Michael Block will tee off alongside Pierceson Coody and Min Woo Lee on Thursday at 2:28 pm ET.

Here are the tee details of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:

8:20 am: David Lipsky, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

8:31 am: Michael Kim, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren

8:42 am: Alex Noren, Kramer Hickok, Alex Smalley

8:53 am: Russell Henley, Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen

9:04 am: J.J. Spaun, Brendon Todd, Brian Harman

9:15 am: Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ

9:26 am: Sepp Straka, Lucas Herbert, Richy Werenski

9:37 am: Aaron Baddeley, Will Gordon, Erik Compton

9:48 am: Nate Lashley, Thomas Detry, Ben Taylor

9:59 am: Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue

1 pm: Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Greyson Sigg

1:11 pm: Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Ben Griffin

1:22 pm: Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Justin Suh

1:33 pm: Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Joel Dahmen

1:44 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis

1:55 pm: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

2:06 pm: Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

2:17 pm: Kevin Tway, Peter Malnati, David Lingmerth

2:28 pm: Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody

2:39 pm: Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Paul Haley II

10th tee

8:20 am: Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Stephan Jaeger

8:31 am: Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs, Austin Smotherman

8:42 am: Zac Blair, Tyson Alexander, Ryan Fox

8:53 am: Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel

9:04 am: Davis Riley, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

9:15 am: Chris Kirk, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

9:26 am: Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

9:37 am: Danny Willett, Patrick Rodgers, Maverick McNealy

9:48 am: Eric Cole, Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim

9:59 am: Vincent Norrman, Kyle Westmoreland, Cole Hammer

1 pm: Dylan Frittelli, Cody Gribble, Emiliano Grillo

1:11 pm: Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Rai

1:22 pm: Henrik Norlander, Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak

1:33 pm: Luke List, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Putnam

1:44 pm: Matt Wallace, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

1:55 pm: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Luke Donald

2:06 pm: Adam Long, Beau Hossler, Lee Hodges

2:17 pm: Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini

2:28 pm: Byeong Hun An, Matt NeSmith, Joseph Bramlett

2:39 pm: Marty Dou, Harrison Endycott, Akshay Bhatia

