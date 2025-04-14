How much did Rory McIlroy earn for his victory at the 2025 Masters?

Rory McIlroy has completed his first career Grand Slam with a win at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The Northern Irishman defeated Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to earn his maiden green jacket.

The Ryder Cup sensation earned a whopping $4.2 million for his performance at the event, along with 750 FedEx Cup points. Rose, who settled for the solo second position, earned $2.268 million of the $21 million prize purse.

According to the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy's career earnings now add up to an astounding $104.2 million following his win at Augusta National. His earnings for the 2025 season so far add up to $13,257,558.

This week marked the TGL co-founder's 17th appearance at the Masters Tournament. In the first 16 starts, he earned a total of $4,343,021. Rory McIlroy's paycheck for the 2025 edition of the Major championship is only $143,021 less than what he made in 16 starts.

Here's a look at how much Rory McIlroy has earned throughout all his starts at the Masters Tournament (via Golf Digest):

2009 - T20 ($71,400)

2010 - MISSED CUT ($10,000)

2011 - T15 ($128,000)

2012 - T25 ($32,000)

2013 - T25 ($56,040)

2014 - T8 ($234,000)

2015 - 4 ($480,000)

2016 - T10 ($230,000)

2017 - T7 ($354,750)

2018 - T5 ($386,375)

2019 - T21 ($107,956)

2020 - T5 ($437,000)

2021 - MISSED CUT ($10,000)

2022 - 2 ($1,620,000)

2023 - MISSED CUT ($10,000)

2024 - T22 ($175,500)

2025 - WIN ($4,200,000)

According to Forbes, Rory McIlroy's net worth is $83 million. He was also named Forbes' second-highest male professional golfer in the world and the 19th-highest paid athlete in 2024.

Rory McIlroy's 2025 PGA Tour Season Earnings

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's finishes and earnings so far on the PGA Tour for the 2025 season (via PGA Tour):

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Finish - WIN

Earnings - $3.6 million

Score - 21 under par (66, 70, 65, 65)

FedEx Cup Points - 700 points

Genesis Invitational

Finish - T17

Earnings - $270,714.29

Score - 3 under par (72, 67, 74, 72)

FedEx Cup Points - 56.286 points

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Finish - T15

Earnings - $349,000

Score - 3 under par (70, 70, 73, 72)

FedEx Cup Points - 80 points

The Players Championship

Finish - WIN

Earnings - $4.5 million

Score - 12 under par (67, 68, 73, 68)

FedEx Cup Points - 750 points

Texas Children's Houston Open

Finish - T5

Earnings - $337,843.75

Score - 15 under par (70, 66, 65, 64)

FedEx Cup Points - 96.250 points

Masters Tournament

Finish - WIN

Earnings - $4.2 million

Score - 11 under par (72, 66, 66, 73)

FedEx Cup Points - 750 points

