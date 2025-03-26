  • home icon
How much money did Justin Thomas' Atlanta Drive GC earn for winning the TGL? Payout explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 26, 2025 12:30 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: Finals - Source: Getty
Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas of Atlanta Drive at TGL (Image Source: Getty)

Atlanta Drive GC, featuring Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and Billy Horschel, claimed the first SoFi Cup after winning the TGL. They won the first two finals to etch their name in the history of the tech-infused league.

On Tuesday, March 24, Atlanta Drive GC entered the SoFi Center after winning the first match of the Championship series the previous day. New York GC started well and looked in control with a 3-0 lead in the first ten holes. However, Atlanta made a remarkable recovery from there, winning the 12th and 13th holes before securing the Hammer bonus on the 14th.

The TGL had a purse size of a whopping $21 million, and Atlanta Drive GC won a share of $9 million as champions. New York GC bagged $4.5 million for their runner-up finish. Here's a look at the payout for the TGL:

  1. Los Angeles Golf Club: 9 (4-0-1) - 9 million
  2. The Bay Golf Club: 8 (4-1-0) - 4.5 million
  3. Atlanta Drive GC: 8 (4-1-0) - 2.25 million
  4. New York Golf Club: 5 (2-2-1) - 2 million
  5. Jupiter Links Golf Club: 2 (1-4-0) - 1.75 million
  6. Boston Common Golf: 1 (0-4-1) - 1.5 million

Hole-by-hole scorecard of the TGL Final, Match 2 explored

Here's a look at the Hole-by-hole scorecard of the TGL Final, Match 2:

  • Hole 1 - Tied (Tied 0-0)
  • Hole 2 - Tied (Tied 0-0)
  • Hole 3 - Tied (Tied 0-0)
  • Hole 4 - Tied (Tied 0-0)
  • Hole 5 - Tied (Tied 0-0)
  • Hole 6 - Tied (Tied 0-0)
  • Hole 7 - New York Golf Club wins hole (New York Golf Club 1-0 Atlanta Drive Golf Club)
  • Hole 8 - New York Golf Club wins hole (New York Golf Club 2-0 Atlanta Drive Golf Club)
  • Hole 9 - Tied (New York Golf Club 2-0 Atlanta Drive Golf Club)
  • Hole 10 - New York Golf Club wins hole (New York Golf Club 3-0 Atlanta Drive Golf Club)
  • Hole 11 - Tied (New York Golf Club 3-0 Atlanta Drive Golf Club)
  • Hole 12 - Atlanta Drive Golf Club wins hole (New York Golf Club 3-1 Atlanta Drive Golf Club)
  • Hole 13 - Atlanta Drive Golf Club wins hole (New York Golf Club 3-2 Atlanta Drive Golf Club)
  • Hole 14 - Atlanta Drive Golf Club wins hole (Hammer Bonus) (New York Golf Club 3-4 Atlanta Drive Golf Club)
  • Hole 15 - Tied (New York Golf Club 3-4 Atlanta Drive Golf Club)
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
