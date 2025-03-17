How much did Rory McIlroy win of the $25,000,000 prize money at The 2025 Player’s Championship?

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass this week. He won the event in a 3-hole aggregate playoff against J.J. Spaun after tying for the top spot at the end of the four rounds as both golfers carded -12 for the event.
The 2025 Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy has received $4.5 million for winning the event along with 750 FedEx Cup points. This is the highest prize money any golfer has received on the PGA Tour.
The 2025 Players Championship is one of the most prestigious events after the four Major championships. It is also one of the seven signature events on the PGA Tour and has the highest prize money purse on the tour of $25 million. Other signature events have around $20 million, with the winner receiving $4 million.
Rory McIlroy has had an incredible start to the 2025 PGA Tour season, as he has earned $8,719,714 in just four events. In four events, he has registered two wins and T17 and T15 finishes, making McIlroy the top-ranked golfer in the FedEx Cup rankings.
How much each did golfer earn at the 2025 Players Championship?
Here's how much each golfer who made the cut earned at the 2025 Players Championship:
- 1. Rory McIlroy $4.5 million
- 2. J.J. Spaun $2.725 million
- T3. Tom Hoge $1.325 million
- T3. Akshay Bhatia $1.325 million
- T3. Lucas Glover $1.325 million
- T6. Danny Waker $843,750
- T6. Corey Conners $843,750
- T6. Bud Cauley $843,750
- 9. Robert MacIntyre $731,250
- T10. Collin Morikawa $656,250
- T10. Davis Thompson $656,250
- T12. Jake Knapp $556,250
- T12. Patrick Cantlay $556,250
- T14. Aaron Rai $418,750
- T14. Tommy Fleetwood $418,750
- T14. Denny McCarthy $418,750
- T14. Sam Ryder $418,750
- T14. Sepp Straka $418,750
- T14. Alex Smalley $418,750
- T20. Keegan Bradley $240,250
- T20. Ryan Fox $240,250
- T20. Joe Highsmith $240,250
- T20. Matt McCarty $240,250
- T20. Daniel Berger $240,250
- T20. Shane Lowry $240,250
- T20. Scottie Scheffler $240,250
- T20. Min Woo Lee $240,250
- T20. Max McGreevy $240,250
- T20. Stephan Jaeger $240,250
- T30. Harris English $163,750
- T30. Will Zalatoris $163,750
- T30. Russell Henley $163,750
- T33. Justin Thomas $136,250
- T33. Taylor Moore $136,250
- T33. J.T. Poston $136,250
- T33. Rico Hoey $136,250
- T33. Kurt Kitayama $136,250
- T38. Davis Riley $111,250
- T38. Justin Lower $111,250
- T38. Taylor Pendrith $111,250
- T38. Si Woo Kim $111,250
- T42. Jesper Svensson $81,687.50
- T42. Mac Meissner $81,687.50
- T42. Matt Kuchar $81,687.50
- T42. Billy Horschel $81,687.50
- T42. Tom Kim $81,687.50
- T42. Hayden Springer $81,687.50
- T42. Chris Kirk $81,687.50
- T42. Ryan Gerard $81,687.50
- T50. Jacob Bridgeman $63,500
- T50. Beau Hossler $63,500
- T52. Sahith Theegala $60,750
- T52. Byeong Hun An $60,750
- T54. Joel Dahmen $58,250
- T54. Camilo Villegas $58,250
- T54. Matthieu Pavon $58,250
- T54. Carson Young $58,250
- T54. Charley Hoffman $58,250
- 59. Jordan Spieth $56,750
- 60. Jhonattan Vegas $56,250
- T61. Austin Eckroat $54,500
- T61. Will Chandler $54,500
- T61. Chandler Phillips $54,500
- T61. Sungjae Im $54,500
- T61. Trey Mullinax $54,500
- T61. Cameron Young $54,500
- 67. Emiliano Grillo $52,750
- 68. Isaiah Salinda $52,250
- T69. C.T. Pan $51,500
- T69. Sami Valinaki $51,500
- 71. Rickie Fowler $50,750
- 72. Xander Schauffele $50,250