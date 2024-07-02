How much has Richard Bland earned on LIV Golf so far? US Senior Open champion’s season earnings explored

Richard Bland clinched the US Senior Open on Monday, July 1, by defeating Hiroyuki Fujita in the fourth playoff hole. This victory earned him a paycheck of $800,000, bringing his total earnings to $1,430,000 from just two Senior Tour events.

Bland, who is on a winning streak on PGA Tour Champions, primarily competes on the LIV Golf circuit and is associated with Cleeks GC. As per Spotrac.com, since joining the Saudi-backed circuit in 2022, he has amassed $11,402,361 in earnings.

In his debut season, Bland earned $3,413,666 from seven LIV Golf events. The number of events increased in 2022, along with his earnings, totaling $4,636,082 from 14 events. Notably, $275,000 of his earnings came from Cleeks GC's seventh-place finish at the Team Championship.

Trending

The current season is still going on having nine out of 14 events completed so far. Bland has earned $3,352,613 from these events, including $932,500 from LIV Golf Houston due to Cleeks GC's victory in the team competition.

Richard Bland received $630,000 for his victory at the Senior PGA Championship last month. That was followed by $800,000 for winning the US Senior Open on Monday. In total for this year, he has earned $4,843,666 thus far, with four remaining LIV events still ahead.

Richard Bland's earnings on LIV Golf explored

Here's Richard Bland's earnings on LIV Golf over the years:

2022

LIV Golf Invitational London (T17): $607,000

LIV Golf Invitational Portland (T27): $162,000

LIV Golf Invitational Boston (T17): $215,333

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (T18): $215,333

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok (T3): $1,300,000

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (T25): $164,000

LIV Golf Invitational Miami (5): $750,000

2023

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (T27): $158,000

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (T24): $163,000

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (T11): $374,000

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (T32): $162,500

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (T36): $145,000

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (T23): $200,714

LIV Golf Invitational DC (T23): $203,333

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (T23): $208,750

LIV Golf Invitational London (T6): $543,000

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (T3): $1,175,000

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (T11): $334,571

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (T9): $437,500

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (T11): $456,428

2024*

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (T11): $370,000

LIV Golf Invitational Las Vegas (T15): $267,500

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (T31): $153,750

LIV Golf Invitational Hong Kong (T8): $396,071

LIV Golf Invitational Miami (T14): $301,667

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (T22): $206,250

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (T22): $328,000

LIV Golf Invitational Houston (T24): $932,500

LIV Golf Invitational Nashville (T9): $396,875

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback