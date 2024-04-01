How much did Nelly Korda win of $2,250,000 Ford Championship prize purse? Exploring payouts for LPGA Tour event

Nelly Korda is on top of the golf world. She earned yet another victory at the Ford Championship over the weekend, and it netted her a cool payday. She put together a sterling -20 performance, cementing a two-stroke victory for her third consecutive victory. That came with a $337,500 payday, which certainly boosted her career earnings.

It was not an easy win or an easy payday for Korda. She had to fight back in the final round by shooting seven under at 65. She trailed at the beginning of the final round, but pulled herself back into it and to the top of the leaderboard with a nearly flawless showing.

The full prize purse for the Ford Championship was over $2 million. Here's how much the LPGA Tour doled out for all competitors.

Placement Player Final Score Payout 1 Nelly Korda -20 $337,500 2 Hira Naveed -18 $206,791 T3 Mi Hyang Lee -17 $99,970 T3 Frida Kinhult -17 $99,970 T3 Lexi Thompson -17 $99,970 T3 Maja Stark -17 $99,970 T3 Carlota Ciganda -17 $99,970 T8 Lauren Coughlin -16 $46,872 T8 Jennifer Kupcho -16 $46,872 T8 Alison Lee -16 $46,872 T8 Hyo Joo Kim -16 $46,872 T8 Sarah Schmelzel -16 $46,872 T13 Kristen Gillman -15 $30,795 T13 Megan Khang -15 $30,795 T13 Ayaka Furue -15 $30,795 T13 Gabriela Ruffels -15 $30,795 T13 Narin An -15 $30,795 T13 Sei Young Kim -15 $30,795 T13 Lydia Ko -15 $30,795 T13 Yuka Saso -15 $30,795 T21 Moriya Jutanugarn -14 $23,346 T21 Polly Mack -14 $23,346 T21 Hannah Green -14 $23,346 T21 Lilia Vu -14 $23,346 T21 Emily Kristine Pedersen -14 $23,346 T26 Linn Grant -13 $19,643 T26 Ruoning Yin -13 $19,643 T26 Brooke Henderson -13 $19,643 T26 Nasa Hataoka -13 $19,643 T30 Marina Alex -12 $16,416 T30 Georgia Hall -12 $16,416 T30 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -12 $16,416 T30 Jenny Shin -12 $16,416 T30 Caroline Masson -12 $16,416

Despite the loss, it was a solid effort and a very solid payday from Hira Naveed, Mi Hyang Lee, Frida Kinhult, Lexi Thompson, Maja Stark and Carlota Cigoda, the latter six of whom took home just under $100,000 for their efforts.

"It honestly feels like a blur" - Nelly Korda after her victory

Reacting to her victory at the Ford Championship, Nelly Korda said she likes to take one day at a time and stay in the present. She said (via Golf.com):

“It honestly feels like a blur. Taking it day by day and really trying to stay very present, and just played really good golf, really solid golf in tough conditions today, which I’m really happy about.”

The three straight wins are the most in a row since Ariya Jutanugarn accomplished the feat in 2016. She is also the first American since Nancy Lopez (five straight in 1980) to win this many consecutively.

It took a valiant effort amid some frustrating weather. Lexi Thompson, who finished T3, revealed:

“It was crazy conditions, but it was almost just like it gets to where it’s mental when it comes to these kinds of conditions.”

Korda needed to make par or better on every single hole to win, as she did not bogey at all in the fourth round in Arizona. She's in rare form as she returned to the Rolex number one ranking last week and cemented her spot this week.