John Daly to host Charity Pro-Am at Palm Springs, announces event dates

John Daly is all set to co-host the first ever Charity Pro-Am eveent. Officially names as the First Annual Aqua Caliente Casinos &amp; John Daly Charity Pro Am, the event wiill be played in February next year in Palm Springs, Calfironia and the dates have been annoucned.On Thursday, October 9, Daly shared the dates of the John Daly Charity Pro Am on his Instagram account. The event will be played on February 22 to 24 next year at two iconing golf course Palm Springs. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe opening day of the event will be a party with music and entertainment on Sunday evening. The first day action will take place at the Desert Willow Resort's Firecliff course while the second day action will be at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort.Here's the schedule:Sunday, Feb 22)Event: Tournament cocktail party, Calcutta auction, silent/live auctionEntertainment: Music by John Daly and Jacco bandLocation: Agua Caliente Rancho MirageMonday, Feb 23: Desert Willow-Firecliff10:00 am Shotgun startFormat: Foursomes - One best gross + one best net score per holeTees:Professionals: Black (7000 yards)Pros 55+ &amp; Amateurs: Purple (6600 yards)Amateurs 65+: White (6100 yards)Tuesday, Feb 24: Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort10:00 am Shotgun startFormat: Same as MondayTees:Professionals: Black (6700 yards)Pros 55+ &amp; Amateurs: Gold (6100 yards)Amateurs 65+: Silver (5500 yards)Prize DetailsTeam Skin Game: $7,200 per dayClosest to the Pin: Prizes on par 3s1st Place: $20,0002nd Place: $15,0003rd Place: $10,0004th Place: $7,5005th Place: $5,0006th Place: $4,0007th Place: $3,0008th Place: $2,5009th Place: $1,75010th Place: $1,25011th–15th Place: $1,000 eachIs John Daly playing at the SAS Championship 2025?John Daly isn't in the field for the SAS Championship 2025, the next event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. The event will be played from Friday, October 10 to Sunday, October 12 at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina.Daly was last seen in action at the Sanford International where he pulled out after shooting 88 in the first round. This year, he has played ten events but hasn't had any noteworthy performances. He failed to make a single top-25 finish, with T27 being his best result.Here's a look at Daly's perfromance this year:Hoag Classic - T56The Galleri Classic - T75James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational - T50Insperity Invitational - 77Regions Tradition - W/DAmerican Family Insurance Championship - T27Kaulig Companies Championship - T63DICK'S Open - T67The Ally Challenge - T76Sanford International - W/D