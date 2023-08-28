How much did Rory McIlroy win from the FedEx Cup playoffs this year? Golfer’s payout explored

Rory McIlroy finished 4th in the 2023 FedEx Cup after aggregating at 14-under at the 2023 Tour Championship. He played his best golf of the week on Sunday, August 27, and carded a 5-under 65 to jump four places to solo fourth.

The purse size for the 2023 FedEx Cup was $75 million, with the winner taking $18 million home. The 34-year-old Irishman received $4 million for his 4th-place finish. Viktor Hovland bagged $18 million after a five-stroke win at East Lake.

The three-time FedEx Cup champion finished in the top 5 of all three Playoff events. He ended at T3 for the FedEx St. Jude Championship and then was placed fourth at the BMW Championship and at this week's event.

Rory is the biggest earner in the history of FedEx Cup Playoffs. Prior to this year, he had won $61,216,682 in 39 Playoff starts. This year he added $6,150,000 to his account.

McIlroy made thirteen top-10 finishes in 18 starts on the 2022–23 PGA Tour season and bagged two titles. Besides his two wins, he also finished runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the US Open. He finished fourth in the official money standings with earnings of $13,921,008 this season.

Here are earnings made by McIlroy in various PGA Tour events this season (positions are written in brackets):

The CJ Cup In South Carolina: $1,890,000 (1)

WM Phoenix Open: $109,285.71 (T32)

The Genesis Invitational: $134,000. (T29)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: $1,780,000 (T2)

The Players Championship: -- (Cut)

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $1,420,000 (3)

Masters Tournament: -- (Cut)

Wells Fargo Championship: $51,222.22 (T47)

PGA Championship: $555,000.00 (T7)

The Memorial Tournament Presented: $650,000 (T7)

RBC Canadian Open: $245,250 (T9)

U.S. Open: $2,160,000 (2)

Travelers Championship: $650,000 (T7)

Genesis Scottish Open: $1,575,000 (1)

The Open Championship: $551,250 (T6)

FedEx St. Jude Championship: $1,160,000 (T3)

BMW Championship: $990,000 (4)

Tour Championship: $4,000,000 (4)

"Just excited that I'm feeling better" - McIlroy shares update about his back ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup

The 34-year-old Irishman wasn't in his full flow at this year's Tour Championship as he suffered a back spasm just a day before teeing off for the first round. The effect was visible as he struggled to complete his swing and results were not as expected.

However, McIlroy looked slightly better in the Sunday round when he carded 5-under 65 with the help of seven birdies and two bogeys. Speaking at the post-round interview on Sunday, the golfer expressed that he was proud of his efforts amidst the back struggles.

He said:

"Hung in there the first couple days when I really wasn't feeling great. Then quite a bit of improvement yesterday. Then felt I could actually tee the driver up a bit today and hit a couple of tee shots in the air.

"Felt like I could cover the ball more with my irons. So, just excited that I'm feeling better. So that's good, going into the next few weeks, and nice to sign off with a good score."

McIlroy will next be seen competing at the DP World Tour's Irish Open which will take place from September 7 to September 10 at the K Club Ryder Course in Kildare & near Dublin.