How much has Rory McIlroy earned in 2023 so far? PGA Tour star’s earnings and fine breakdown

Rory McIlroy will be fined around $3 million for missing the second designated event of 2023. McIlroy withdrew from the RBC Heritage ahead of the first round citing a 'private issue' that led him to a penalty of $3 million.

As per the new PGA law, players are not allowed to miss more than one designated event and McIlroy already withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Championship in January to compete at the Dubia Dessert Classic.

The PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed in his interview that Rory McIlroy will be penalized for the 25 per cent PIP. He said:

“When we made the commitment to this schedule with the Player Impact Program, we adjusted for one opt-out and for any second opt-out, you forfeit 25 percent unless there were some medical issues.

"When you’re in a situation like that, you just have to look at the criteria. In terms of any situation like that, we’re going to look at a situation and we’re going to make a decision.”

Despite losing $3 million, Rory McIlroy earned a hefty share of the amount by playing on the PGA Tour in 2023.

He started the new year by winning the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic and adding $1,530,000 in prize money to his account. His PGA Tour journey started with WM Phoenix Open when he settled at 32nd place and took home $109,286 in prize money.

The Irish golfer received a check for $134,000 after finishing in 29th place at the Genesis Invitational Open. He tied up for second place at the Arnold Palmer Championship and took home $1.78 million in prize money, the highest of his 2023 earnings.

Mcllroy, however, missed the cut at The Players Championship and went home empty hands. Fortunately, he bounced back in the game and finished third at the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. But soon he slipped down the track and missed the cut at the 2023 Masters.

Rory McIlroy competed at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship last week and finished in 47th place and won $51,222 in prize money. He has earned around $3.4 million in prize money on the PGA Tour in 2023.

Here are the total earnings of Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour in 2023:

WM Phoenix Open

Position: T-32

Prize money: $109,286

The Genesis Invitational

Position: T29

Prize money: $134,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Position: T2

Prize money: $1.78 million

The Players Championship

Position: missed the cut

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play

Position: 3rd

Prize money: $1.42 million

Masters tournament

Position: Missed the cut

Wells Fargo Championship

Position: 47th

Prize money: $51,222

Rory McIlroy's career earnings

Rory McIlroy turned pro in 2007. However, he did not earn any amount in the first year of his professional career. McIlroy earned $1,212, 219 in 2009 and then $3.1 million in 2010.

His highest career earnings were recorded in 2022 when he added $44 million to his whopping net worth of $170 million. McIlroy's total career earnings are $125,147,336, as reported by Spotrac. He earns roughly around $40-50 million per year from his playing career and endorsements.

Here's the list of all the career earnings of Rory McIlroy over the years:

2007- $0

2009- $1,212,219

2010- $3,104,280

2011- $2,321,859

2012- $8,047,952

2013- $1,802,443

2014- $8,395,096

2015- $5,113,312

2016- $5,790,585

2017- $2,430,182

2018- $4,450,296

2019- $22,785,286

2020- $5,428,415

2021- $8,475,559

2022- $40,456,566

2023- $5,333,285

Poll : 0 votes