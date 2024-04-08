How much did Nelly Korda win at the T-Mobile Match Play? Prize money payout explored

Nelly Korda won the T-Mobile Match Play on Sunday. She became the first LPGA golfer since Lorena Ochoa in 2008 to win four consecutive events. The 25-year-old beat Ireland's Leona Maguire in the championship match.
She won the final, 4 and 3 at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas and bagged $300,000 from the T-Mobile Match Play’s $2 million purse.
It is pertinent to note that Korda beat Narin An in the semifinals to reach the final. The ace golfer recorded her 12th win and took her career earnings on the LPGA Tour to $10 million, becoming the 25th golfer to do so. She crossed the milestone in her 132nd start on the circuit.
Notably, she also tied Ochoa’s 2008 record for the fastest golfers to earn $1 million in a single season.
While Korda took the winner’s prize from the five-day, multi-format tournament, runner-up Maguire settled for a $187,584 paycheck. Interestingly, semi-finalists Sei Young Kim and Narin An won $120,673 each. Moriya Jutanugarn, Rose Zhang, Minami Katsu, and Angel Yin bagged $65,729 each for finishing T5.
T-Mobile Match Play fan favorite Brooke Henderson finished T9. She won $41,936 for her efforts. Meanwhile, Minjee Lee bagged $28,209 for finishing T15. Danielle Kang had a forgettable outing, settling for a T62 finish. She returned home with a $4,776 paycheck.
Chanettee Wannasaen finished last on the T-Mobile Match Play's 67-player leaderboard. She got $4,417 for her efforts.
After a successful T-Mobile Match Play outing, the LPGA golfers will enjoy a week's break. The Tour will return with The Chevron Championship. The event will be played at The Club at Carlton Woods: Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in Texas from April 18 to 21.