  • John Daly to host Charity Pro-Am at Palm Springs, announces event dates

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 10, 2025 04:58 GMT
Sanford International 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
John Daly at the Sanford International 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

John Daly is all set to co-host the first ever Charity Pro-Am eveent. Officially names as the First Annual Aqua Caliente Casinos & John Daly Charity Pro Am, the event wiill be played in February next year in Palm Springs, Calfironia and the dates have been annoucned.

On Thursday, October 9, Daly shared the dates of the John Daly Charity Pro Am on his Instagram account. The event will be played on February 22 to 24 next year at two iconing golf course Palm Springs.

The opening day of the event will be a party with music and entertainment on Sunday evening. The first day action will take place at the Desert Willow Resort's Firecliff course while the second day action will be at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort.

Here's the schedule:

Sunday, Feb 22)

  • Event: Tournament cocktail party, Calcutta auction, silent/live auction
  • Entertainment: Music by John Daly and Jacco band
  • Location: Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

Monday, Feb 23: Desert Willow-Firecliff

  • 10:00 am Shotgun start
  • Format: Foursomes - One best gross + one best net score per hole

Tees:

  • Professionals: Black (7000 yards)
  • Pros 55+ & Amateurs: Purple (6600 yards)
  • Amateurs 65+: White (6100 yards)

Tuesday, Feb 24: Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort

  • 10:00 am Shotgun start
  • Format: Same as Monday

Tees:

  • Professionals: Black (6700 yards)
  • Pros 55+ & Amateurs: Gold (6100 yards)
  • Amateurs 65+: Silver (5500 yards)

Prize Details

  • Team Skin Game: $7,200 per day
  • Closest to the Pin: Prizes on par 3s
  • 1st Place: $20,000
  • 2nd Place: $15,000
  • 3rd Place: $10,000
  • 4th Place: $7,500
  • 5th Place: $5,000
  • 6th Place: $4,000
  • 7th Place: $3,000
  • 8th Place: $2,500
  • 9th Place: $1,750
  • 10th Place: $1,250
  • 11th–15th Place: $1,000 each
Is John Daly playing at the SAS Championship 2025?

John Daly isn't in the field for the SAS Championship 2025, the next event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. The event will be played from Friday, October 10 to Sunday, October 12 at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina.

Daly was last seen in action at the Sanford International where he pulled out after shooting 88 in the first round. This year, he has played ten events but hasn't had any noteworthy performances. He failed to make a single top-25 finish, with T27 being his best result.

Here's a look at Daly's perfromance this year:

  • Hoag Classic - T56
  • The Galleri Classic - T75
  • James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational - T50
  • Insperity Invitational - 77
  • Regions Tradition - W/D
  • American Family Insurance Championship - T27
  • Kaulig Companies Championship - T63
  • DICK'S Open - T67
  • The Ally Challenge - T76
  • Sanford International - W/D
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
bell-icon Manage notifications