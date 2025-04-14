How much did Rory McIlroy earn for his victory at the 2025 Masters?

Rory McIlroy has completed his first career Grand Slam with a win at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The Northern Irishman defeated Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to earn his maiden green jacket.
The Ryder Cup sensation earned a whopping $4.2 million for his performance at the event, along with 750 FedEx Cup points. Rose, who settled for the solo second position, earned $2.268 million of the $21 million prize purse.
According to the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy's career earnings now add up to an astounding $104.2 million following his win at Augusta National. His earnings for the 2025 season so far add up to $13,257,558.
This week marked the TGL co-founder's 17th appearance at the Masters Tournament. In the first 16 starts, he earned a total of $4,343,021. Rory McIlroy's paycheck for the 2025 edition of the Major championship is only $143,021 less than what he made in 16 starts.
Here's a look at how much Rory McIlroy has earned throughout all his starts at the Masters Tournament (via Golf Digest):
- 2009 - T20 ($71,400)
- 2010 - MISSED CUT ($10,000)
- 2011 - T15 ($128,000)
- 2012 - T25 ($32,000)
- 2013 - T25 ($56,040)
- 2014 - T8 ($234,000)
- 2015 - 4 ($480,000)
- 2016 - T10 ($230,000)
- 2017 - T7 ($354,750)
- 2018 - T5 ($386,375)
- 2019 - T21 ($107,956)
- 2020 - T5 ($437,000)
- 2021 - MISSED CUT ($10,000)
- 2022 - 2 ($1,620,000)
- 2023 - MISSED CUT ($10,000)
- 2024 - T22 ($175,500)
- 2025 - WIN ($4,200,000)
According to Forbes, Rory McIlroy's net worth is $83 million. He was also named Forbes' second-highest male professional golfer in the world and the 19th-highest paid athlete in 2024.
Rory McIlroy's 2025 PGA Tour Season Earnings
Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's finishes and earnings so far on the PGA Tour for the 2025 season (via PGA Tour):
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Finish - WIN
- Earnings - $3.6 million
- Score - 21 under par (66, 70, 65, 65)
- FedEx Cup Points - 700 points
Genesis Invitational
- Finish - T17
- Earnings - $270,714.29
- Score - 3 under par (72, 67, 74, 72)
- FedEx Cup Points - 56.286 points
Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Finish - T15
- Earnings - $349,000
- Score - 3 under par (70, 70, 73, 72)
- FedEx Cup Points - 80 points
The Players Championship
- Finish - WIN
- Earnings - $4.5 million
- Score - 12 under par (67, 68, 73, 68)
- FedEx Cup Points - 750 points
Texas Children's Houston Open
- Finish - T5
- Earnings - $337,843.75
- Score - 15 under par (70, 66, 65, 64)
- FedEx Cup Points - 96.250 points
Masters Tournament
- Finish - WIN
- Earnings - $4.2 million
- Score - 11 under par (72, 66, 66, 73)
- FedEx Cup Points - 750 points