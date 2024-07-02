How much has Richard Bland earned on LIV Golf so far? US Senior Open champion’s season earnings explored

Richard Bland clinched the US Senior Open on Monday, July 1, by defeating Hiroyuki Fujita in the fourth playoff hole. This victory earned him a paycheck of $800,000, bringing his total earnings to $1,430,000 from just two Senior Tour events.
Bland, who is on a winning streak on PGA Tour Champions, primarily competes on the LIV Golf circuit and is associated with Cleeks GC. As per Spotrac.com, since joining the Saudi-backed circuit in 2022, he has amassed $11,402,361 in earnings.
In his debut season, Bland earned $3,413,666 from seven LIV Golf events. The number of events increased in 2022, along with his earnings, totaling $4,636,082 from 14 events. Notably, $275,000 of his earnings came from Cleeks GC's seventh-place finish at the Team Championship.
The current season is still going on having nine out of 14 events completed so far. Bland has earned $3,352,613 from these events, including $932,500 from LIV Golf Houston due to Cleeks GC's victory in the team competition.
Richard Bland received $630,000 for his victory at the Senior PGA Championship last month. That was followed by $800,000 for winning the US Senior Open on Monday. In total for this year, he has earned $4,843,666 thus far, with four remaining LIV events still ahead.
Richard Bland's earnings on LIV Golf explored
Here's Richard Bland's earnings on LIV Golf over the years:
2022
- LIV Golf Invitational London (T17): $607,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Portland (T27): $162,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Boston (T17): $215,333
- LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (T18): $215,333
- LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok (T3): $1,300,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (T25): $164,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Miami (5): $750,000
2023
- LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (T27): $158,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (T24): $163,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (T11): $374,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (T32): $162,500
- LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (T36): $145,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (T23): $200,714
- LIV Golf Invitational DC (T23): $203,333
- LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (T23): $208,750
- LIV Golf Invitational London (T6): $543,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (T3): $1,175,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (T11): $334,571
- LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (T9): $437,500
- LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (T11): $456,428
2024*
- LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (T11): $370,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Las Vegas (T15): $267,500
- LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (T31): $153,750
- LIV Golf Invitational Hong Kong (T8): $396,071
- LIV Golf Invitational Miami (T14): $301,667
- LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (T22): $206,250
- LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (T22): $328,000
- LIV Golf Invitational Houston (T24): $932,500
- LIV Golf Invitational Nashville (T9): $396,875