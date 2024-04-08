How much did Nelly Korda win at the T-Mobile Match Play? Prize money payout explored

Nelly Korda won the T-Mobile Match Play on Sunday. She became the first LPGA golfer since Lorena Ochoa in 2008 to win four consecutive events. The 25-year-old beat Ireland's Leona Maguire in the championship match.

She won the final, 4 and 3 at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas and bagged $300,000 from the T-Mobile Match Play’s $2 million purse.

It is pertinent to note that Korda beat Narin An in the semifinals to reach the final. The ace golfer recorded her 12th win and took her career earnings on the LPGA Tour to $10 million, becoming the 25th golfer to do so. She crossed the milestone in her 132nd start on the circuit.

Notably, she also tied Ochoa’s 2008 record for the fastest golfers to earn $1 million in a single season.

While Korda took the winner’s prize from the five-day, multi-format tournament, runner-up Maguire settled for a $187,584 paycheck. Interestingly, semi-finalists Sei Young Kim and Narin An won $120,673 each. Moriya Jutanugarn, Rose Zhang, Minami Katsu, and Angel Yin bagged $65,729 each for finishing T5.

T-Mobile Match Play fan favorite Brooke Henderson finished T9. She won $41,936 for her efforts. Meanwhile, Minjee Lee bagged $28,209 for finishing T15. Danielle Kang had a forgettable outing, settling for a T62 finish. She returned home with a $4,776 paycheck.

Chanettee Wannasaen finished last on the T-Mobile Match Play's 67-player leaderboard. She got $4,417 for her efforts.

T-Mobile Match Play prize money payout

Listed below is the complete prize money payout for the golfers who finished T-Mobile Match Play:

WIN: Nelly Korda - $300,000

2: Leona Maguire - $187,584

T3: Sei Young Kim - $120,673

T3: Narin An - $120,673

T5: Moriya Jutanugarn - $65,729

T5: Rose Zhang - $65,729

T5: Minami Katsu - $65,729

T5: Angel Yin - $65,729

T9: Hae Ran Ryu - $41,936

T9: Brooke Henderson - $41,936

T9: Yuka Saso - $41,936

T12: Mone Inami - $33,754

T12: Ally Ewing - $33,754

T12: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $33,754

T15: Jennifer Kupcho - $28,209

T15: Anna Nordqvist - $28,209

T15: Minjee Lee - $28,209

T18: Marina Alex - $22,829

T18: Stephanie Kyriacou - $22,829

T18: Caroline Masson - $22,829

T18: Hye-Jin Choi - $22,829

T18: Ayaka Furue - $22,829

T18: Lydia Ko - $22,829

T18: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $22,829

T25: Linn Grant - $18,897

T25: Andrea Lee - $18,897

T25: Stephanie Meadow - $18,897

T28: Gabriela Ruffels - $16,774

T28: Stacy Lewis - $16,774

T28: In Gee Chun - $16,774

31: Albane Valenzuela - $15,508

T32: Madelene Sagstrom - $12,927

T32: Lauren Coughlin - $12,927

T32: Ariya Jutanugarn - $12,927

T32: Paula Reto - $12,927

T32: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $12,927

T32: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $12,927

T32: Megan Khang - $12,927

T32: Carlota Ciganda - $12,927

T40: Elizabeth Szokol - $9,492

T40: Yu Liu - $9,492

T40: Yan Liu - $9,492

T40: Jiwon Jeon - $9,492

T40: Allisen Corpuz - $9,492

T40: Kristen Gillman - $9,492

T40: Maja Stark - $9,492

T47: Isabella Fierro - $7,394

T47: Hyo Joo Kim - $7,394

T47: Jenny Shin - $7,394

T47: Eun-Hee Ji - $7,394

T47: Celine Boutier - $7,394

T47: Mi Hyang Lee - $7,394

T53: Ryann O’Toole - $6,367

T53: Alison Lee - $6,367

T53: Angela Stanford - $6,367

T56: Ashleigh Buhai - $5,460

T56: Cheyenne Knight - $5,460

T56: Roberta Liti - $5,460

T56: Bianca Pagdanganan - $5,460

T56: Jeongeun Lee6 - $5,460

T56: Auston Kim - $5,460

T62: Aditi Ashok - $4,776

T62: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $4,776

T62: Esther Henseleit - $4,776

T62: Danielle Kang - $4,776

66: Gemma Dryburgh - $4,519

67: Chanettee Wannasaen - $4,417

After a successful T-Mobile Match Play outing, the LPGA golfers will enjoy a week's break. The Tour will return with The Chevron Championship. The event will be played at The Club at Carlton Woods: Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in Texas from April 18 to 21.