How much did Rory McIlroy win at Hero Dubai Desert Classic? Exploring prize purse for DP World Tour event

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic finished on Sunday (January 21). After a thrilling comeback and an epic final round, one golfer stood victorious and earned a hefty paycheck for his performance.

Rory McIlroy took home a whopping $1,530,000 of the total prize purse. It's his fourth time winning the competition and second consecutive. He earned the same amount last year for his win as well.

The tournament as a whole had a $9 million prize purse, and it was dispersed amongst the winners.

Here's how it all breaks down.

Exploring payouts for Hero Dubai Desert Classic

After Rory McIlroy, Adrian Meronk came in second, which earned him a nice total of $990,000. He was one stroke shy of the winning payout.

Cameron Young, who came into the final round in great position, stumbled a bit at the end and took the third-place prize of $567,000.

Here's how the rest of the payouts per placement were allocated:

4th $450,000

5th $381,600

6th $315,000

7th $270,000

8th $225,000

9th $201,600

10th $180,000

11th $165,600

12th $154,800

13th $144,900

14th $137,700

15th $132,300

16th $126,900

17th $121,500

18th $116,100

19th $111,600

20th $108,000

21st $104,400

22nd $101,700

23rd $99,000

24th $96,300

25th $93,600

26th $90,900

27th $88,200

28th $85,500

29th $82,800

30th $80,100

31st $77,400

32nd $74,700

33rd $72,000

34th $69,300

35th $66,600

36th $63,900

37th $62,100

38th $60,300

39th $58,500

40th $56,700

41st $54,900

42nd $53,100

43rd $51,300

44th $49,500

45th $47,700

46th $45,900

47th $44,100

48th $42,300

49th $40,500

50th $38,700

McIlroy had a bit of a rough start, but rebounded well. That included a pristine 63 in round three.

After the win, he said via Sky Sports:

"It's a great start to the season. I started well last year here with the win here but it was a little more dramatic on the last green compared to today. It's a great platform to build from.

"I know I'm playing good golf and there are still a couple of misses, off the tee left - one got me on 18 last week and I missed one today on the 13th and one on 16 as well which nearly cost me as well."

He finished with:

"A couple little things to work on but these weeks are great and you learn a tonne from them. Then it's great to have the competition and come out on top as well."

The Northern Irishman is the World No. 2 golfer at the moment. Can he stun Scottie Scheffler and take the top spot once more in 2024?