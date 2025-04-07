How much did Phil Mickelson win at the 2024 Masters Tournament?

Phil Mickelson is one of the most well-known and popular pro golfers. He has an incredible record at The Masters, which is considered to be the most prestigious major event in pro golf. The left-handed golfer was in the field for the 2024 Masters, where he finished T43 and won $72,000 in prize money for the event.

Mickelson carded rounds of 73, 75, 74, and 74 at the 2024 Masters and remained +8 for the event, while Scottie Scheffler managed to win the event with a score of -11.

Phil has played in every Masters event since 1995 (except 2022). Overall, he has made 31 appearances in the Masters so far and has an incredible record at the Augusta National Golf Club.

He has registered three wins with green jackets in 2004, 2006, and 2010. Along with wins, Mickelson has 16 top 10s, including 8 in a row (from 1999 to 2006), and 12 top fives, with a recent T2 finish at the 2023 Masters. The 54-year-old golfer has missed just three cuts and has a scoring average of 71.39.

Phil Mickelson is in the field for the 89th edition of the Masters event at the Augusta National Golf Club. He is coming into the event on the back of some good performances at LIV Golf. His best finish of the season came at LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished third and narrowly missed out on a win.

Phil Mickelson looks ahead to the 2025 Masters

Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Miami - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson had a strong showing at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami as he finished sixth in the event. He is showcasing brilliant form going into the first major championship of the year.

"Yeah, it's hard to look that far ahead, but it's fun heading into the tournament, which is a week that we all cherish the most. It's the start of the major championship series. History is made there every year. It's almost a religious experience every time you set foot on Augusta National," Mickelson said during the pre-round press conference of LIV Golf Miami (via ASAP Sports).

He talked about his game going into the event after finishing sixth at Trump National Doral and said he is playing well and is looking forward to competing at Augusta National.

"Yeah, I'm playing really well. I'm playing good golf. I'm driving it well. I'm hitting good iron shots, putting it well. I'm looking forward to competing at Augusta, a course I know very well, and feel like I have the game now and am hitting the shots to compete," Mickelson revealed.

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin this week, from April 10th, at the Augusta National Golf Club.

