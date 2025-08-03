  • home icon
  How much money will Scottie Scheffler earn for being on top of the FedEx Cup rankings?

How much money will Scottie Scheffler earn for being on top of the FedEx Cup rankings?

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Aug 03, 2025 06:54 GMT
Scottie Scheffler at The 153rd Open - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler at The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler will collect $18 million on Sunday as the golfer will receive $10 million for sitting atop the FedEx Cup rankings and $8 million for being at the top of the Comcast Business Top-10 rankings. The Wyndham Championship will conclude on Sunday, and following that, Scheffler will receive a huge chunk of money.

This news was reported by the NUCLR Golf on X and wrote a caption:

“#BIG MONEY — Scottie Scheffler is set to collect $18M in bonus money this Sunday. As the top FedEx cup points earner following The Wyndham Championship, he will earn $10M, plus an additional $8M for top spot in the Comcast Business Top 10 rankings.”
Scottie Scheffler has won two majors in 2025, including the Open Championship and the PGA Championship. He even triumphed at two PGA Tour regular events, which were the CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Memorial Tournament. He also had nine top 10 finishes, including a T6 at the Travelers Championship after scoring 12 under.

What did Scottie Scheffler say after winning the Open Championship?

Scottie Scheffler joined the post-tournament press conference on Sunday to share his experience of winning the Opening Championship. He added about his playing experience throughout the week. He said:

“It's a very special feeling. It takes a lot of work to get to this point in my career. This was a tough week. It was challenging. The golf course was playing really tough, and I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend. Really the only blemish over the last 36 holes was the double on 8, but did a good job of resetting and coming back with a birdie on 9.”
He continued, “I guess this one was different than the PGA in terms of I had a decent lead to start the day. PGA, I felt like I struggled a bit on the front nine and was able to kind of push forward and win it on the back nine, whereas this one I felt like I built up a lead. It got a little close there after the double on 8, but like I said, bounced back on 9 and was able to keep a pretty sizable lead for most of the day.”

Scottie Scheffler won the Open Championship with 17 under after shooting 68 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Followed by 64 in the second round of the event with four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds of the tournament saw 67 and 68 with two birdies along with an eagle and five birdies, respectively.

