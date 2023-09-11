How much did Minjee Lee win from the $1,750,000 Kroger Queen City Championship? Prize money payout explored

Minjee Lee won the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday. The 27-year-old Australian golfer carded a final-round 71 to tie with Charlie Hull on 16-under 272. Lee beat Hull in a playoff to win her first LPGA title since the 2022 US Women's Open.

Lee, who is the 11th LPGA golfer, held her nerves at the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati to take the victory. With the win, the Aussie bagged a $300,000 prize money paycheck from the $1,750,000 purse. This took her career on-course earnings to over $13 million.

While Lee bagged the winner’s prize, Queen City Championship runner-up Hull settled for a $180,000 paycheck.

2023 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money

While Lee and Hull grabbed the top prizes after their playoff battle, Ruoning Yin finished third at the LPGA Queen City Championship and became the new No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings. The young Chinese golfer earned more than $130,000 for her fourth third-place finish in the last five outings.

Interestingly, Queen City Championship defending champion Ally Ewing finished solo fourth on the leaderboard. She won over $100,000 for her efforts as well. Owing to the LPGA event’s Friday cut, the top 80 golfers on the final leaderboard bagged prize money paychecks. Lindy Duncan, who finished last on the leaderboard, returned home with $3,503.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the Kroger Queen City Championship:

WIN: Minjee Lee - $300,000

2: Charley Hull - $181,723

3: Ruoning Yin - $131,827

4: Ally Ewing - $101,979

T5: Mel Reid - $56,545

T5: Mi Hyang Lee - $56,545

T5: Ariya Jutanugarn - $56,545

T5: Yuka Saso - $56,545

T5: Morgane Metraux - $56,545

T5: Peiyun Chien - $56,545

T11: Hye-Jin Choi - $34,921

T11: Cydney Clanton - $34,921

T11: Andrea Lee - $34,921

T14: Frida Kinhult - $29,748

T14: Madelene Sagstrom - $29,748

T16: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $25,934

T16: Alexa Pano - $25,934

T16: Nasa Hataoka - $25,934

T19: Xiyu Lin - $22,485

T19: Esther Henseleit - $22,485

T19: Lexi Thompson - $22,485

T19: Gaby Lopez - $22,485

T23: Brooke M. Henderson - $17,983

T23: Jenny Shin - $17,983

T23: Hae Ran Ryu - $17,983

T23: Dani Holmqvist - $17,983

T23: Mariah Stackhouse - $17,983

T23: Yealimi Noh - $17,983

T23: Perrine Delacour - $17,983

T23: Paula Reto - $17,983

T31: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $13,849

T31: Moriya Jutanugarn - $13,849

T31: Elizabeth Szokol - $13,849

T31: Jennifer Kupcho - $13,849

T31: Rose Zhang - $13,849

T36: Azahara Munoz - $11,262

T36: Narin An - $11,262

T36: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $11,262

T36: Gabriela Ruffels - $11,262

T36: Hinako Shibuno - $11,262

T41: Lauren Coughlin - $8,681

T41: Stephanie Kyriacou - $8,681

T41: Samantha Wagner - $8,681

T41: Dana Fall - $8,681

T41: Yuna Nishimura - $8,681

T41: Pernilla Lindberg - $8,681

T41: Linnea Strom - $8,681

T41: Lydia Ko - $8,681

T49: Maria Fassi - $6,682

T49: Jasmine Suwannapura - $6,682

T49: Stephanie Meadow - $6,682

T49: Ruixin Liu - $6,682

T49: Muni He - $6,682

T49: Yan Liu - $6,682

T55: Weiwei Zhang - $5,571

T55: Sarah Kemp - $5,571

T55: Linnea Johansson - $5,571

T55: Arpichaya Yubol - $5,571

T55: Dewi Weber - $5,571

60: Sei Young Kim - $4,975

T61: Dottie Ardina - $4,676

T61: Jaravee Boonchant - $4,676

T61: Jeongeun Lee5 - $4,676

T61: A Lim Kim - $4,676

T61: Gina Kim - $4,676

T66: Lauren Hartlage - $4,228

T66: Brittany Altomare - $4,228

T66: Christina Kim - $4,228

T66: Angel Yin - $4,228

T70: Sydnee Michaels - $3,930

T70: Olivia Cowan - $3,930

T70: Jennifer Song - $3,930

T73: Yu Liu - $3,805

T73: Mariajo Uribe - $3,805

T75: Ines Laklalech - $3,664

T75: Gabriella Then - $3,664

T75: Bailey Tardy - $3,664

T75: Pornanong Phatlum - $3,664

79: Xiaowen Yin - $3,548

80: Lindy Duncan - $3,503

After a successful Queen City Championship outing, the LPGA Tour will now travel to the Pinnacle Country Club in Arkansas for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.