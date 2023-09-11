How much did Minjee Lee win from the $1,750,000 Kroger Queen City Championship? Prize money payout explored

Minjee Lee won the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday. The 27-year-old Australian golfer carded a final-round 71 to tie with Charlie Hull on 16-under 272. Lee beat Hull in a playoff to win her first LPGA title since the 2022 US Women's Open.
Lee, who is the 11th LPGA golfer, held her nerves at the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati to take the victory. With the win, the Aussie bagged a $300,000 prize money paycheck from the $1,750,000 purse. This took her career on-course earnings to over $13 million.
While Lee bagged the winner’s prize, Queen City Championship runner-up Hull settled for a $180,000 paycheck.
2023 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money
While Lee and Hull grabbed the top prizes after their playoff battle, Ruoning Yin finished third at the LPGA Queen City Championship and became the new No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings. The young Chinese golfer earned more than $130,000 for her fourth third-place finish in the last five outings.
Interestingly, Queen City Championship defending champion Ally Ewing finished solo fourth on the leaderboard. She won over $100,000 for her efforts as well. Owing to the LPGA event’s Friday cut, the top 80 golfers on the final leaderboard bagged prize money paychecks. Lindy Duncan, who finished last on the leaderboard, returned home with $3,503.
Here are the complete prize money payouts for the Kroger Queen City Championship:
- WIN: Minjee Lee - $300,000
- 2: Charley Hull - $181,723
- 3: Ruoning Yin - $131,827
- 4: Ally Ewing - $101,979
- T5: Mel Reid - $56,545
- T5: Mi Hyang Lee - $56,545
- T5: Ariya Jutanugarn - $56,545
- T5: Yuka Saso - $56,545
- T5: Morgane Metraux - $56,545
- T5: Peiyun Chien - $56,545
- T11: Hye-Jin Choi - $34,921
- T11: Cydney Clanton - $34,921
- T11: Andrea Lee - $34,921
- T14: Frida Kinhult - $29,748
- T14: Madelene Sagstrom - $29,748
- T16: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $25,934
- T16: Alexa Pano - $25,934
- T16: Nasa Hataoka - $25,934
- T19: Xiyu Lin - $22,485
- T19: Esther Henseleit - $22,485
- T19: Lexi Thompson - $22,485
- T19: Gaby Lopez - $22,485
- T23: Brooke M. Henderson - $17,983
- T23: Jenny Shin - $17,983
- T23: Hae Ran Ryu - $17,983
- T23: Dani Holmqvist - $17,983
- T23: Mariah Stackhouse - $17,983
- T23: Yealimi Noh - $17,983
- T23: Perrine Delacour - $17,983
- T23: Paula Reto - $17,983
- T31: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $13,849
- T31: Moriya Jutanugarn - $13,849
- T31: Elizabeth Szokol - $13,849
- T31: Jennifer Kupcho - $13,849
- T31: Rose Zhang - $13,849
- T36: Azahara Munoz - $11,262
- T36: Narin An - $11,262
- T36: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $11,262
- T36: Gabriela Ruffels - $11,262
- T36: Hinako Shibuno - $11,262
- T41: Lauren Coughlin - $8,681
- T41: Stephanie Kyriacou - $8,681
- T41: Samantha Wagner - $8,681
- T41: Dana Fall - $8,681
- T41: Yuna Nishimura - $8,681
- T41: Pernilla Lindberg - $8,681
- T41: Linnea Strom - $8,681
- T41: Lydia Ko - $8,681
- T49: Maria Fassi - $6,682
- T49: Jasmine Suwannapura - $6,682
- T49: Stephanie Meadow - $6,682
- T49: Ruixin Liu - $6,682
- T49: Muni He - $6,682
- T49: Yan Liu - $6,682
- T55: Weiwei Zhang - $5,571
- T55: Sarah Kemp - $5,571
- T55: Linnea Johansson - $5,571
- T55: Arpichaya Yubol - $5,571
- T55: Dewi Weber - $5,571
- 60: Sei Young Kim - $4,975
- T61: Dottie Ardina - $4,676
- T61: Jaravee Boonchant - $4,676
- T61: Jeongeun Lee5 - $4,676
- T61: A Lim Kim - $4,676
- T61: Gina Kim - $4,676
- T66: Lauren Hartlage - $4,228
- T66: Brittany Altomare - $4,228
- T66: Christina Kim - $4,228
- T66: Angel Yin - $4,228
- T70: Sydnee Michaels - $3,930
- T70: Olivia Cowan - $3,930
- T70: Jennifer Song - $3,930
- T73: Yu Liu - $3,805
- T73: Mariajo Uribe - $3,805
- T75: Ines Laklalech - $3,664
- T75: Gabriella Then - $3,664
- T75: Bailey Tardy - $3,664
- T75: Pornanong Phatlum - $3,664
- 79: Xiaowen Yin - $3,548
- 80: Lindy Duncan - $3,503
After a successful Queen City Championship outing, the LPGA Tour will now travel to the Pinnacle Country Club in Arkansas for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.