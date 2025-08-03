How much money has Cameron Young earned so far in 2025?

Cameron Young earned $3,195,646 in the 2025 season from his career achievements. Young earned $550,000 at the Sentry Tournament, and he received $34,000 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He banked $195,500 from the WM Phoenix Open and $54,500 from the PLAYERS Championship.

He earned $113,050 from the Valero Texas Open by landing at T18 and $44,500 from the RBC Heritage by finishing at T54. His other earnings included $602,500 from the Truist Championship with a T7, $49,190 from the PGA Championship with a T47, and $159,000 from the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday with a T25.

Young banked $441,000 and $878,815 from the RBC Canadian Open and the US Open after finishing at T4 each. Next, he bagged $46,500 from the Travellers Championship and $27,091 from the Rocket Classic.

Young last played at the Open Championship, where he missed the cutline, and this week, he is playing at the Wyndham Championship, where he is sitting at the top of the leaderboard with 20 under after finishing three rounds of the tournament.

How did Cameron Young perform in the 2025 season so far?

Cameron Young had four on the PGA Tour in 2025, including a T8 at the Sentry Tournament, a T7 at the Truist Championship, a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open, and a T4 at the US Open. Here's the list of all Young’s 2025 performances on the tour so far:

2025 PGA Tour tournaments

The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort ( Plantation Course): T8, 66-67-68-68

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: Missed cut, 69-74-75

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: 72nd place, 73-73-74-69

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale: T12, 74-64-66-67

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines ( South Course): Missed cut

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort and Spa ( The champion): Missed cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge: Missed cut

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: T61, 70-70-81-73

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort: Missed cut

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio ( Oaks Course): T18, 71-70-74-71

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National: Missed cut

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T54, 70-70-68-73

Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club: T7, 66-70-68-66

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T47, 73-69-71-74

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T25, 77-72-72-71

RBC Canadian Open at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley: T4, 68-66-65-65

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T4, 70-74-69-70

Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: T52, 65-73-71-72

Rocket Classic: T46, 68-69-69-71

The Open: Missed cut

