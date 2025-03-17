How much did Rory McIlroy win of the $25,000,000 prize money at The 2025 Player’s Championship?

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass this week. He won the event in a 3-hole aggregate playoff against J.J. Spaun after tying for the top spot at the end of the four rounds as both golfers carded -12 for the event.

Ad

The 2025 Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy has received $4.5 million for winning the event along with 750 FedEx Cup points. This is the highest prize money any golfer has received on the PGA Tour.

The 2025 Players Championship is one of the most prestigious events after the four Major championships. It is also one of the seven signature events on the PGA Tour and has the highest prize money purse on the tour of $25 million. Other signature events have around $20 million, with the winner receiving $4 million.

Ad

Trending

Rory McIlroy has had an incredible start to the 2025 PGA Tour season, as he has earned $8,719,714 in just four events. In four events, he has registered two wins and T17 and T15 finishes, making McIlroy the top-ranked golfer in the FedEx Cup rankings.

How much each did golfer earn at the 2025 Players Championship?

Rory McIlroy with The Players Championship trophy - Source: Getty

Here's how much each golfer who made the cut earned at the 2025 Players Championship:

1. Rory McIlroy $4.5 million

2. J.J. Spaun $2.725 million

T3. Tom Hoge $1.325 million

T3. Akshay Bhatia $1.325 million

T3. Lucas Glover $1.325 million

T6. Danny Waker $843,750

T6. Corey Conners $843,750

T6. Bud Cauley $843,750

9. Robert MacIntyre $731,250

T10. Collin Morikawa $656,250

T10. Davis Thompson $656,250

T12. Jake Knapp $556,250

T12. Patrick Cantlay $556,250

T14. Aaron Rai $418,750

T14. Tommy Fleetwood $418,750

T14. Denny McCarthy $418,750

T14. Sam Ryder $418,750

T14. Sepp Straka $418,750

T14. Alex Smalley $418,750

T20. Keegan Bradley $240,250

T20. Ryan Fox $240,250

T20. Joe Highsmith $240,250

T20. Matt McCarty $240,250

T20. Daniel Berger $240,250

T20. Shane Lowry $240,250

T20. Scottie Scheffler $240,250

T20. Min Woo Lee $240,250

T20. Max McGreevy $240,250

T20. Stephan Jaeger $240,250

T30. Harris English $163,750

T30. Will Zalatoris $163,750

T30. Russell Henley $163,750

T33. Justin Thomas $136,250

T33. Taylor Moore $136,250

T33. J.T. Poston $136,250

T33. Rico Hoey $136,250

T33. Kurt Kitayama $136,250

T38. Davis Riley $111,250

T38. Justin Lower $111,250

T38. Taylor Pendrith $111,250

T38. Si Woo Kim $111,250

T42. Jesper Svensson $81,687.50

T42. Mac Meissner $81,687.50

T42. Matt Kuchar $81,687.50

T42. Billy Horschel $81,687.50

T42. Tom Kim $81,687.50

T42. Hayden Springer $81,687.50

T42. Chris Kirk $81,687.50

T42. Ryan Gerard $81,687.50

T50. Jacob Bridgeman $63,500

T50. Beau Hossler $63,500

T52. Sahith Theegala $60,750

T52. Byeong Hun An $60,750

T54. Joel Dahmen $58,250

T54. Camilo Villegas $58,250

T54. Matthieu Pavon $58,250

T54. Carson Young $58,250

T54. Charley Hoffman $58,250

59. Jordan Spieth $56,750

60. Jhonattan Vegas $56,250

T61. Austin Eckroat $54,500

T61. Will Chandler $54,500

T61. Chandler Phillips $54,500

T61. Sungjae Im $54,500

T61. Trey Mullinax $54,500

T61. Cameron Young $54,500

67. Emiliano Grillo $52,750

68. Isaiah Salinda $52,250

T69. C.T. Pan $51,500

T69. Sami Valinaki $51,500

71. Rickie Fowler $50,750

72. Xander Schauffele $50,250

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback