How much did Peter Malnati win of $8,400,000 prize purse at Valspar Championship? Exploring payouts for PGA Tour event

The PGA Tour resumed this weekend with the Valspar Championship, offering a chance at a portion of the $8.4 million prize purse. The winner had the opportunity to claim $1.512 million, making it a worthwhile endeavor for golf fans to watch. The competition showcased impressive performances from the field, although only one player could come out on top.

Peter Malnati won the tournament eventually, claiming an impressive sum of over $1.5 million. No other player in the field earned over $1 million. The tournament was heading towards a playoff, but Malnati sealed the win with an impressive display on the final hole, securing the victory.

The Valspar Championship marked a return to normalcy for the PGA Tour. In the previous two weeks, the tour witnessed massive prize purses of over $20 million for both the Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The $8.4 million purse for the Valspar Championship was more in line with the usual standard for the sport of golf.

Final payouts of Valspar Championship

Here's what golfers bagged:

Win. Peter Malnati: $1,512,000

2. Cameron Young: $915,600

T3. Chandler Phillips, Mackenzie Hughes: $495,600

T5. Xander Schauffele, Carl Yuan, Ryan Moore, Adam Hadwin: $298,725.

Those are the current metrics released. This article will be updated with full payouts as soon as that information is available.

Cameron Young came up just short at the Valspar Championship

Cameron Young fell short of making it to that $1.5 million payout. He almost cashed in over $1 million anyway, but his two-stroke loss resulted in a payment of $915,600.

Just behind them were Chandler Phillips and Mackenzie Hughes. They were trailed by Xander Schauffele, Carl Yuan, Ryan Moore and Adam Hadwin, who all challenged for the lead at one point or another.

Ultimately, not placing means no share of the purse. Thus, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, and several others who missed the cut didn't make a single dime:

Francesco Molinari

Jordan Spieth

Keegan Bradley

Charley Hoffman

Sepp Straka

Brian Harman

Gary Woodland

Zach Johnson.

Additionally, Parker Coody, David Bradshaw, Justin Lower and Erik Barnes had to withdraw, so they also did not get any of the prize purse that was available despite initially being a part of the field.